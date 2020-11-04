Provides a
React component that automatically uploads to an S3 Bucket.
$ npm install --save react-s3-uploader
var ReactS3Uploader = require('react-s3-uploader');
...
<ReactS3Uploader
signingUrl="/s3/sign"
signingUrlMethod="GET"
accept="image/*"
s3path="/uploads/"
preprocess={this.onUploadStart}
onSignedUrl={this.onSignedUrl}
onProgress={this.onUploadProgress}
onError={this.onUploadError}
onFinish={this.onUploadFinish}
signingUrlHeaders={{ additional: headers }}
signingUrlQueryParams={{ additional: query-params }}
signingUrlWithCredentials={ true } // in case when need to pass authentication credentials via CORS
uploadRequestHeaders={{ 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' }} // this is the default
contentDisposition="auto"
scrubFilename={(filename) => filename.replace(/[^\w\d_\-.]+/ig, '')}
server="http://cross-origin-server.com"
inputRef={cmp => this.uploadInput = cmp}
autoUpload={true}
/>
The above example shows all supported
props.
This expects a request to
/s3/sign to return JSON with a
signedUrl property that can be used
to PUT the file in S3.
contentDisposition is optional and can be one of
inline,
attachment or
auto. If given,
the
Content-Disposition header will be set accordingly with the file's original filename.
If it is
auto, the disposition type will be set to
inline for images and
attachment for
all other files.
server is optional and can be used to specify the location of the server which is
running the ReactS3Uploader server component if it is not the same as the one from
which the client is served.
Use
scrubFilename to provide custom filename scrubbing before uploading. Prior to version 4.0, this library used
unorm and
latinize to filter out characters. Since 4.0, we simply remove all characters that are not alphanumeric, underscores, dashes, or periods.
The resulting DOM is essentially:
<input type="file" onChange={this.uploadFile} />
The
preprocess(file, next) prop provides an opportunity to do something before the file upload begins,
modify the file (scaling the image for example), or abort the upload by not calling
next(file).
When a file is chosen, it will immediately be uploaded to S3 (unless
autoUpload is
false). You can listen for progress (and create a status bar, for example) by providing an
onProgress function to the component.
You can pass any extra props to
<ReactS3Uploader /> and these will be passed down to the final
<input />. which means that if you give the ReactS3Uploader a className or a name prop the input will have those as well.
It is possible to use a custom function to provide
signedUrl directly to
s3uploader by adding
getSignedUrl prop. The function you provide should take
file and
callback arguments. Callback should be called with an object containing
signedUrl key.
import ApiClient from './ApiClient';
function getSignedUrl(file, callback) {
const client = new ApiClient();
const params = {
objectName: file.name,
contentType: file.type
};
client.get('/my/signing/server', { params })
.then(data => {
callback(data);
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error);
});
}
<ReactS3Uploader
className={uploaderClassName}
getSignedUrl={getSignedUrl}
accept="image/*"
onProgress={onProgress}
onError={onError}
onFinish={onFinish}
uploadRequestHeaders={{
'x-amz-acl': 'public-read'
}}
contentDisposition="auto"
/>
You can use the Express router that is bundled with this module to answer calls to
/s3/sign
app.use('/s3', require('react-s3-uploader/s3router')({
bucket: "MyS3Bucket",
region: 'us-east-1', //optional
signatureVersion: 'v4', //optional (use for some amazon regions: frankfurt and others)
signatureExpires: 60, //optional, number of seconds the upload signed URL should be valid for (defaults to 60)
headers: {'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*'}, // optional
ACL: 'private', // this is default
uniquePrefix: true // (4.0.2 and above) default is true, setting the attribute to false preserves the original filename in S3
}));
This also provides another endpoint:
GET /s3/img/(.*) and
GET /s3/uploads/(.*). This will create a temporary URL
that provides access to the uploaded file (which are uploaded privately by default). The
request is then redirected to the URL, so that the image is served to the client.
If you need to use pass more than region and signatureVersion to S3 instead use the
getS3 param.
getS3 accepts a
function that returns a new AWS.S3 instance. This is also useful if you want to mock S3 for testing purposes.
To use this you will need to include the express module in your package.json dependencies.
The
aws-sdk must be configured with your account's Access Key and Secret Access Key. There are a number of ways to provide these, but setting up environment variables is the quickest. You just have to configure environment variables
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, and AWS automatically picks them up.
import boto
import mimetypes
import json
...
conn = boto.connect_s3('AWS_KEY', 'AWS_SECRET')
def sign_s3_upload(request):
object_name = request.GET['objectName']
content_type = mimetypes.guess_type(object_name)[0]
signed_url = conn.generate_url(
300,
"PUT",
'BUCKET_NAME',
'FOLDER_NAME' + object_name,
headers = {'Content-Type': content_type, 'x-amz-acl':'public-read'})
return HttpResponse(json.dumps({'signedUrl': signed_url}))
# Usual fog config, set as an initializer
storage = Fog::Storage.new(
provider: 'AWS',
aws_access_key_id: ENV['AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID'],
aws_secret_access_key: ENV['AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY']
)
# In the controller
options = {path_style: true}
headers = {"Content-Type" => params[:contentType], "x-amz-acl" => "public-read"}
url = storage.put_object_url(ENV['S3_BUCKET_NAME'], "user_uploads/#{params[:objectName]}", 15.minutes.from_now.to_time.to_i, headers, options)
respond_to do |format|
format.json { render json: {signedUrl: url} }
end
const aws = require('aws-sdk')
const uuidv4 = require('uuid/v4')
const { createError } = require('micro')
const options = {
bucket: 'S3_BUCKET_NAME',
region: 'S3_REGION',
signatureVersion: 'v4',
ACL: 'public-read'
}
const s3 = new aws.S3(options)
module.exports = (req, res) => {
const originalFilename = req.query.objectName
// custom filename using random uuid + file extension
const fileExtension = originalFilename.split('.').pop()
const filename = `${uuidv4()}.${fileExtension}`
const params = {
Bucket: options.bucket,
Key: filename,
Expires: 60,
ContentType: req.query.contentType,
ACL: options.ACL
}
const signedUrl = s3.getSignedUrl('putObject', params)
if (signedUrl) {
// you may also simply return the signed url, i.e. `return { signedUrl }`
return {
signedUrl,
filename,
originalFilename,
publicUrl: signedUrl.split('?').shift()
}
} else {
throw createError(500, 'Cannot create S3 signed URL')
}
}
If you do some work on another server, and would love to contribute documentation, please send us a PR!