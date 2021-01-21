React accordion component
Install via NPM:
npm install react-sanfona
Then:
import { Accordion, AccordionItem } from 'react-sanfona';
…
render() {
return (
<Accordion>
{[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].map(item => {
return (
<AccordionItem title={`Item ${item}`} expanded={item === 1}>
<div>
{`Item ${item} content`}
</div>
</AccordionItem>
);
})}
</Accordion>
);
}
…
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|allowMultiple
Boolean
|Allow multiple items to be open at the same time.
false
|isHovered
Boolean
|Allow expanding an element after the mouse hovers an item.
false
|openNextAccordionItem
Boolean
|Opens the next accordion item after the previous one is closed. Defaults first one as active and applies for each accordion item except the last one.
false
|className
String
|Custom classname applied to root element
null
|style
Object
|Inline styles applied to root element
null
|onChange
Function
|Triggered when component updates and passes new state as an argument
null
|rootTag
String
|Custom HTML tag used for root element
'div'
|duration
Number
|Open/close transition duration in milliseconds
300
|easing
String
|Open/close transition easing
'ease'
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|title
String/
Object
|Text or Object to display in header.
null
|expanded
Boolean
|If item body should be expanded or not
false
|onExpand
Function
|Callback for when item is expanded
null
|onClose
Function
|Callback for when item closes
null
|className
String
|Custom classname applied to root item element
null
|bodyClassName
String
|Custom classname applied to the accordion item body
null
|expandedClassName
String
|Custom classname applied when accordion is expanded
null
|titleClassName
String
|Custom classname applied to accordion item header text
null
|disabled
Boolean
|If item should be disabled or not
false
|disabledClassName
String
|Custom classname applied to accordion item header text when item is disabled
null
|rootTag
String
|Custom HTML tag used for root element
'div'
|titleTag
String
|Custom HTML tag used for title element
'h3'
|bodyTag
String
|Custom HTML tag used for body element
'div'
|duration
Number
|Open/close transition duration in milliseconds
300
|easing
String
|Open/close transition easing
'ease'
|slug
String
|Slug key to allow indexing by a string
|Classname
|Targets
react-sanfona
|Accordion container
react-sanfona-item
|AccordionItem container
react-sanfona-item-expanded
|AccordionItem container when expanded
react-sanfona-item-title
|AccordionItem header text
react-sanfona-item-body
|AccordionItem body container
react-sanfona-item-body-wrapper
|AccordionItem body children wrapper
react-sanfona-item-disabled
|AccordionItem is disabled
npm install
npm start // served on localhost:8080
npm test