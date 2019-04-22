React Safe Srcdoc Iframe

A component which applies guards to srcdoc iframes in order to provide a predictable and safe experience to the user. Complements the sandbox native iframe attribute.

Table of Contents

The Problem 🔴

You need to render an html document, for which you have the source locally, into an iframe on your React application. However, you would like some guards applied to the document in order to provide a safe and consistent experience to the user. For example, preventing clicks on elements which could lead to page navigation.

This Solution 🔵

This component compliments the sandbox iframe attribute. It will take the html document source code which you provide through the srcDoc component prop and inject safeguards on document load.

Guards 👮

The following guards are applied to the document:

disable pointer events on any element with an href attribute, buttons, and images.

only whitelist the "allow-same-origin" sandbox attribute flag for guard injection into the document.

attribute flag for guard injection into the document. referrerPolicy set to "no-referrer".

Install

npm install --save react-safe-src-doc-iframe

Or

yarn add react-safe-src-doc-iframe

Note this package also depends on react and prop-types . Ensure they are installed or available beforehand.

Import Examples

import SafeSrcDocIframe from 'react-safe-src-doc-iframe' ; const SafeSrcDocIframe = require ( 'react-safe-src-doc-iframe' ).default; const SafeSrcDocIframe = window .SafeSrcDocIframe;

Usage Example 📝

import React from 'react' ; import SafeSrcDocIframe from 'react-safe-src-doc-iframe' ; const html = ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>My Cats Page</title> </head> <body> <a href="https://link-to-about-page.com">About</a><br /> <a href="https://link-to-awesome-cats.com"><img src="http://placekitten.com/200/300" /></a><br /> <button onclick="navigate();">Click me to see more cats!</button> </body> </html> ` ; const App = () => { return < SafeSrcDocIframe srcdoc = {html} width = "500" height = "500" /> ; };

Component Props

Note: any prop not specified here will be forwarded to the native iframe element. However, if src is passed, it will always be filtered out.

referrerPolicy

string | optional. Default value: no-referrer .

sandbox

string | optional. Default value: allow-same-origin (for safeguard injection).

The value for the sandbox iframe attribute.

srcDoc

string | required.

Source of the html document to render.

title

string | required.

Provide a title for the iframe in order to help screen reader users. More info

License 📋

MIT