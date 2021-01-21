allowMultiple Boolean Allow multiple items to be open at the same time. false

isHovered Boolean Allow expanding an element after the mouse hovers an item. false

openNextAccordionItem Boolean Opens the next accordion item after the previous one is closed. Defaults first one as active and applies for each accordion item except the last one. false

className String Custom classname applied to root element null

style Object Inline styles applied to root element null

onChange Function Triggered when component updates and passes new state as an argument null

rootTag String Custom HTML tag used for root element 'div'

duration Number Open/close transition duration in milliseconds 300