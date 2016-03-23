Based on react-proxy-loader, adapted for
react-router route handlers.
npm install react-router-proxy-loader
Which version to use depends on your version of
react-router
|react-router
|react-router-proxy-loader
|0.11.x and below
|0.1.x
|0.12.x
|0.2.x
|0.13.x
|0.3.x
|1.x
|0.4.x
|2.x and above
|0.5.x
Use when requiring the
handler for a
Route, and the component will only be loaded when the route is rendered.
<Route path="user" component={require('react-router-proxy!./User.jsx')} />
Note that in react-router 0.x,
willTransitionTo and
willTransitionFrom will be proxied to the dynamically-loaded component.
If you have nested or sibling Routes that you want to be loaded together, you can name the components using
?name=chunkName
<Route path="user" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=user!./User.jsx')}>
<Route path="details" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=user!./UserDetails.jsx')}>
<Route path="settings" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=user!./UserSettings.jsx')}>
<Route path="other" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=user!./UserOther.jsx')}>
</Route>
This will cause the
user chunk to be loaded if any of the three user pages is loaded.
It will also mean that you won't need two separate calls for the base class and child class.
You can also use the standard Webpack placeholders in the name of your chunks.
<Route path="details" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=[name]!./UserDetails.jsx')}>
<Route path="settings" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=[name]!./UserSettings.jsx')}>
<Route path="other" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=[name]!./UserOther.jsx')}>
Would generate three chunks, exported in
userdetails.js,
usersettings.js and so on.
Using this approach allows you to setup your loader globally through an exclude/include rule in your
webpack.config.js.
To avoid conflicts it may be best to prefix your
name with a subfolder name, such as
routes/:
loaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /src\/Pages/,
loader: 'babel',
},
{
test: /\.js$/,
include: /src\/Pages/,
loaders: ['react-router-proxy?name=routes/[name]', 'babel'],
}
],
This has the advantage of making your router a lot leaner:
<Route path="details" component={require('./UserDetails.jsx')}>
<Route path="settings" component={require('./UserSettings.jsx')}>
<Route path="other" component={require('./UserOther.jsx')}>
The generated files would then go into
routes/userdetails,
routes/usersettings etc.