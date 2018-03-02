Create a pseudo context object that duplicates React Router's context.router structure. This is useful for shallow unit testing with Enzyme.

Note: This package only works with React Router v4.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-router-test-context

Usage

import createRouterContext from 'react-router-test-context' import { shallow } from 'enzyme' describe( 'my test' , () => { it( 'renders' , () => { const context = createRouterContext() const wrapper = shallow( < MyComponent /> , { context }) // ... }) })

enzyme

There are a few things that you should be aware of if you plan to use react-router-test-context with enzyme to test your location-aware components.

mount

If your root component is not a native React Router component ( <Switch> , <Route> ), you may run into issues with unfound context properties. To deal with this, you have two options.

Define a contextTypes on the root component.

import MyComponent from '../component/MyComponent' describe( 'my component' , () => { MyComponent.contextTypes = { router : React.PropTypes.object } it( 'renders' , () => { const context = createRouterContext() const wrapper = mount( < MyComponent /> , { context }) // ... }) }

Pass a childContextTypes object to enzyme via the options object.

describe( 'my component' , () => { it( 'renders' , () => { const context = createRouterContext() const childContextTypes = { router : React.PropTypes.object } const wrapper = mount( < MyComponent /> , { context, childContextTypes }) // ... })

Limitations of shallow Renders

If you are using this to test that a <Switch> is matching as expected, a shallow render will probably not work as expected.

For example, if you were to do the following shallow render, the wrapper node would be a <Route> . This could work to verify that you rendered the correct <Route> by checking that the path of the returned node is the path that you expect to be matched.

const context = createRouterContext({ location : { pathname : '/two' }}) const wrapper = shallow(( <Switch> <Route path='/one' component={One}/> <Route path='/two' component={Two}/> </Switch> ), { context }) const props = wrapper.props() expect(props.path).toBe('/two')

This breaks down, however, if you attempt to do this on a component that contains a <Switch> .

const Switcheroo = () => ( <Switch> <Route path='/one' component={One}/> <Route path='/two' component={Two}/> </Switch> ) const wrapper = shallow(<Switcheroo />, { context })

The wrapper node returned by shallow rendering the <Switcheroo /> will be a <Switch> . The <Switch> will not have rendered, so we are unable to derive any relevant route matching information from the shallow render.

In cases like this, you will just need to do a full mount if you want to verify that the component renders the correct child component.