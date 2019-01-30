openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrs

react-router-sitemap

by Igor Uvarov
1.2.0 (see all)

Generate sitemap.xml by React Router configuration

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.5K

GitHub Stars

214

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Sitemap

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Router Sitemap

Build Status npm version

Module for generating sitemaps using React Router configuration. Also it can filter paths and replace params (like a :paramName) in dynamic paths.

Install

npm i --save react-router-sitemap

Usage

You need to have a module with the router configuration. For example:

router.jsx

import React from 'react';
import { Route } from 'react-router';

export default (
    <Route>
        <Route path='/' />
        <Route path='/about' />
        <Route path='/projects' />
        <Route path='/contacts' />
        <Route path='/auth' />
    </Route>
);

If you are using v4 react-router, your router.jsx might be:

import React from 'react';
import { Switch, Route } from 'react-router';

export default (
    // Switch is added in v4 react-router
    <Switch>
        <Route path='/' />
        <Route path='/about' />
        <Route path='/projects' />
        <Route path='/contacts' />
        <Route path='/auth' />
        <Route /> // No-match case
    </Switch>
);

And you need to create a script which will run from the command line or on the server.

Please note that in this case you need a module 'babel-register' to work with the ES2105 syntax and .jsx format.

sitemap-builder.js

require('babel-register');

const router = require('./router').default;
const Sitemap = require('../').default;

(
    new Sitemap(router)
        .build('http://my-site.ru')
        .save('./sitemap.xml')
);

It's a minimal example. After running the script, a sitemap.xml file will be created, which includes all paths, described in the configuration of react-router.

A more detailed example can be found in the example directory. You can also explore the details of the API.

API

Explore the public API for using the module.

License

React Router Sitemap is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 kuflash

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gs
gulp-sitemapGenerate a search engine friendly sitemap.xml using a Gulp stream
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
2K
metalsmith-sitemapA metalsmith plugin for generating a sitemap.xml file.
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
655
gs
grunt-sitemapGrunt plugin for generating sitemaps
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
109
sit
sitemapsA simple sitemap.xml generator.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
grunt-assemble-sitemapAssemble middleware for generating sitemaps.
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial