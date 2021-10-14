A React component that synthesis text into speech using Web Speech API.
Try out the demo at https://compulim.github.io/react-say/.
First, run
npm install react-say for production build. Or run
npm install react-say@master for latest development build.
react-say offer comprehensive ways to synthesize an utterance:
<Say> component
<SayButton> component
<SayUtterance> component
useSynthesize hook
<Say> component
The following will speak the text immediately upon showing up. Some browsers may not speak the text until the user interacted with the page.
import React from 'react';
import Say from 'react-say';
export default () =>
<Say speak="A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs." />
To modify the speech by varying pitch, rate, and volume. You can use
<Say> to say your text.
import React from 'react';
import Say from 'react-say';
export default () =>
<Say
pitch={ 1.1 }
rate={ 1.5 }
speak="A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs."
volume={ .8 }
/>
To select different voice for synthesis, you can either pass a
SpeechSynthesisVoice object or a selector function to the
voice props`.
For selector function, the signature is
(voices: SpeechSynthesisVoice[]) => SpeechSynthesisVoice.
import React, { useCallback } from 'react';
import Say from 'react-say';
export default () => {
// Depends on Web Speech API used, the first argument may be an array-like object instead of an array.
// We convert it to an array before performing the search.
const selector = useCallback(voices => [...voices].find(v => v.lang === 'zh-HK'), []);
return (
<Say
speak="A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs."
voice={ selector }
/>
);
}
Note: it also works with
<SayButton>.
<SayButton> component
If you want the web page to say something when the user click on a button, you can use the
<SayButton>.
import React from 'react';
import { SayButton } from 'react-say';
export default props =>
<SayButton
onClick={ event => console.log(event) }
speak="A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs."
>
Tell me a story
</SayButton>
<SayUtterance> component
Instead of synthesizing a text, you can prepare your own
SpeechSynthesisUtterance object instead.
import React, { useMemo } from 'react';
import { SayUtterance } from 'react-say';
export default () => {
const utterance = useMemo(() => new SpeechSynthesisUtterance('A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs.'), []);
return (
<SayUtterance
utterance={ utterance }
/>
);
}
useSynthesize hook
If you want to build your own component to use speech synthesis, you can use
useSynthesize hook.
import React, { useCallback } from 'react';
import { useSynthesize } from 'react-say';
export default () => {
const synthesize = useSynthesize();
const handleClick = useCallback(() => {
synthesize('A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs.');
}, [synthesize]);
return (
<button onClick={ handleClick }>Tell me a story</button>
);
}
Once you call
synthesize() function, the utterance will be queued. The queue prevent multiple utterances to be synthesized at the same time. You can call
cancel() to remove the utterance from the queue. If the utterance is being synthesized, it will be aborted.
import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useSynthesize } from 'react-say';
export default () => {
const synthesize = useSynthesize();
// When this component is mounted, the utterance will be queued immediately.
useEffect(() => {
const { cancel } = synthesize('A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs.');
// When this component is unmounted, the synthesis will be cancelled.
return () => cancel();
}, [synthesize]);
return (
<button onClick={ handleClick }>Tell me a story</button>
);
}
SpeechSynthesis
You can bring your own
window.speechSynthesis and
window.speechSynthesisUtterance for custom speech synthesis. For example, you can bring Azure Cognitive Services Speech Services thru
web-speech-cognitive-services package.
import Say from 'react-say';
import createPonyfill from 'web-speech-cognitive-services/lib/SpeechServices';
export default () => {
// You are recommended to use authorization token instead of subscription key.
const ponyfill = useMemo(() => createPonyfill({
region: 'westus',
subscriptionKey: 'YOUR_SUBSCRIPTION_KEY'
}), []);
return (
<Say
ponyfill={ ponyfill }
speak="A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs."
/>
);
}
<Composer>, all
<Say>,
<SayButton>, and
<SayUtterance> inside the same
<Composer> will share the same queue
cancel is called, all pending utterances are stopped
<Say> or
<SayButton> is unmounted, the utterance can be stopped without affecting other pending utterances
cancel and
speak are called repeatedly,
speak will appear to succeed (
speaking === true) but audio is never played (
start event is never fired)
