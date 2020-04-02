RunKit Embed Component.

Install

Install the package:

$ npm i -S react-runkit

Add the RunKit embed library to your page:

< head > ... < script src = 'https://embed.runkit.com' > </ script > ... </ head >

Usage

const React = require ( 'react' ) const Embed = require ( 'react-runkit' ) const helloSource = `console.log('Hello, world!')` module .exports = class HelloEmbed extends React . Component { render() { return < Embed source = { helloSource } /> } }

Don't forget to check out the RunKit embed docs.

Props

source : string

Specify the source code that the notebook will use.

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` } />

readOnly : boolean

If true , the user will not be able to edit or run the embed.

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` } readOnly={ true } />

mode : string

If 'endpoint' , the notebook will be run as an endpoint and a link to the served page will be shown.

<Embed source={ `exports.endpoint = (req, res) => res.end('Hello, world!')` } mode= 'endpoint' />

nodeVersion : string

Request a version or semver range for the node engine.

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` nodeVersion= '7' } />

env : [string]

Provide a list of environment variables accessible in the notebook through process.env .

<Embed source={ 'console.log(`Hello, ${ process.env.FIRSTNAME } ${ process.env.LASTNAME }!`' } env={ [ 'FIRSTNAME=Haskell' , 'LASTNAME=Curry' ] } />

title : string

Provide a title for the notebook when opened on RunKit.

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` } title= 'Hello World' />

minHeight : string

Provide a minimum height for the embed ( '130px' by default).

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` } minHeight= '200px' />

Specify the Unix time in milliseconds at which packages should resolved. Packages published after the date will be ignored.

<Embed source={ `require('babel-core')` } packageTimestamp={ 1468195200000 } />

preamble : string

Specify source code that is run before the main source. This code will not be shown in the embed.

<Embed source={ `console.log(_.map(_.add(1), [1, 2, 3]))` } preamble={ `const _ = require('lodash/fp')` } />

onLoad : function

Provide a callback that is run when the embed is loaded.

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` } onLoad={ this .alertLoaded.bind( this ) } />

onURLChanged : function

Provide a callback that is run whenever the embed's URL changes.

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` } onLoad={ this .alertURLChanged.bind( this ) } />

onEvaluate : function

Provide a callback that is run whenever the embed is evaluated.

<Embed source={ `console.log('Hello, world!')` } onLoad={ this .alertEvaluated.bind( this ) } />

Methods

evaluate(callback : function) : void

Evaluate the notebook.

getURL() : string

Retrieve the URL of the notebook.

Tips

Autorun Embed