Runtime type checking for react-router props
npm install react-router-prop-types --save
import React from 'react';
import ReactRouterPropTypes from 'react-router-prop-types';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
// You can chain any of the above with `isRequired` to make sure a warning
// is shown if the prop isn't provided.
history: ReactRouterPropTypes.history.isRequired,
location: ReactRouterPropTypes.location.isRequired,
match: ReactRouterPropTypes.match.isRequired,
route: ReactRouterPropTypes.route.isRequired, // for react-router-config
}
render() {
// ...
}
}