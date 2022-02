React-RxJS is a library that offers React bindings for RxJS

Please visit the website: https://react-rxjs.org

Main features

🌀 Truly Reactive

⚡ Highly performant and free of memory-leaks

🔀 First class support for React Suspense and ready for Concurrent Mode

✂️ Decentralized and composable, thus enabling optimal code-splitting

🔬 Tiny and tree-shakeable

💪 Supports TypeScript

Installation

npm install @ react - rxjs / core

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!