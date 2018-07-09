Convert your react router component to an array with all static routes. Dynamic routes and their corresponding nested static routes are ignored. No match (*) route is also ignored. See usage example below.

Install

npm install react-router-to-array

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Route, IndexRoute } from 'react-router' ; import reactRouterToArray from 'react-router-to-array' ; console .log(reactRouterToArray( <Route path="/" component={FakeComponent}> {/* just to test comments */} <IndexRoute component={FakeComponent} /> <Route path="about" component={FakeComponent}> <Route path="home" component={FakeComponent} /> <Route path="/home/:userId" component={FakeComponent} /> </Route> <Route path="users" component={FakeComponent} /> <Route path="*" component={FakeComponent} /> </Route>) )); //outputs: ['/', '/about', '/about/home', '/users']

Use case

I wrote this library mainly to use in conjuction with static-site-generator-webpack-plugin

License

MIT