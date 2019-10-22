React component with sane defaults to make any element contentEditable
ContentEditable has some well known issues, and the purpose of this component is to deal with them in a sane manner so we don't have to continue re-inventing the wheel! 🔥
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ContentEditable from 'react-sane-contenteditable';
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
title: 'Title here',
};
}
handleChange = (ev, value) => {
this.setState({ title: value });
};
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<ContentEditable
tagName="h1"
className="my-class"
content={this.state.title}
editable={true}
maxLength={140}
multiLine={false}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
yarn test
yarn run lint
Runs the rollup dev server with file watching on both the src and demo
yarn run dev