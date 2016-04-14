openbase logo
react-router-relative-links

by Ryan Florence
0.1.0 (see all)

Name says it all

Documentation
79

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Relative Links for React Router

This is a WIP with only a couple hours put into the code, but I think it works, give it a shot, send some pull requests if you run into issues.

Installation

npm install react-router-relative-links react-router-apply-middleware

Usage

import applyMiddleware from 'react-router-apply-middleware'
import { useRelativeLinks, RelativeLink } from 'react-router-relative-links'

// use it like other router middleware
<Router render={applyMiddleware(useRelativeLinks())}/>

// now you can use `RelativeLink` anywhere \o/
<RelativeLink to="../">Up</RelativeLink>
<RelativeLink to="./down">Down</RelativeLink>
<RelativeLink to="../sideways">Sideways</RelativeLink>
<RelativeLink to={{ pathname: 'foo', query: { bar: 'baz' } }}>location descriptors</RelativeLink>
<RelativeLink to={{ query: { bar: 'baz' } }}>just the query</RelativeLink>

