React Router Transition

Painless transitions for React Router, powered by React Motion. Example site.

Requirements

To use the latest version of this package ( 2.x ), you'll need to use a version of React compatible with hooks, as well as version 5.x of react-router-dom .

Installation

npm install --save react-router-transition react-router-dom

Example Usage

import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route } from 'react-router-dom' ; import { AnimatedSwitch } from 'react-router-transition' ; export default () => ( <Router> <AnimatedSwitch atEnter={{ opacity: 0 }} atLeave={{ opacity: 0 }} atActive={{ opacity: 1 }} className="switch-wrapper" > <Route exact path="/" component={Home} /> <Route path="/about/" component={About}/> <Route path="/etc/" component={Etc}/> </AnimatedSwitch> </Router> )

.switch-wrapper { position : relative; } .switch-wrapper > div { position : absolute; }

Docs

Limitations

This library has some obvious limitations, the most marked of which are: