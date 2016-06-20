React Safe Render

Helper to make sure your react components do not kill your entire application when their lifecylce methods fail.

Usage

Before any other components are created

var React = require ( 'react' ); require ( 'react-safe-render' )(React, { errorHandler : function ( errReport ) { errReport.displayName errReport.props errReport.method errReport.arguments errReport.error } });

Note on es2015

At the moment this only works for components made via React.createClass(). It will not catch errors if you use the Component class directly.

Disable for a single component

If you want to disable the error handler for a component, you can use a static property

React.createClass({ statics : { bubbleErrors : true }, });

License

MIT