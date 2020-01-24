Set query parameters with a schema for react-router.
npm install --save react-router-query-params
import withQueryParams from 'react-router-query-params';
...
const ExampleComponent = ({
queryParams,
setQueryParams,
}) = (
<div>
<div>
queryParams: {JSON.stringify(queryParams)}
</div>
<button onClick={() => setQueryParams({ example1: 'someQueryParam' })}>
Set query param example
</button>
</div>
);
const ConnectedComponent = withQueryParams({
stripUnknownKeys: false,
keys: {
example1: {
default: 'example-1-default',
validate: value => !!value && value.length > 3,
},
example2: {
default: (value, props) => props.defaultValue,
validate: (value, props) =>
!!value && !props.disallowedValues.includes(value)
}
}
})(ExampleComponent);
queryParams (object): All current query parameters as key-value pairs in an object.
setQueryParams (function): Set one or more query parameters.
this.props.setQueryParam({ key1: 'value1', key2: 'value2' })
The library exports
withQueryParams higher order component as default. The HoC takes a configuration object as the first argument, and has the following options:
stripUnknownKeys (boolean)
true, removes keys from query parameters that are not configured with
keys
keys (object)
keys: {
example: {
default: 'default-value',
validate: () => true
}
}
Key object is used to create a configuration for the query parameters that are intended to be used. Every key is configured with the following properties:
default (any): Define the default value for the query parameter. If query parameter valiation fails or it is undefined, the HoC automatically sets the query parameter to this value. Examples:
default: 'example': sets 'example' as default value
default: (value, props) => props.defaultParam': sets
defaultParam from the component props as default value
default: undefined: do not set query parameter at all by default
validate (function): Validate the query parameter and revert to default value if validation does not pass. Examples:
validate: () => true: allow any alue
validate: value => !!value && value.length > 2: allow any value with more than two characters
validate: (value, props) => props.allowedValues.includes(values): validate value based on props
MIT