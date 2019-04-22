openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-safe-src-doc-iframe

by godaddy
1.1.0 (see all)

A component which applies guards to srcdoc iframes in order to provide a predictable and safe experience to the user. Complements the sandbox native iframe attribute.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Safe Srcdoc Iframe

A component which applies guards to srcdoc iframes in order to provide a predictable and safe experience to the user. Complements the sandbox native iframe attribute.

Table of Contents

The Problem 🔴

You need to render an html document, for which you have the source locally, into an iframe on your React application. However, you would like some guards applied to the document in order to provide a safe and consistent experience to the user. For example, preventing clicks on elements which could lead to page navigation.

This Solution 🔵

This component compliments the sandbox iframe attribute. It will take the html document source code which you provide through the srcDoc component prop and inject safeguards on document load.

Guards 👮

The following guards are applied to the document:

  • disable pointer events on any element with an href attribute, buttons, and images.
  • only whitelist the "allow-same-origin" sandbox attribute flag for guard injection into the document.
  • referrerPolicy set to "no-referrer".

Install

npm install --save react-safe-src-doc-iframe

Or

yarn add react-safe-src-doc-iframe

Note this package also depends on react and prop-types. Ensure they are installed or available beforehand.

Import Examples

// 1) es6 module
import SafeSrcDocIframe from 'react-safe-src-doc-iframe';

// 2) commonjs
const SafeSrcDocIframe = require('react-safe-src-doc-iframe').default;

// 3) window
const SafeSrcDocIframe  = window.SafeSrcDocIframe;

Usage Example 📝

▶️ Try it out on CodeSandbox!

import React from 'react';
import SafeSrcDocIframe from 'react-safe-src-doc-iframe';

const html = `
  <!DOCTYPE html>
  <html>
    <head>
      <title>My Cats Page</title>
    </head>
    <body>
      <a href="https://link-to-about-page.com">About</a><br />
      <a href="https://link-to-awesome-cats.com"><img src="http://placekitten.com/200/300" /></a><br />
      <button onclick="navigate();">Click me to see more cats!</button>
    </body>
  </html>
`;

const App = () => {
  return <SafeSrcDocIframe srcdoc={html} width="500" height="500" />;
};

Component Props

Note: any prop not specified here will be forwarded to the native iframe element. However, if src is passed, it will always be filtered out.

referrerPolicy

string | optional. Default value: no-referrer.

sandbox

string | optional. Default value: allow-same-origin (for safeguard injection).

The value for the sandbox iframe attribute.

srcDoc

string | required.

Source of the html document to render.

title

string | required.

Provide a title for the iframe in order to help screen reader users. More info

Special Thanks 👏

License 📋

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial