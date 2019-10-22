React component with sane defaults to make any element contentEditable

ContentEditable has some well known issues, and the purpose of this component is to deal with them in a sane manner so we don't have to continue re-inventing the wheel! 🔥

Clean and sanitise the output

Remove rich text formatting when pasting

Prevent the cursor from jumping around

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ContentEditable from 'react-sane-contenteditable' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { title : 'Title here' , }; } handleChange = ( ev, value ) => { this .setState({ title : value }); }; render() { return ( < div className = "App" > < ContentEditable tagName = "h1" className = "my-class" content = {this.state.title} editable = {true} maxLength = {140} multiLine = {false} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> </ div > ); } }

Develop

Tests

yarn test

Linting

yarn run lint

Dev

Runs the rollup dev server with file watching on both the src and demo