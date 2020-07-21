S3Client AWS-S3

S3Client - A Javascript Library for AWS S3 File Upload

npm install --save aws-s3

Examples Uploading An Image

Uploading to S3

import S3 from 'aws-s3' ; const config = { bucketName : 'myBucket' , dirName : 'photos' , region : 'eu-west-1' , accessKeyId : 'ANEIFNENI4324N2NIEXAMPLE' , secretAccessKey : 'cms21uMxçduyUxYjeg20+DEkgDxe6veFosBT7eUgEXAMPLE' , s3Url : 'https://my-s3-url.com/' , } const S3Client = new S3(config); const newFileName = 'my-awesome-file' ; S3Client .uploadFile(file, newFileName) .then( data => console .log(data)) .catch( err => console .error(err)) });

Deleting an existing file in your bucket

In this case the file that we want to delete is in the folder 'photos'

import S3 from 'aws-s3' ; const config = { bucketName : 'myBucket' , dirName : 'school-documents' , region : 'eu-west-1' , accessKeyId : 'ANEIFNENI4324N2NIEXAMPLE' , secretAccessKey : 'cms21uMxçduyUxYjeg20+DEkgDxe6veFosBT7eUgEXAMPLE' , s3Url : 'https://my-s3-url.com/' , } const S3Client = new S3(config); const filename = 'hello-world.pdf' ; S3Client .deleteFile(filename) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( err => console .error(err)) });

S3 Bucket Policy

Doc: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/example-bucket-policies.html

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Id" : "http referer policy example" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "Allow all kind of http requests originating from http://www.your-website.com and https://www.your-website.com" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : "*" , "Action" : [ "s3:PutObject" , "s3:PutObjectAcl" , "s3:GetObject" , "s3:GetObjectAcl" , "s3:DeleteObject" ], "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::myBucket/*" , "Condition" : { "StringLike" : { "aws:Referer" : [ "https://www.your-website.com" , "http://www.your-website.com" ] } } } ] }

Defaults your bucket to public-read : http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/acl-overview.html

config

bucketName required - Your S3 bucket

- Your S3 bucket dirName required - Your S3 folderName/dirName

- Your S3 folderName/dirName region required - Your S3 bucket's region

- Your S3 bucket's region accessKeyId required - Your S3 AccessKeyId

- Your S3 secretAccessKey required - Your S3 SecretAccessKey

- Your S3 s3Url optional - Your S3 URL

License

MIT