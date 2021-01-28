openbase logo
rrt

react-router-transition

by Richard Maisano
2.1.0 (see all)

painless transitions built for react-router, powered by react-motion

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation

Readme

React Router Transition

Painless transitions for React Router, powered by React Motion. Example site.

Requirements

To use the latest version of this package (2.x), you'll need to use a version of React compatible with hooks, as well as version 5.x of react-router-dom.

Installation

npm install --save react-router-transition react-router-dom

Example Usage

import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route } from 'react-router-dom';
import { AnimatedSwitch } from 'react-router-transition';

export default () => (
  <Router>
    <AnimatedSwitch
      atEnter={{ opacity: 0 }}
      atLeave={{ opacity: 0 }}
      atActive={{ opacity: 1 }}
      className="switch-wrapper"
    >
      <Route exact path="/" component={Home} />
      <Route path="/about/" component={About}/>
      <Route path="/etc/" component={Etc}/>
    </AnimatedSwitch>
  </Router>
)

.switch-wrapper {
  position: relative;
}

.switch-wrapper > div {
  position: absolute;
}

Docs

Limitations

This library has some obvious limitations, the most marked of which are:

  • no staggering or sequencing of animations
  • no durations or timing functions

