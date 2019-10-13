openbase logo
rrg

react-rrule-generator

by Filip Duczymiński
1.2.0

[NO LONGER MAINTAINED] Recurrence rules generator form built with React

Downloads/wk
619

619

GitHub Stars
86

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors
3

3

Package

Dependencies
0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable
No?

No?

Readme

React RRule Generator

Recurrence rules generator form built with React

LICENSE npm

This project is no longer maintained by me. Thank you for all your past contributions. Let the forks rock it for you.

Screenshot

Description

This is ReactJS project based on Create React Library and using Bootstrap styling. It's built with the help of a great rrule.js library.

It also uses:

Demo

https://fafruch.github.io/react-rrule-generator

Installation

npm install --save react-rrule-generator

Usage

In your CSS index file don't forget to import styles:

@import '~bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';       // this lib uses boostrap (v. 4.0.0-beta.2)
@import '~react-rrule-generator/build/styles.css'; // react-rrule-generator's custom CSS

Then you're good to go.
Just use it:

import RRuleGenerator from 'react-rrule-generator';

// render it as it is

const SimpleRender = () => (
  <RRuleGenerator onChange={(rrule) => console.log(`RRule changed, now it's ${rrule}`)} />
);


// or with your own forms configuration

import MyCustomCalendar from './MyCustomCalendar';

const CustomizedRender = () => (
  <RRuleGenerator
    onChange={(rrule) => console.log(`RRule changed, now it's ${rrule}`)}
    config={{
      repeat: ['Monthly', 'Weekly'],
      yearly: 'on the',
      monthly: 'on',
      end: ['Never', 'On date'],
      weekStartsOnSunday: true,
      hideError: true,
    }}
    customCalendar={MyCustomCalendar}
  />
);


// you can also use it as controlled input component and feed it with your own RRule!

class ControlledRender extends Component {
  state = {
    rrule: 'SOME REALLY COOL RRULE'
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <RRuleGenerator
        onChange={(rrule) => this.setState({ rrule })}
        value={this.state.rrule}
      />
    );
  }
}

API

Props

NameTypeDescription
onChangefunctionREQUIRED. Callback trigger when the RRule changes. The callback receives newly generated RRule string.
valuestringYou can pass your own RRule value to RRuleGenerator and use it like controlled input component.
configobjectAccepts object of what options will be rendered. This object's structure is described in #config
translationsfunction or objectAccepts a function or an object with translations for all labels in the component. By default all labels are in English. You can pass your own translation object or function, which has the following signature: (key: string, replacements: object) => string. It receives key of the label in form of 'repeat.yearly.on_the' and an object for placeholder replacements, e.g., { value: error.value }. Example translation objects are placed in /src/lib/translations/.
customCalendarReact Component or stateless functionThis accepts custom calendar / datepicker for choosing a date in EndOnDate view. It receives following props by default:
  • 'aria-label' with value 'Datetime picker for end on date',
  • value - date value consumed by app logic,
  • dateFormat - by default 'YYYY-MM-DD',
  • locale - 'en/ca' or 'en/gb' depending on if weekStartsOnSunday in config is set to true or false

config

config is an object which accepts following:

NameTypeDescription
frequencyarray of stringYou can optionally choose if you want to show repeating options 'Yearly', 'Monthly', 'Weekly', 'Daily', 'Hourly'. You can pass for example ['Monthly', 'Weekly'] if you want to show only options for repeating monthly and weekly.
yearlystringIf 'on' provided, only choosing a particular day of a month is available, if 'on the' is provided, you have ability to choose for example 'fourth Wednesday of February'
monthlystringIf 'on' provided, only choosing a particular day of a month is available, if 'on the' is provided, you have ability to choose for example 'fourth Wednesday'
endarray of stringYou can optionally choose if you want to show ending options 'Never', 'After', 'On date'. You can pass for example ['Never', 'On date'] if you want to show only options for ending never or on a particular date without showint 'After' option.
hideStartbooleanIf true start date form is not rendered. Default: true
hideEndbooleanIf true ending form is not rendered. Default: false
hideErrorbooleanIf true error alert is not rendered. Default: false
weekStartsOnSundaybooleanIf set to true, weeks starts on Sunday (both for views and RRule string). Default: false

License

MIT

