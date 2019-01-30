React Router Sitemap

Module for generating sitemaps using React Router configuration. Also it can filter paths and replace params (like a :paramName ) in dynamic paths.

Install

npm i --save react-router-sitemap

Usage

You need to have a module with the router configuration. For example:

router.jsx

import React from 'react' ; import { Route } from 'react-router' ; export default ( <Route> <Route path='/' /> <Route path='/about' /> <Route path='/projects' /> <Route path='/contacts' /> <Route path='/auth' /> </Route> );

If you are using v4 react-router , your router.jsx might be:

import React from 'react' ; import { Switch, Route } from 'react-router' ; export default ( <Switch> <Route path='/' /> <Route path='/about' /> <Route path='/projects' /> <Route path='/contacts' /> <Route path='/auth' /> <Route /> // No-match case </Switch> );

And you need to create a script which will run from the command line or on the server.

Please note that in this case you need a module 'babel-register' to work with the ES2105 syntax and .jsx format.

sitemap-builder.js

require ( 'babel-register' ); const router = require ( './router' ).default; const Sitemap = require ( '../' ).default; ( new Sitemap(router) .build( 'http://my-site.ru' ) .save( './sitemap.xml' ) );

It's a minimal example. After running the script, a sitemap.xml file will be created, which includes all paths, described in the configuration of react-router .

A more detailed example can be found in the example directory. You can also explore the details of the API.

Explore the public API for using the module.

