TL;DR
<Link /> and
<NavLink /> that allows relative paths.
react-router-dom version 4!
> npm i react-router-relative-link --save
To use
react-router-relative-link, simply
import it (ES6) as
Link in place of
react-router-dom
then dot and dot-dot to your heart's content.
So in your code, replace this:
import { Link } from "react-router-dom";
with the following and you're good to go!
import { Link } from "react-router-relative-link";
Here is a real world example. Notice that you don't need to know that you are at the base base
/zoo, just like everywhere else in web land.
import { Link } from "react-router-relative-link";
export default class MyZoo extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<p>Welcome to the Lions Den at /zoo/lions</p>
<Link to="..">Back to the Zoo Entrance</Link>
<Link to="../giraffes">Visit the Giraffes</Link>
<Link to="../monkeys">Visit the Monkeys</Link>
<Link to="mountain">Visit the Mountain Lions</Link>
);
}
}
react-router-relative-link support passing
to as a string or as an object with a
pathname property, just like
react-router.
It also works with both
Link and with
NavLink.
Of course it does, and I have the tests to prove it! See the test results here.
You can also see it running live on this CodeSandbox.