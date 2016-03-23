Based on react-proxy-loader, adapted for react-router route handlers.

Installation

npm install react-router-proxy-loader

Dependencies

Which version to use depends on your version of react-router

react-router react-router-proxy-loader 0.11.x and below 0.1.x 0.12.x 0.2.x 0.13.x 0.3.x 1.x 0.4.x 2.x and above 0.5.x

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

Use when requiring the handler for a Route , and the component will only be loaded when the route is rendered.

<Route path= "user" component={ require ( 'react-router-proxy!./User.jsx' )} />

Note that in react-router 0.x, willTransitionTo and willTransitionFrom will be proxied to the dynamically-loaded component.

Named chunks (0.2.1 and above)

If you have nested or sibling Routes that you want to be loaded together, you can name the components using ?name=chunkName

<Route path= "user" component={ require ( 'react-router-proxy?name=user!./User.jsx' )}> <Route path="details" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=user!./UserDetails.jsx')}> <Route path="settings" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=user!./UserSettings.jsx')}> <Route path="other" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=user!./UserOther.jsx')}> </Route>

This will cause the user chunk to be loaded if any of the three user pages is loaded. It will also mean that you won't need two separate calls for the base class and child class.

Named chunks with placeholders (0.5.1 and above)

You can also use the standard Webpack placeholders in the name of your chunks.

<Route path= "details" component={ require ( 'react-router-proxy?name=[name]!./UserDetails.jsx' )}> <Route path="settings" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=[name]!./UserSettings.jsx')}> <Route path="other" component={require('react-router-proxy?name=[name]!./UserOther.jsx')}>

Would generate three chunks, exported in userdetails.js , usersettings.js and so on. Using this approach allows you to setup your loader globally through an exclude/include rule in your webpack.config.js . To avoid conflicts it may be best to prefix your name with a subfolder name, such as routes/ :

loaders: [ { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /src\/Pages/ , loader : 'babel' , }, { test : /\.js$/ , include : /src\/Pages/ , loaders : [ 'react-router-proxy?name=routes/[name]' , 'babel' ], } ],

This has the advantage of making your router a lot leaner:

<Route path= "details" component={ require ( './UserDetails.jsx' )}> <Route path="settings" component={require('./UserSettings.jsx')}> <Route path="other" component={require('./UserOther.jsx')}>

The generated files would then go into routes/userdetails , routes/usersettings etc.

Changelog

Added named chunks with placeholders

Upgraded to react-router 2.x

Using module['default'] for IE8 compatibility

Added support for ES6 modules

Before 0.4.2

See commit history

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)