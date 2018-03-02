openbase logo
rrt

react-router-test-context

by Paul Sherman
0.1.0 (see all)

Create a pseudo context to assist in testing components that render React Router's location-aware components.

Popularity

Downloads/wk
9.1K

9.1K

GitHub Stars
51

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies
0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-router-test-context

Create a pseudo context object that duplicates React Router's context.router structure. This is useful for shallow unit testing with Enzyme.

Note: This package only works with React Router v4.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-router-test-context

Usage

import createRouterContext from 'react-router-test-context'
import { shallow } from 'enzyme'

describe('my test', () => {
  it('renders', () => {
    const context = createRouterContext()
    const wrapper = shallow(<MyComponent />, { context })
    // ...
  })
})

enzyme

There are a few things that you should be aware of if you plan to use react-router-test-context with enzyme to test your location-aware components.

mount

If your root component is not a native React Router component (<Switch>, <Route>), you may run into issues with unfound context properties. To deal with this, you have two options.

  1. Define a contextTypes on the root component.
import MyComponent from '../component/MyComponent'

describe('my component', () => {

  // ADD THIS
  MyComponent.contextTypes = {
    router: React.PropTypes.object
  }

  it('renders', () => {
    const context = createRouterContext()
    const wrapper = mount(<MyComponent />, { context })
    // ...
  })
}
  1. Pass a childContextTypes object to enzyme via the options object.
describe('my component', () => {
  // ...
  
  it('renders', () => {
    const context = createRouterContext()
    const childContextTypes = {
      router: React.PropTypes.object
    }
    const wrapper = mount(<MyComponent />, { context, childContextTypes })
    // ...
})

Limitations of shallow Renders

If you are using this to test that a <Switch> is matching as expected, a shallow render will probably not work as expected.

For example, if you were to do the following shallow render, the wrapper node would be a <Route>. This could work to verify that you rendered the correct <Route> by checking that the path of the returned node is the path that you expect to be matched.

const context = createRouterContext({ location: { pathname: '/two' }})
const wrapper = shallow((
  <Switch>
    <Route path='/one' component={One}/>
    <Route path='/two' component={Two}/>
  </Switch>
), { context })
const props = wrapper.props()
expect(props.path).toBe('/two')

This breaks down, however, if you attempt to do this on a component that contains a <Switch>.

const Switcheroo = () => (
  <Switch>
    <Route path='/one' component={One}/>
    <Route path='/two' component={Two}/>
  </Switch>
)

const wrapper = shallow(<Switcheroo />, { context })

The wrapper node returned by shallow rendering the <Switcheroo /> will be a <Switch>. The <Switch> will not have rendered, so we are unable to derive any relevant route matching information from the shallow render.

In cases like this, you will just need to do a full mount if you want to verify that the component renders the correct child component.

const context = createRouterContext({ location: { pathname: '/two' }})
const wrapper = mount((
  <Switch>
    <Route path='/one' component={One}/>
    <Route path='/two' component={Two}/>
  </Switch>
), { context })

expect(wrapper.find(Two).exists()).toBe(true)

