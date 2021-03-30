Useful components and utilities for working with React Router
$ npm install react-router-util
import {ipcRenderer as ipc} from 'electron';
import React from 'react';
import {Route, Link} from 'react-router-dom';
import {history, BrowserRouter as Router, Debug} from 'react-router-util';
ipc.on('goto-about', () => {
history.push('/about');
});
const App = () => (
<Router>
<>
<Debug/>
<ul>
<li><Link to="/">Home</Link></li>
<li><Link to="/about">About</Link></li>
</ul>
<hr/>
<Route exact path="/" component={Home}/>
<Route path="/about" component={About}/>
</>
</Router>
);
history
A
history singleton that you can use in
<Router history={history}> to access the history from outside the router. Can be useful for programmatically navigating to a route when used in combination with non-React code, like Electron IPC events, etc.
<BrowserRouter> and
<StaticRouter>
Same as the official
<BrowserRouter> and
<StaticRouter>, but with
history={history} set to the above
history singleton, so you can just import the singleton to access the router
history object from outside the router. This behavior can be overridden with
<BrowserRouter history={yourOwnHistory}>.
<Debug/>
Unrendered React component that prints the
props of the current route component to the console when not in production.
<CurrentRoute/>
React component that renders the pathname of the current route. For example:
/dashboard.
<RouteWithProps/>
Like
<Route/>, but passes additional props to the given
component. The following props are passed to the route:
path,
component,
exact,
strict,
location,
sensitive, while the rest are passed to the
component.
Before:
<Route path="/unicorn" render={props => <Unicorn {...props} foo={'cake'} bar/>}/>
After:
<Route path="/unicorn" component={Unicorn} foo={'cake'} bar/>
<AuthenticatedRoute/>
An authenticated version of
<Route/>. You pass it an
isAuthenticated prop with a boolean of whether it's authenticated. If it's
true, it will render the given
component or redirect to the given
redirectTo path. If it's
false, it will redirect to
/login or
loginPath if specified. You can specify
redirectFromLoginTo to have it redirect somewhere from the
loginPath when authenticated. It accepts all the props
<Route/> accepts except for
render. Additional props are passed to the
component. You can also pass it children.
Before:
<Route path="/" exact render={props => (
isLoggedIn ? <MainView {...props}/> : <Redirect to="/login"/>
)}/>
After:
<AuthenticatedRoute
path="/"
exact
isAuthenticated={isLoggedIn}
component={MainView}
/>
Another example:
<AuthenticatedRoute
path="/admin"
isAuthenticated={isLoggedIn}
redirectTo="/admin/dashboard"
loginPath="/admin/login"
/>
Yet another example:
<AuthenticatedRoute isAuthenticated={this.state.isLoggedIn} redirectFromLoginTo="/dashboard">
<Switch>
<RouteWithProps path="/login" component={Login} {...this.state}/>
<RouteWithProps component={Main} {...this.state}/>
</Switch>
</AuthenticatedRoute>
Example with nested routes:
<AuthenticatedRoute path="/dashboard/:nested" isAuthenticated={this.state.isLoggedIn}>
<Switch>
<RouteWithProps path="/information" component={Information} {...this.state}/>
<RouteWithProps path="/contact" component={Contact} {...this.state}/>
</Switch>
</AuthenticatedRoute>
When using nested routes, the
:nested value must be specified in the outer route so that
matchPath can map it to the correct nested route (
/information and
/contact in this case).
<ConditionalRoute/>
A conditional version of
<Route/>. You pass it a
conditional prop with a boolean. If it's truthy, either the given
trueComponent will be rendered or it will redirect to
trueRedirectTo. If it's falsy, either the given
falseComponent will be rendered or it will redirect to
trueRedirectTo. It accepts all the props
<Route/> accepts except for
render.
Before:
<Route path="/" exact render={() => (
isLoggedIn ? <MainView/> : <Redirect to="/login"/>
)}/>
After:
<ConditionalRoute
path="/"
exact
conditional={isLoggedIn}
trueComponent={MainView}
falseRedirectTo="/login"
/>
It's a little bit more verbose, but declarative FTW.
<BackLink>
Like
<Link>, but navigates to the previous route in the history. Accepts any props
<Link> supports except for
to.
<ForwardLink>
Like
<Link>, but navigates to the next route in the history. Accepts any props
<Link> supports except for
to.