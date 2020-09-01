openbase logo
rrp

react-router-prop-types

by Raiden
1.0.5 (see all)

Runtime type checking for react-router props

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.1K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-router-prop-types

Runtime type checking for react-router props

Installation

npm install react-router-prop-types --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactRouterPropTypes from 'react-router-prop-types';

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  static propTypes = {
    // You can chain any of the above with `isRequired` to make sure a warning
    // is shown if the prop isn't provided.
    history: ReactRouterPropTypes.history.isRequired,
    location: ReactRouterPropTypes.location.isRequired,
    match: ReactRouterPropTypes.match.isRequired,
    route: ReactRouterPropTypes.route.isRequired, // for react-router-config
  }
  render() {
    // ...
  }
}

