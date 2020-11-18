Highly customizable page transition component for your React Router
Currently does not fully support react-router 4, see Using with React Router 4.
React Router is awesome, but doing transition between pages is hard, especially for complex ones.
No worries react-router-page-transition is here to help. You can use css to define your own transition effect with custom data and callbacks, so now you can apply cool technique like FLIP your animation and implement cool transitions like this:
Live demo: https://trungdq88.github.io/react-router-page-transition/
|Simple
|Material
|Reveal
npm install react-router-page-transition --save
import PageTransition from 'react-router-page-transition';
<PageTransition>
{this.props.children}
</PageTransition>
this.props.children must have
transition-item class in its root element. Example if you are passing
<ListPage /> as
this.props.children:
export default class ListPage extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div id="list-page" class="transition-item">
...
</div>
);
}
}
PageTransition component renders
{this.props.children} inside a
<div class="transition-wrapper">...</div>.
When the route change, CSS classes will be added as following:
Example: sliding animation
.detail-page {
overflow: auto;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 20px;
height: 100vh;
background-color: #03a9f4;
transition: transform 0.5s, opacity 0.5s;
&.transition-appear {
opacity: 0;
transform: translate3d(100%, 0, 0);
}
&.transition-appear.transition-appear-active {
opacity: 1;
transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
}
&.transition-leave {
opacity: 1;
transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
}
&.transition-leave.transition-leave-active {
opacity: 0;
transform: translate3d(100%, 0, 0);
}
}
Sometimes it is impossible to implement your designer's awesome animation idea in just only CSS. In that case, you'll need the callbacks to customize your animation with additional data. See API document and example for more information.
timeout: transition duration in milisecond, this must be the same with the
transition-duration in your CSS.
Example:
<PageTransition timeout={500}>
{props.children}
</PageTransition>
data: custom data to send to the page component via
onTransitionWillStart,
onTransitionDidEnd,
transitionManuallyStart,
transitionManuallyEnd.
Example:
<PageTransition
data={{ clickedItemData: this.state.clickedItemData }}
>
{this.props.children}
</PageTransition>
onLoad: this callback will be call after the new page is finished replaced.
Example:
<PageTransition
onLoad={() => this.refs.scrollArea.scrollTop = 0}
>
{this.props.children}
</PageTransition>
transitionAction: this prop can be used to add additional state to the transition, for example you can identify if a transition is a "go back" or "go forward" by using
history.action from History API.
Example:
<PageTransition
transitionAction={this.props.history.action}
>
{this.props.children}
</PageTransition>
When
transitionAction presence, class
transition-${action} will be added along with
transition-appear, and will be removed along with
transition-leave.
PageTransition component calls a several callbacks to its child component to pass user defined additional data for the animation. Child components are mounted via React Router when the route change.
Notice: all these callbacks will be called in a Promise chain, so if you are handleing async tasks inside the callback (for example
setState), make sure you return a Promise to make everything work properly.
onTransitionWillStart(data): before the transition starts (before
transition-appear-active class is added).
data is the variable received from the
data property of
PageTransition.
transitionManuallyStart(data): if you don't use
transition-appear-active class in CSS to animate your page, you can define this method in the child component to do the animation mannually.
transition-appear-active will not be added to the child's DOM when this method exists.
onTransitionDidStart(data): after the transition started.
onTransitionWillEnd(data): before the transition stops (before
transition-appear-active class is removed).
transitionManuallyStop(data): similar to
transitionManuallyStart.
transition-appear-active will not be removed to the child's DOM when this method exists.
onTransitionDidEnd(data): after the transition stopped (after
transition-appear-active class is removed)
Example:
export default class DetailPage extends React.Component {
...
onTransitionWillStart(data) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
this.setState({ animating: false, postiton: data.position, opacity: 0 }, resolve);
});
}
transitionManuallyStart(data) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
this.setState({ animating: true, postiton: DEFAULT_POSITION, opacity: 1 }, resolve);
});
}
onTransitionDidStart(data) {
// Animation is happening
}
onTransitionWillEnd(data) {
// Animation is about to stop
}
transitionManuallyStop(data) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
this.setState({ animating: false }, resolve);
});
}
onTransitionDidEnd(data) {
// Page successfully replaced and finished animate
this.callMyBusinessApi();
}
...
Similar callbacks for leave event:
transition-appear,
transition-appear-active,
transition-leave,
transition-leave-active.
transition-item class.
By default,
PageTransition will animates its children when
componentWillReceiveProps is triggered. It compares
this.props.children !== nextProps.children to know if the page has changed (ex: move from page Login to page AdminPanel).
When using
PageTransition with Redux, you may end up having the animation triggered everytime the Redux state changes (ex: state change when you enter username,
componentWillReceiveProps is triggered but the page is still Login page). In order to resolve this, you can use
data-transition-id for the child components.
<PageTransition>
{isLoggedIn() ?
<AdminPanel data-transition-id="admin-page" ... />
:
<Login data-transition-id="login-page" ... />
}
</PageTransition>
When
data-transition-id prop is provided,
PageTransition will use this value
to compare the childrens. Now you can control exactly when will the pages are changed.
At the moment, callbacks are not supported on React Router 4, however the basic CSS transitions still works. You have to wrap your
<Route> with
<Switch>. Please notice that you have to pass the
location prop to
<Switch> to make it work.
<PageTransition>
<Switch location={this.props.location}>
<Route exact path="/" component={ListPage} />
<Route path="/detail/:itemId" component={ItemDetailPage} />
</Switch>
</PageTransition>
See a live demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/n3rrym5y1l
Pros:
Cons:
See EXAMPLES.md
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016 Dinh Quang Trung
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.