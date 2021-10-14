A React component that synthesis text into speech using Web Speech API.

Demo

Try out the demo at https://compulim.github.io/react-say/.

How to use

First, run npm install react-say for production build. Or run npm install react-say@master for latest development build.

Synthesizing an utterance

react-say offer comprehensive ways to synthesize an utterance:

Using <Say> component

The following will speak the text immediately upon showing up. Some browsers may not speak the text until the user interacted with the page.

import React from 'react' ; import Say from 'react-say' ; export default () => < Say speak = "A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs." />

Customizing pitch/rate/volume

To modify the speech by varying pitch, rate, and volume. You can use <Say> to say your text.

import React from 'react' ; import Say from 'react-say' ; export default () => < Say pitch = { 1.1 } rate = { 1.5 } speak = "A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs." volume = { .8 } />

Selecting voice

To select different voice for synthesis, you can either pass a SpeechSynthesisVoice object or a selector function to the voice props`.

For selector function, the signature is (voices: SpeechSynthesisVoice[]) => SpeechSynthesisVoice .

import React, { useCallback } from 'react' ; import Say from 'react-say' ; export default () => { const selector = useCallback( voices => [...voices].find( v => v.lang === 'zh-HK' ), []); return ( < Say speak = "A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs." voice = { selector } /> ); }

Note: it also works with <SayButton> .

Using <SayButton> component

If you want the web page to say something when the user click on a button, you can use the <SayButton> .

import React from 'react' ; import { SayButton } from 'react-say' ; export default props => < SayButton onClick = { event => console.log(event) } speak="A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs." > Tell me a story </ SayButton >

Using <SayUtterance> component

Instead of synthesizing a text, you can prepare your own SpeechSynthesisUtterance object instead.

import React, { useMemo } from 'react' ; import { SayUtterance } from 'react-say' ; export default () => { const utterance = useMemo( () => new SpeechSynthesisUtterance( 'A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs.' ), []); return ( < SayUtterance utterance = { utterance } /> ); }

Using useSynthesize hook

If you want to build your own component to use speech synthesis, you can use useSynthesize hook.

import React, { useCallback } from 'react' ; import { useSynthesize } from 'react-say' ; export default () => { const synthesize = useSynthesize(); const handleClick = useCallback( () => { synthesize( 'A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs.' ); }, [synthesize]); return ( < button onClick = { handleClick }> Tell me a story </ button > ); }

Cancelling an active or pending synthesis

Once you call synthesize() function, the utterance will be queued. The queue prevent multiple utterances to be synthesized at the same time. You can call cancel() to remove the utterance from the queue. If the utterance is being synthesized, it will be aborted.

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' ; import { useSynthesize } from 'react-say' ; export default () => { const synthesize = useSynthesize(); useEffect( () => { const { cancel } = synthesize( 'A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs.' ); return () => cancel(); }, [synthesize]); return ( < button onClick = { handleClick }> Tell me a story </ button > ); }

Bring your own SpeechSynthesis

You can bring your own window.speechSynthesis and window.speechSynthesisUtterance for custom speech synthesis. For example, you can bring Azure Cognitive Services Speech Services thru web-speech-cognitive-services package.

import Say from 'react-say' ; import createPonyfill from 'web-speech-cognitive-services/lib/SpeechServices' ; export default () => { const ponyfill = useMemo( () => createPonyfill({ region : 'westus' , subscriptionKey : 'YOUR_SUBSCRIPTION_KEY' }), []); return ( < Say ponyfill = { ponyfill } speak = "A quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs." /> ); }

Caveats

Instead of using the native queue for utterances, we implement our own speech queue for browser compatibility reasons Queue is managed by <Composer> , all <Say> , <SayButton> , and <SayUtterance> inside the same <Composer> will share the same queue Native queue does not support partial cancel, when cancel is called, all pending utterances are stopped If <Say> or <SayButton> is unmounted, the utterance can be stopped without affecting other pending utterances Utterance order can be changed on-the-fly

Browser quirks Chrome: if cancel and speak are called repeatedly, speak will appear to succeed ( speaking === true ) but audio is never played ( start event is never fired) Safari: when speech is not triggered by user event (e.g. mouse click or tap), the speech will not be played Workaround: on page load, prime the speech engine by any user events



Roadmap

Prettify playground page

Contributions

