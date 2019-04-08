Simple navigation tabs for React Router 4 and 5.
There are many plain React solutions for tabs that conditionally render content based on some local state. In a React Router app it would be preferable to keep rendering logic consistent by only using
<Route /> components. This library exports a simple component called
<NavTab /> which wraps React Router's Link and makes it behave more like a tab.
<RoutedTabs /> compound component lets you set props for nested tabs (classnames, styles, path prefix, ...others)
via yarn
$ yarn add react-router-tabs
or npm
$ npm install --save react-router-tabs
import React from "react";
import { Route, Switch, Redirect } from "react-router-dom";
import { RoutedTabs, NavTab } from "react-router-tabs";
import { Admins, Moderators, Users } from "./components";
// with default styles:
import "styles/react-router-tabs.css";
const UsersPage = ({ match }) => {
return (
<div>
<NavTab to="/admins">Admins</NavTab>
<NavTab to="/moderators">Moderators</NavTab>
<NavTab to="/users">Users</NavTab>
<Switch>
<Route
exact
path={`${match.path}`}
render={() => <Redirect replace to={`${match.path}/admins`} />}
/>
<Route path={`${match.path}/admins`} component={Admins} />
<Route path={`${match.path}/moderators`} component={Moderators} />
<Route path={`${match.path}/users`} component={Users} />
</Switch>
</div>
);
};
export default UsersPage;
<NavTab />
Forked and adapted from React Router's
<NavLink />. More info on below props in the official React Router docs.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|to
|string
|required
|Path to the route to be rendered
|replace
|bool
|true
|Replace current browser path rather than adding to the history
|exact
|bool
|false
|Require exact path match for active styling
|strict
|bool
|true
|Trailing slash considered for path match
|disabled
|bool
|false
|Disables clicking on this tab
|allowClickOnActive
|bool
|false
|Allows clicking even when active
|className
|string
|'nav-tab'
|Custom className for this tab
|activeClassName
|string
|'active'
|Custom activeClassName for this tab
|style
|object
|empty
|Custom inline style
|activeStyle
|object
|empty
|Custom inline style when active
<RoutedTabs /> (optional)
Helper compound component to pass props to all child
<NavTab> components. Renders as a
div by default.
<RoutedTabs
startPathWith={match.path}
tabClassName="tab-link"
activeTabClassName="active"
>
<NavTab to="/admins">Admins</NavTab> // links to `${match.path}/admins`
<NavTab to="/moderators">Moderators</NavTab>
<NavTab to="/users">Users</NavTab>
// etc
</RoutedTabs>
NB:
NavTab must be the direct child of
RoutedTabs for it to do anything. If a standard DOM element is detected, no props will be passed down. If your DOM tree requires more complex nesting, you probably don't want to use this helper.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|startPathWith
|string
|empty
|String to append to the start of every tab's
path to simplify writing out full paths. In most cases this should be given
props.match.path
|elementType
|string
|'div'
|The element to render as the container
|className
|string
|'react-router-tabs'
|className for the container
|style
|object
|empty
|Styles for the container
|tabClassName
|string
|'nav-tab'
|className to be provided to each tab
|activeTabClassName
|string
|'active'
|activeClassName to be provided to each tab
|tabStyle
|object
|empty
|Styles to be provided to each tab
|activeTabStyle
|object
|empty
|Styles to be provided to each tab
|... others
|any
|none
|Any other props RoutedTabs doesn't expect will be passed to its children
<NavTab> can take a
className and
activeClassName, and/or
style and
activeStyle props. If no classes are provided, it will be given defaults (see API above).
<RoutedTabs> can also be provided with
tabClassName prop to pass to its children. This will be overwritten if the
<NavTab> has its own
className prop.
A default stylesheet is provided in both .css and .scss at:
node_modules/react-router-tabs/styles/react-router-tabs
Please note these styles have not been tested and are provided mainly as an example to work from.
Thanks to the React Router team. This module only exists to simplify one of a thousand use-cases for their great library.
Chace Stewart (chacestew@gmail.com)
MIT