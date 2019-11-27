❌ This project is not maintained anymore ... go see
react-router-navigation provides tools to navigate between multiple screens with navigators or tab views. This library is based on
Install as project dependency:
$ yarn add react-router react-router-native react-router-navigation
Now you can use React Router Navigation to navigate between your screens:
To learn how the library work, head to this introduction written by @CharlesMangwa: Thousand ways to navigate in React-Native
<Navigation /> handles the transition between different scenes in your app.
<Tabs /> make it easy to explore and switch between different views.
<BottomNavigation /> make it easy to explore and switch between top-level views in a single tap.
Want to hack on
react-router-navigation? Awesome! We welcome contributions from anyone and everyone. 🚀
yarn
yarn test
Remember to add tests for your change if possible. ️
If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch on Twitter @Leo_LeBras or open an issue.
react-router-navigation is based on React Router. Thanks to Ryan Florence @ryanflorence, Michael Jackson @mjackson and all the contributors for their work on
react-router and
history.
Special thanks to @ericvicenti, @skevy, @satya164 and @grabbou for their work on
react-navigation and @satya164 for his work on
react-native-tab-view.