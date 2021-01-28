Painless transitions for React Router, powered by React Motion. Example site.
To use the latest version of this package (
2.x), you'll need to use a version
of React compatible with hooks, as well as version
5.x of
react-router-dom.
npm install --save react-router-transition react-router-dom
import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import { AnimatedSwitch } from 'react-router-transition';
export default () => (
<Router>
<AnimatedSwitch
atEnter={{ opacity: 0 }}
atLeave={{ opacity: 0 }}
atActive={{ opacity: 1 }}
className="switch-wrapper"
>
<Route exact path="/" component={Home} />
<Route path="/about/" component={About}/>
<Route path="/etc/" component={Etc}/>
</AnimatedSwitch>
</Router>
)
.switch-wrapper {
position: relative;
}
.switch-wrapper > div {
position: absolute;
}
This library has some obvious limitations, the most marked of which are: