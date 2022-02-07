This is a UI component built completely in React that is meant to be a full-featured textarea replacement similar to CKEditor, TinyMCE and other rich text "WYSIWYG" editors. It's based on the excellent, open source Draft.js from Facebook which is performant and production-tested.
Try the editor here: react-rte.org/demo
$ npm install --save react-rte
RichTextEditor is the main editor component. It is comprised of the Draft.js
<Editor>, some UI components (e.g. toolbar) and some helpful abstractions around getting and setting content with HTML/Markdown.
RichTextEditor is designed to be used like a
textarea except that instead of
value being a string, it is an object with
toString on it. Creating a
value from a string is also easy using
createValueFromString(markup, 'html').
The scripts are transpiled by Babel to ES6. Additionally, at least one of this package's dependencies does not support IE. So, for IE and back-plat support you will need to include some polyfill in your HTML (#74, #196, #203):
<script src="https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=String.prototype.startsWith,Array.from,Array.prototype.fill,Array.prototype.keys,Array.prototype.findIndex,Number.isInteger&flags=gated"></script>
If you are not using Webpack, you can skip this section. Webpack is required for isomorphic/server-side rendering support in a Node.js environment.
'react-rte' contains a bundle that is already built (with CSS) using webpack and is not intended to be consumed again by webpack. So, if you are using webpack you must import RichTextEditor from
react-rte/lib/RichTextEditor in order to get the un-bundled script which webpack can bundle with your app.
If you are using webpack you must add a css loader or else your webpack build will fail. For example:
{
test: /\.css$/,
loaders: [
'style-loader',
'css-loader?modules'
]
},
This example uses newer JavaScript and JSX. For an example in old JavaScript, see below.
import React, {Component, PropTypes} from 'react';
import RichTextEditor from 'react-rte';
class MyStatefulEditor extends Component {
static propTypes = {
onChange: PropTypes.func
};
state = {
value: RichTextEditor.createEmptyValue()
}
onChange = (value) => {
this.setState({value});
if (this.props.onChange) {
// Send the changes up to the parent component as an HTML string.
// This is here to demonstrate using `.toString()` but in a real app it
// would be better to avoid generating a string on each change.
this.props.onChange(
value.toString('html')
);
}
};
render () {
return (
<RichTextEditor
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
);
}
}
render() {
// The toolbarConfig object allows you to specify custom buttons, reorder buttons and to add custom css classes.
// Supported inline styles: https://github.com/facebook/draft-js/blob/master/docs/Advanced-Topics-Inline-Styles.md
// Supported block types: https://github.com/facebook/draft-js/blob/master/docs/Advanced-Topics-Custom-Block-Render.md#draft-default-block-render-map
const toolbarConfig = {
// Optionally specify the groups to display (displayed in the order listed).
display: ['INLINE_STYLE_BUTTONS', 'BLOCK_TYPE_BUTTONS', 'LINK_BUTTONS', 'BLOCK_TYPE_DROPDOWN', 'HISTORY_BUTTONS'],
INLINE_STYLE_BUTTONS: [
{label: 'Bold', style: 'BOLD', className: 'custom-css-class'},
{label: 'Italic', style: 'ITALIC'},
{label: 'Underline', style: 'UNDERLINE'}
],
BLOCK_TYPE_DROPDOWN: [
{label: 'Normal', style: 'unstyled'},
{label: 'Heading Large', style: 'header-one'},
{label: 'Heading Medium', style: 'header-two'},
{label: 'Heading Small', style: 'header-three'}
],
BLOCK_TYPE_BUTTONS: [
{label: 'UL', style: 'unordered-list-item'},
{label: 'OL', style: 'ordered-list-item'}
]
};
return (
<RichTextEditor toolbarConfig={toolbarConfig} />
);
}
In short, this is a modern approach to rich text editing built on a battle-hardened open-source framework and, importantly, we do not store document state in the DOM, eliminating entire classes of common "WYSIWYG" problems.
This editor is built on Draft.js from Facebook. Draft.js is more of a low-level framework (
contentEditable abstraction), however this component is intended to be a fully polished UI component that you can reach for when you need to replace a
<textarea/> in your application to support bold, italic, links, lists, etc.
The data model in Draft.js allows us to represent the document in a way that is mostly agnostic to the view/render layer or the textual representation (html/markdown) you choose. This data model encapsulates the content/state of the editor and is based on Immutable.js to be both performant and easy to reason about.
