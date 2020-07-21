openbase logo
Readme

S3Client AWS-S3

S3Client - A Javascript Library for AWS S3 File Upload

npm install --save aws-s3

Examples Uploading An Image

Uploading to S3

import S3 from 'aws-s3';

const config = {
    bucketName: 'myBucket',
    dirName: 'photos', /* optional */
    region: 'eu-west-1',
    accessKeyId: 'ANEIFNENI4324N2NIEXAMPLE',
    secretAccessKey: 'cms21uMxçduyUxYjeg20+DEkgDxe6veFosBT7eUgEXAMPLE',
    s3Url: 'https://my-s3-url.com/', /* optional */
}

const S3Client = new S3(config);
/*  Notice that if you don't provide a dirName, the file will be automatically uploaded to the root of your bucket */

/* This is optional */
const newFileName = 'my-awesome-file';

S3Client
    .uploadFile(file, newFileName)
    .then(data => console.log(data))
    .catch(err => console.error(err))

  /**
   * {
   *   Response: {
   *     bucket: "your-bucket-name",
   *     key: "photos/image.jpg",
   *     location: "https://your-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/photos/image.jpg"
   *   }
   * }
   */
});

Deleting an existing file in your bucket

In this case the file that we want to delete is in the folder 'photos'

import S3 from 'aws-s3';


const config = {
    bucketName: 'myBucket',
    dirName: 'school-documents',
    region: 'eu-west-1',
    accessKeyId: 'ANEIFNENI4324N2NIEXAMPLE',
    secretAccessKey: 'cms21uMxçduyUxYjeg20+DEkgDxe6veFosBT7eUgEXAMPLE',
    s3Url: 'https://my-s3-url.com/', /* optional */
}

const S3Client = new S3(config);

const filename = 'hello-world.pdf';

/* If the file that you want to delete it's in your bucket's root folder, don't provide any dirName in the config object */

//In this case the file that we want to delete is in the folder 'photos' that we referred in the config object as the dirName

S3Client
    .deleteFile(filename)
    .then(response => console.log(response))
    .catch(err => console.error(err))

  /**
   * {
   *   Response: {
   *      ok: true,
          status: 204,
          message: 'File deleted',
          fileName: 'hello-world.pdf'
   *   }
   * }
   */
});

S3 Bucket Policy

Doc: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/example-bucket-policies.html

{
    "Version": "2012-10-17",
    "Id": "http referer policy example",
    "Statement": [
        {
            "Sid": "Allow all kind of http requests originating from http://www.your-website.com and https://www.your-website.com",
            "Effect": "Allow",
            "Principal": "*",
            "Action": [
                "s3:PutObject",
                "s3:PutObjectAcl",
                "s3:GetObject",
                "s3:GetObjectAcl",
                "s3:DeleteObject"
            ],
            "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::myBucket/*",
            "Condition": {
                "StringLike": {
                    "aws:Referer": [
                        "https://www.your-website.com",
                        "http://www.your-website.com"
                    ]
                }
            }
        }
    ]
}

Defaults your bucket to public-read : http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/acl-overview.html

config

  • bucketName required - Your S3 bucket
  • dirName required - Your S3 folderName/dirName
  • region required - Your S3 bucket's region
  • accessKeyId required - Your S3 AccessKeyId
  • secretAccessKey required - Your S3 SecretAccessKey
  • s3Url optional - Your S3 URL

License

MIT

