TL;DR

A wrapper around react-router's <Link /> and <NavLink /> that allows relative paths.

and that allows relative paths. Now supports react-router-dom version 4!

Install

> npm i react-router-relative-link

Usage

To use react-router-relative-link , simply import it (ES6) as Link in place of react-router-dom then dot and dot-dot to your heart's content.

So in your code, replace this:

import { Link } from "react-router-dom" ;

with the following and you're good to go!

import { Link } from "react-router-relative-link" ;

Here is a real world example. Notice that you don't need to know that you are at the base base /zoo , just like everywhere else in web land.

import { Link } from "react-router-relative-link" ; export default class MyZoo extends React . Component { render() { return ( < p > Welcome to the Lions Den at /zoo/lions </ p > < Link to = ".." > Back to the Zoo Entrance </ Link > < Link to = "../giraffes" > Visit the Giraffes </ Link > < Link to = "../monkeys" > Visit the Monkeys </ Link > < Link to = "mountain" > Visit the Mountain Lions </ Link > ); } }

react-router-relative-link support passing to as a string or as an object with a pathname property, just like react-router .

It also works with both Link and with NavLink .

Does it Work?

Of course it does, and I have the tests to prove it! See the test results here.

You can also see it running live on this CodeSandbox.