Unlike typical rich text editors (such as CKEditor and TinyMCE) we keep our content state in a well-architected data model instead of in the view. One important advantage of separating our data model from our view is deterministic output.
Say, for instance, you select some text and add bold style. Then you add italic style. Or what if you add italic first and then bold. The result should be the same either way: the text range has both bold and italic style. But in the browser's view (Document Object Model) is this represented with a
<strong> inside of an
<em> or vice versa? Does it depend on the order in which you added the styles? In many web-based editors the HTML output does depend on the order of your actions. That means your output is non-deterministic. Two documents that look exactly the same in the editor will have different, sometimes unpredictable, HTML representations.
In this editor we use a pure, deterministic function to convert document state to HTML output. No matter how you arrived at the state, the output will be predictable. This makes everything easier to reason about. In our case, the
<strong> will go inside the
<em> every time.
value: Used to represent the content/state of the editor. Initially you will probably want to create an instance using a provided helper such as
RichTextEditor.createEmptyValue() or
RichTextEditor.createValueFromString(markup, 'html').
onChange: A function that will be called with the "value" of the editor whenever it is changed. The value has a
toString method which accepts a single
format argument (either 'html' or 'markdown').
All the props you can pass to Draft.js
Editor can be passed to
RichTextEditor (with the exception of
editorState which will be generated internally based on the
value prop).
autoFocus: Setting this to true will automatically focus input into the editor when the component is mounted
placeholder: A string to use as placeholder text for the
RichTextEditor.
readOnly: A boolean that determines if the
RichTextEditor should render static html.
enableSoftNewLineByDefault: Set this to
true if you wish to use soft line breaks when only pressing the return key. By default, if you press the return/enter key it will create a new text block. If you don't set this value to
true, the user may use one of several designated keys while pressing the return key to create a soft new line.
In Draft.js
EditorState contains not only the document contents but the entire state of the editor including cursor position and selection. This is helpful for many reasons including undo/redo. To make things easier for you, we have wrapped the state of the editor in an
EditorValue instance with helpful methods to convert to/from a HTML or Markdown. An instance of this class should be passed to
RichTextEditor in the
value prop.
The
EditorValue class has certain optimizations built in. So let's say you are showing the HTML of the editor contents in your view. If you change your cursor position, that will trigger an
onChange event (because, remember, cursor position is part of
EditorState) and you will need to call
toString() to render your view. However,
EditorValue is smart enough to know that the content didn't actually change since last
toString() so it will return a cached version of the HTML.
Optimization tip: Try to call
editorValue.toString() only when you actually need to convert it to a string. If you can keep passing around the
editorValue without calling
toString it will be very performant.
var React = require('react');
var RichTextEditor = require('react-rte');
React.createClass({
propTypes: {
onChange: React.PropTypes.func
},
getInitialState: function() {
return {
value: RichTextEditor.createEmptyValue()
};
},
render: function() {
return React.createElement(RichTextEditor, {
value: this.state.value,
onChange: this.onChange
});
},
onChange: function(value) {
this.setState({value: value});
if (this.props.onChange) {
// Send the changes up to the parent component as an HTML string.
// This is here to demonstrate using `.toString()` but in a real app it
// would be better to avoid generating a string on each change.
this.props.onChange(
value.toString('html')
);
}
}
});
remark parser)
Currently the biggest limitation is that images are not supported. There is a plan to support inline images (using decorators) and eventually Medium-style block-level images (using a custom block renderer).
Other limitations include missing features such as: text-alignment and text color. These are coming soon.
React prior v15 will log the following superfluous warning:
A component is contentEditable and contains children managed by React. It is now your responsibility to guarantee that none of those nodes are unexpectedly modified or duplicated. This is probably not intentional.
As all nodes are managed internally by Draft, this is not a problem and this warning can be safely ignored. You can suppress this warning's display completely by duck-punching
console.error before instantiating your component:
console.error = (function(_error) {
return function(message) {
if (typeof message !== 'string' || message.indexOf('component is `contentEditable`') === -1) {
_error.apply(console, arguments);
}
};
})(console.error);
I'm happy to take pull requests for bug-fixes and improvements (and tests). If you have a feature you want to implement it's probably a good idea to open an issue first to see if it's already being worked on. Please match the code style of the rest of the project (ESLint should enforce this) and please include tests. Thanks!
Clone this project. Run
npm install. Run
npm run build-dist then point the server of your choice (like serv) to
/demo.html.
This software is ISC Licensed.