rsc

react-sane-contenteditable

by Ashley Williams
1.6.1 (see all)

React component with sane defaults to make any element contentEditable

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

863

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-sane-contenteditable

npm version

React component with sane defaults to make any element contentEditable

DEMO: https://jsfiddle.net/zp2v824s/show

Why?

ContentEditable has some well known issues, and the purpose of this component is to deal with them in a sane manner so we don't have to continue re-inventing the wheel! 🔥

  • Clean and sanitise the output
  • Remove rich text formatting when pasting
  • Prevent the cursor from jumping around

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ContentEditable from 'react-sane-contenteditable';

class App extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      title: 'Title here',
    };
  }

  handleChange = (ev, value) => {
    this.setState({ title: value });
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div className="App">
        <ContentEditable
          tagName="h1"
          className="my-class"
          content={this.state.title}
          editable={true}
          maxLength={140}
          multiLine={false}
          onChange={this.handleChange}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Develop

Tests

yarn test

Linting

yarn run lint

Dev

Runs the rollup dev server with file watching on both the src and demo

yarn run dev

