Recurrence rules generator form built with React

This project is no longer maintained by me. Thank you for all your past contributions. Let the forks rock it for you.

Description

This is ReactJS project based on Create React Library and using Bootstrap styling. It's built with the help of a great rrule.js library.

It also uses:

Demo

Installation

npm install --save react-rrule-generator

Usage

In your CSS index file don't forget to import styles:

@ import '~bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ; // this lib uses boostrap ( v . 4 .0 .0-beta .2 ) @ import '~react-rrule-generator/build/styles.css' ; // react-rrule-generator ' s custom CSS

Then you're good to go.

Just use it:

import RRuleGenerator from 'react-rrule-generator' ; const SimpleRender = () => ( <RRuleGenerator onChange={(rrule) => console.log(`RRule changed, now it's ${rrule}`)} /> ); // or with your own forms configuration import MyCustomCalendar from './MyCustomCalendar'; const CustomizedRender = () => ( <RRuleGenerator onChange={(rrule) => console.log(`RRule changed, now it's ${rrule}`)} config={{ repeat: ['Monthly', 'Weekly'], yearly: 'on the', monthly: 'on', end: ['Never', 'On date'], weekStartsOnSunday: true, hideError: true, }} customCalendar={MyCustomCalendar} /> ); // you can also use it as controlled input component and feed it with your own RRule! class ControlledRender extends Component { state = { rrule: 'SOME REALLY COOL RRULE' }; render() { return ( <RRuleGenerator onChange={(rrule) => this.setState({ rrule })} value={this.state.rrule} /> ); } }

API

Props

Name Type Description onChange function REQUIRED. Callback trigger when the RRule changes. The callback receives newly generated RRule string . value string You can pass your own RRule value to RRuleGenerator and use it like controlled input component. config object Accepts object of what options will be rendered. This object's structure is described in #config translations function or object Accepts a function or an object with translations for all labels in the component. By default all labels are in English. You can pass your own translation object or function, which has the following signature: (key: string, replacements: object) => string . It receives key of the label in form of 'repeat.yearly.on_the' and an object for placeholder replacements, e.g., { value: error.value } . Example translation objects are placed in /src/lib/translations/ . customCalendar React Component or stateless function This accepts custom calendar / datepicker for choosing a date in EndOnDate view. It receives following props by default: 'aria-label' with value 'Datetime picker for end on date' ,

with value , value - date value consumed by app logic,

- date value consumed by app logic, dateFormat - by default 'YYYY-MM-DD' ,

- by default , locale - 'en/ca' or 'en/gb' depending on if weekStartsOnSunday in config is set to true or false

config

config is an object which accepts following:

Name Type Description frequency array of string You can optionally choose if you want to show repeating options 'Yearly' , 'Monthly' , 'Weekly' , 'Daily' , 'Hourly' . You can pass for example ['Monthly', 'Weekly'] if you want to show only options for repeating monthly and weekly. yearly string If 'on' provided, only choosing a particular day of a month is available, if 'on the' is provided, you have ability to choose for example 'fourth Wednesday of February' monthly string If 'on' provided, only choosing a particular day of a month is available, if 'on the' is provided, you have ability to choose for example 'fourth Wednesday' end array of string You can optionally choose if you want to show ending options 'Never' , 'After' , 'On date' . You can pass for example ['Never', 'On date'] if you want to show only options for ending never or on a particular date without showint 'After' option. hideStart boolean If true start date form is not rendered. Default: true hideEnd boolean If true ending form is not rendered. Default: false hideError boolean If true error alert is not rendered. Default: false weekStartsOnSunday boolean If set to true , weeks starts on Sunday (both for views and RRule string). Default: false

License

MIT