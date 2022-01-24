openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-routing

by kriasoft
0.0.7 (see all)

A simple middleware-style router for isomorphic JavaScript web apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to universal-router. Install using universal-router instead.

Readme

Universal Router

NPM version NPM downloads Library Size Online Chat

Visit Universal Router Website

A simple middleware-style router that can be used in both client-side and server-side applications.

Visit Quickstart Guide (slides)  |  Join #universal-router on Gitter to stay up to date

Features

What users say about Universal Router

Just switched a project over to universal-router. Love that the whole thing is a few hundred lines of flexible, easy-to-read code.

-- Tweet by Greg Hurrell from Facebook

It does a great job at trying to be universal — it's not tied to any framework, it can be run on both server and client, and it's not even tied to history. It's a great library which does one thing: routing.

-- Comment on Reddit by @everdimension

Installation

Using npm:

npm install universal-router --save

Or using a CDN like unpkg.com or jsDelivr with the following script tag:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/universal-router/universal-router.min.js"></script>

You can find the library in window.UniversalRouter.

How does it look like?

import UniversalRouter from 'universal-router'

const routes = [
  {
    path: '', // optional
    action: () => `<h1>Home</h1>`
  },
  {
    path: '/posts',
    action: () => console.log('checking child routes for /posts'),
    children: [
      {
        path: '', // optional, matches both "/posts" and "/posts/"
        action: () => `<h1>Posts</h1>`
      },
      {
        path: '/:id',
        action: (context) => `<h1>Post #${context.params.id}</h1>`
      }
    ]
  }
]

const router = new UniversalRouter(routes)

router.resolve('/posts').then(html => {
  document.body.innerHTML = html // renders: <h1>Posts</h1>
})

Play with an example on JSFiddle, CodePen, JS Bin in your browser or try RunKit node.js playground.

Documentation

Books and Tutorials

Browser Support

We support all ES5-compliant browsers, including Internet Explorer 9 and above, but depending on your target browsers you may need to include polyfills for Map, Promise and Object.assign before any other code.

For compatibility with older browsers you may also need to include polyfills for Array.isArray and Object.create.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a bug report or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike, send pull requests.

Support

  • React Starter Kit — Boilerplate and tooling for building isomorphic web apps with React and Relay.
  • Node.js API Starter Kit — Boilerplate and tooling for building data APIs with Docker, Node.js and GraphQL.
  • ASP.NET Core Starter Kit — Cross-platform single-page application boilerplate (ASP.NET Core, React, Redux).
  • Babel Starter Kit — Boilerplate for authoring JavaScript/React.js libraries.
  • React App SDK — Create React apps with just a single dev dependency and zero configuration.
  • React Static Boilerplate — Single-page application (SPA) starter kit (React, Redux, Webpack, Firebase).
  • History — HTML5 History API wrapper library that handle navigation in single-page apps.
  • Redux-First Routing — A minimal, framework-agnostic API for accomplishing Redux-first routing.

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

License

Copyright © 2015-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file. The documentation to the project is licensed under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

Made with ♥ by Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya, blog), Vladimir Kutepov and contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial