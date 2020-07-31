React Router scroll management.
react-router-scroll is a React Router middleware that adds scroll management using scroll-behavior. By default, the middleware adds browser-style scroll behavior, but you can customize it to scroll however you want on route transitions.
This library does not currently support React Router v4, because React Router v4 has no concept of router middlewares. See ongoing discussion in #52. For an interim solution for just scrolling to top on navigation, see the React Router documentation on scroll restoration.
import { applyRouterMiddleware, browserHistory, Router } from 'react-router';
import { useScroll } from 'react-router-scroll';
/* ... */
ReactDOM.render(
<Router
history={browserHistory}
routes={routes}
render={applyRouterMiddleware(useScroll())}
/>,
container
);
$ npm i -S react react-dom react-router
$ npm i -S react-router-scroll
Apply the
useScroll router middleware using
applyRouterMiddleware, as in the example above.
You can provide a custom
shouldUpdateScroll callback as an argument to
useScroll. This callback is called with the previous and the current router props.
The callback can return:
x and
y, such as
[0, 100], to scroll to that position
id or
name of an element, to scroll to that element
useScroll((prevRouterProps, { location }) => (
!prevRouterProps || location.pathname !== prevRouterProps.location.pathname
));
useScroll((prevRouterProps, { routes }) => {
if (routes.some(route => route.ignoreScrollBehavior)) {
return false;
}
if (routes.some(route => route.scrollToTop)) {
return [0, 0];
}
return true;
});
You can customize
useScroll even further by providing a configuration object with a
createScrollBehavior callback that creates the scroll behavior object. This allows using a custom subclass of
ScrollBehavior from scroll-behavior with custom logic. When using a configuration object, you can specify the
shouldUpdateScroll callback as above under the
shouldUpdateScroll key.
useScroll({
createScrollBehavior: (config) => new MyScrollBehavior(config),
shouldUpdateScroll,
});
window
Use
<ScrollContainer> in components rendered by a router with the
useScroll middleware to manage the scroll behavior of elements other than
window. Each
<ScrollContainer> must be given a unique
scrollKey, and can be given an optional
shouldUpdateScroll callback that behaves as above.
import { ScrollContainer } from 'react-router-scroll';
function Page() {
/* ... */
return (
<ScrollContainer
scrollKey={scrollKey}
shouldUpdateScroll={shouldUpdateScroll}
>
<MyScrollableComponent />
</ScrollContainer>
);
}
<ScrollContainer> does not support on-the-fly changes to
scrollKey or to the DOM node for its child.
If you are not using
<ScrollContainer>, you can reduce your bundle size by importing the
useScroll module directly.
import useScroll from 'react-router-scroll/lib/useScroll';
Do not apply the
useScroll middleware when rendering on a server. You may use
<ScrollContainer> in server-rendered components; it will do nothing when rendering on a server.