react-router-navigation-core

by winoteam
2.0.0-alpha.10 (see all)

⛵️ A complete navigation library for React Native, React DOM and React Router

Popularity

Downloads/wk

106

GitHub Stars

499

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-router-navigation

Build Status npm version styled with prettier

❌ This project is not maintained anymore ... go see react-navigation

react-router-navigation provides tools to navigate between multiple screens with navigators or tab views. This library is based on react-router, react-navigation, and react-native-tab-view.

🔥 Highlights

  • Just an add-on to react-router
  • Declarative composability
  • Allow you to call transitions anywhere in your code with simple components
  • Dynamic Routing
  • URL Driven Development
  • Easy-to-use navigation solution using react-navigation
  • Tab Bar Support using react-native-tab-view
  • Cross-platform (iOS, Android and Web)
  • First class deep linking support
  • Nested Navigators
  • Fully-tested & strictly-typed
  • TypeScript support

📟 Demos

💻 How to use

Install as project dependency:

$ yarn add react-router react-router-native react-router-navigation

Now you can use React Router Navigation to navigate between your screens:

💡 Guide

To learn how the library work, head to this introduction written by @CharlesMangwa: Thousand ways to navigate in React-Native

📖 Docs

🕺 Contribute

Want to hack on react-router-navigation? Awesome! We welcome contributions from anyone and everyone. 🚀

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device
  2. Install dependencies using Yarn: yarn
  3. Ensure that the tests are passing using yarn test
  4. Send a pull request 🙌

Remember to add tests for your change if possible. ️

👋 Questions

If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch on Twitter @Leo_LeBras or open an issue.

😍 Thanks

react-router-navigation is based on React Router. Thanks to Ryan Florence @ryanflorence, Michael Jackson @mjackson and all the contributors for their work on react-router and history.

Special thanks to @ericvicenti, @skevy, @satya164 and @grabbou for their work on react-navigation and @satya164 for his work on react-native-tab-view.

