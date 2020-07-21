S3Client - A Javascript Library for AWS S3 File Upload
npm install --save aws-s3
import S3 from 'aws-s3';
const config = {
bucketName: 'myBucket',
dirName: 'photos', /* optional */
region: 'eu-west-1',
accessKeyId: 'ANEIFNENI4324N2NIEXAMPLE',
secretAccessKey: 'cms21uMxçduyUxYjeg20+DEkgDxe6veFosBT7eUgEXAMPLE',
s3Url: 'https://my-s3-url.com/', /* optional */
}
const S3Client = new S3(config);
/* Notice that if you don't provide a dirName, the file will be automatically uploaded to the root of your bucket */
/* This is optional */
const newFileName = 'my-awesome-file';
S3Client
.uploadFile(file, newFileName)
.then(data => console.log(data))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
/**
* {
* Response: {
* bucket: "your-bucket-name",
* key: "photos/image.jpg",
* location: "https://your-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/photos/image.jpg"
* }
* }
*/
});
import S3 from 'aws-s3';
const config = {
bucketName: 'myBucket',
dirName: 'school-documents',
region: 'eu-west-1',
accessKeyId: 'ANEIFNENI4324N2NIEXAMPLE',
secretAccessKey: 'cms21uMxçduyUxYjeg20+DEkgDxe6veFosBT7eUgEXAMPLE',
s3Url: 'https://my-s3-url.com/', /* optional */
}
const S3Client = new S3(config);
const filename = 'hello-world.pdf';
/* If the file that you want to delete it's in your bucket's root folder, don't provide any dirName in the config object */
//In this case the file that we want to delete is in the folder 'photos' that we referred in the config object as the dirName
S3Client
.deleteFile(filename)
.then(response => console.log(response))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
/**
* {
* Response: {
* ok: true,
status: 204,
message: 'File deleted',
fileName: 'hello-world.pdf'
* }
* }
*/
});
Doc: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/example-bucket-policies.html
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Id": "http referer policy example",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "Allow all kind of http requests originating from http://www.your-website.com and https://www.your-website.com",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": "*",
"Action": [
"s3:PutObject",
"s3:PutObjectAcl",
"s3:GetObject",
"s3:GetObjectAcl",
"s3:DeleteObject"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::myBucket/*",
"Condition": {
"StringLike": {
"aws:Referer": [
"https://www.your-website.com",
"http://www.your-website.com"
]
}
}
}
]
}
Defaults your bucket to
public-read : http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/acl-overview.html
config
bucketName required - Your S3 bucket
dirName required - Your S3 folderName/dirName
region required - Your S3 bucket's region
accessKeyId required - Your S3
AccessKeyId
secretAccessKey required - Your S3
SecretAccessKey
s3Url optional - Your S3 URL
MIT