React Router Tabs

Simple navigation tabs for React Router 4 and 5.

There are many plain React solutions for tabs that conditionally render content based on some local state. In a React Router app it would be preferable to keep rendering logic consistent by only using <Route /> components. This library exports a simple component called <NavTab /> which wraps React Router's Link and makes it behave more like a tab.

Benefits of this library

Simplifies assigning tabs to paths

Abstracts matching, setting active styles and onClick handling

<RoutedTabs /> compound component lets you set props for nested tabs (classnames, styles, path prefix, ...others)

Uses React Router's own API

No state, no assertions about tab content, just navigation

Installation

via yarn

$ yarn add react-router-tabs

or npm

$ npm install

Dependencies

react-router-dom

prop-types

Peer dependencies

react

Usage

import React from "react" ; import { Route, Switch, Redirect } from "react-router-dom" ; import { RoutedTabs, NavTab } from "react-router-tabs" ; import { Admins, Moderators, Users } from "./components" ; import "styles/react-router-tabs.css" ; const UsersPage = ( { match } ) => { return ( <div> <NavTab to="/admins">Admins</NavTab> <NavTab to="/moderators">Moderators</NavTab> <NavTab to="/users">Users</NavTab> <Switch> <Route exact path={`${match.path}`} render={() => <Redirect replace to={`${match.path}/admins`} />} /> <Route path={`${match.path}/admins`} component={Admins} /> <Route path={`${match.path}/moderators`} component={Moderators} /> <Route path={`${match.path}/users`} component={Users} /> </Switch> </div> ); }; export default UsersPage;

Components

Forked and adapted from React Router's <NavLink /> . More info on below props in the official React Router docs.

Prop Type Default Description to string required Path to the route to be rendered replace bool true Replace current browser path rather than adding to the history exact bool false Require exact path match for active styling strict bool true Trailing slash considered for path match disabled bool false Disables clicking on this tab allowClickOnActive bool false Allows clicking even when active className string 'nav-tab' Custom className for this tab activeClassName string 'active' Custom activeClassName for this tab style object empty Custom inline style activeStyle object empty Custom inline style when active

Helper compound component to pass props to all child <NavTab> components. Renders as a div by default.

<RoutedTabs startPathWith={match.path} tabClassName= "tab-link" activeTabClassName= "active" > < NavTab to = "/admins" > Admins </ NavTab > < NavTab to = "/moderators" > Moderators </ NavTab > < NavTab to = "/users" > Users </ NavTab > </ RoutedTabs >

NB: NavTab must be the direct child of RoutedTabs for it to do anything. If a standard DOM element is detected, no props will be passed down. If your DOM tree requires more complex nesting, you probably don't want to use this helper.

Prop Type Default Description startPathWith string empty String to append to the start of every tab's path to simplify writing out full paths. In most cases this should be given props.match.path elementType string 'div' The element to render as the container className string 'react-router-tabs' className for the container style object empty Styles for the container tabClassName string 'nav-tab' className to be provided to each tab activeTabClassName string 'active' activeClassName to be provided to each tab tabStyle object empty Styles to be provided to each tab activeTabStyle object empty Styles to be provided to each tab ... others any none Any other props RoutedTabs doesn't expect will be passed to its children

Styling

<NavTab> can take a className and activeClassName , and/or style and activeStyle props. If no classes are provided, it will be given defaults (see API above).

<RoutedTabs> can also be provided with tabClassName prop to pass to its children. This will be overwritten if the <NavTab> has its own className prop.

A default stylesheet is provided in both .css and .scss at:

node_modules/react-router-tabs/styles/react-router-tabs

Please note these styles have not been tested and are provided mainly as an example to work from.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the React Router team. This module only exists to simplify one of a thousand use-cases for their great library.

Author

Chace Stewart (chacestew@gmail.com)

License

MIT