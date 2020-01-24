Set query parameters with a schema for react-router.

Install

npm install --save react-router-query-params

Peer dependencies

react

react-router v. ^4.0.0 or ^5.0.0

react-router-dom v. ^4.0.0 or ^5.0.0

Example

import withQueryParams from 'react-router-query-params' ; ... const ExampleComponent = ({ queryParams, setQueryParams, }) = ( < div > < div > queryParams: {JSON.stringify(queryParams)} </ div > < button onClick = {() => setQueryParams({ example1: 'someQueryParam' })}> Set query param example </ button > </ div > ); const ConnectedComponent = withQueryParams({ stripUnknownKeys : false , keys : { example1 : { default : 'example-1-default' , validate : value => !!value && value.length > 3 , }, example2 : { default : ( value, props ) => props.defaultValue, validate : ( value, props ) => !!value && !props.disallowedValues.includes(value) } } })(ExampleComponent);

API

Props

queryParams (object): All current query parameters as key-value pairs in an object.

setQueryParams (function): Set one or more query parameters.

this .props.setQueryParam({ key1 : 'value1' , key2 : 'value2' })

HoC

The library exports withQueryParams higher order component as default. The HoC takes a configuration object as the first argument, and has the following options:

stripUnknownKeys (boolean) if true , removes keys from query parameters that are not configured with keys default: false

keys (object) example: keys: { example : { default : 'default-value' , validate : () => true } }



Key configuration object

Key object is used to create a configuration for the query parameters that are intended to be used. Every key is configured with the following properties:

default (any): Define the default value for the query parameter. If query parameter valiation fails or it is undefined, the HoC automatically sets the query parameter to this value. Examples: default: 'example' : sets 'example' as default value default: (value, props) => props.defaultParam' : sets defaultParam from the component props as default value default: undefined : do not set query parameter at all by default

validate (function): Validate the query parameter and revert to default value if validation does not pass. Examples: validate: () => true : allow any alue validate: value => !!value && value.length > 2 : allow any value with more than two characters validate: (value, props) => props.allowedValues.includes(values) : validate value based on props



License

MIT