Create a pseudo
context object that duplicates React Router's
context.router structure. This is useful for shallow unit testing with Enzyme.
Note: This package only works with React Router v4.
npm install --save-dev react-router-test-context
import createRouterContext from 'react-router-test-context'
import { shallow } from 'enzyme'
describe('my test', () => {
it('renders', () => {
const context = createRouterContext()
const wrapper = shallow(<MyComponent />, { context })
// ...
})
})
There are a few things that you should be aware of if you plan to use
react-router-test-context with
enzyme to test your location-aware components.
mount
If your root component is not a native React Router component (
<Switch>,
<Route>), you may run into issues with unfound context properties. To deal with this, you have two options.
contextTypes on the root component.
import MyComponent from '../component/MyComponent'
describe('my component', () => {
// ADD THIS
MyComponent.contextTypes = {
router: React.PropTypes.object
}
it('renders', () => {
const context = createRouterContext()
const wrapper = mount(<MyComponent />, { context })
// ...
})
}
childContextTypes object to enzyme via the
options object.
describe('my component', () => {
// ...
it('renders', () => {
const context = createRouterContext()
const childContextTypes = {
router: React.PropTypes.object
}
const wrapper = mount(<MyComponent />, { context, childContextTypes })
// ...
})
shallow Renders
If you are using this to test that a
<Switch> is matching as expected, a shallow render will probably not work as expected.
For example, if you were to do the following shallow render, the
wrapper node would be a
<Route>. This could work to verify that you rendered the correct
<Route> by checking that the path of the returned node is the path that you expect to be matched.
const context = createRouterContext({ location: { pathname: '/two' }})
const wrapper = shallow((
<Switch>
<Route path='/one' component={One}/>
<Route path='/two' component={Two}/>
</Switch>
), { context })
const props = wrapper.props()
expect(props.path).toBe('/two')
This breaks down, however, if you attempt to do this on a component that contains a
<Switch>.
const Switcheroo = () => (
<Switch>
<Route path='/one' component={One}/>
<Route path='/two' component={Two}/>
</Switch>
)
const wrapper = shallow(<Switcheroo />, { context })
The
wrapper node returned by shallow rendering the
<Switcheroo /> will be a
<Switch>. The
<Switch> will not have rendered, so we are unable to derive any relevant route matching information from the shallow render.
In cases like this, you will just need to do a full mount if you want to verify that the component renders the correct child component.
const context = createRouterContext({ location: { pathname: '/two' }})
const wrapper = mount((
<Switch>
<Route path='/one' component={One}/>
<Route path='/two' component={Two}/>
</Switch>
), { context })
expect(wrapper.find(Two).exists()).toBe(true)