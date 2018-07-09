Convert your react router component to an array with all static routes. Dynamic routes and their corresponding nested static routes are ignored. No match (*) route is also ignored. See usage example below.
npm install react-router-to-array
import React from 'react';
import { Route, IndexRoute } from 'react-router';
import reactRouterToArray from 'react-router-to-array';
// or var reactRouterToArray = require('react-router-to-array');
console.log(reactRouterToArray(
<Route path="/" component={FakeComponent}>
{/* just to test comments */}
<IndexRoute component={FakeComponent} />
<Route path="about" component={FakeComponent}>
<Route path="home" component={FakeComponent} />
<Route path="/home/:userId" component={FakeComponent} />
</Route>
<Route path="users" component={FakeComponent} />
<Route path="*" component={FakeComponent} />
</Route>)
)); //outputs: ['/', '/about', '/about/home', '/users']
I wrote this library mainly to use in conjuction with static-site-generator-webpack-plugin