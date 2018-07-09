openbase logo
rrt

react-router-to-array

by Alan Souza
0.1.3 (see all)

Convert your react router component to an array with all static routes

Downloads/wk

193

87

4yrs ago

4

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

react-router-to-array

Convert your react router component to an array with all static routes. Dynamic routes and their corresponding nested static routes are ignored. No match (*) route is also ignored. See usage example below.

Install

npm install react-router-to-array

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { Route, IndexRoute } from 'react-router';
import reactRouterToArray from 'react-router-to-array';
// or var reactRouterToArray = require('react-router-to-array');

console.log(reactRouterToArray(
  <Route path="/" component={FakeComponent}>
    {/* just to test comments */}
    <IndexRoute component={FakeComponent} />
    <Route path="about" component={FakeComponent}>
      <Route path="home" component={FakeComponent} />
      <Route path="/home/:userId" component={FakeComponent} />
    </Route>
    <Route path="users" component={FakeComponent} />
    <Route path="*" component={FakeComponent} />
  </Route>)
)); //outputs: ['/', '/about', '/about/home', '/users']

Use case

I wrote this library mainly to use in conjuction with static-site-generator-webpack-plugin

License

MIT

