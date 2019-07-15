Table of Contents

A simple way to handle showing modals with react-router version 4.

Installation

Which version of react-router-modal should I use?

TL;DR: If you are using a version of react that is >= 16.3, you should use version 2.

react-router-modal version 1 works with react 15.0 and higher

react-router-modal version 2 works only with react 16.3 and higher

You can use yarn info react version or npm info react version , within your project directory, to find the version of react.

Version 2 uses react portals. This makes a few things nicer. The most notable difference is that context that is provided outside of modals works properly within modals.

Because portals are not available on many widely used versions of react, version 2 is currently pre-release.

Install version 1:

yarn add react-router-modal

or

npm install --save react-router-modal

Install version 2:

yarn add react-router-modal@next

or

npm install --save react-router-modal@next

Other required modules

You also need react-router-dom , version 4 or higher.

TBH, if you are looking at this package you probably already have these, but you might want to check for version compatibility.

react-router-dom version 4

For ex: yarn add react-router-dom react react-dom .

Getting started

To add react-router-modal to your app:

Include the CSS for react-router-modal, found in this package at css/react-router-modal.css

If you are using webpack, you can do this:

import 'react-router-modal/css/react-router-modal.css';

Note that you can also copy this file or create your own css and specify your own class names.

Add a <ModalContainer /> to your react application. This is where any shown modals are added to the DOM.

Add a <ModalRoute /> to test your setup:

<ModalRoute path= '/modal-test' parentPath= '/' > Hello < /ModalRoute>

Navigate to /modal-test in your app. You should see a Modal with the contents "Hello".

Gotchas

My modals are not showing at all

Did you render a ModalContainer? Did you include the CSS to style the modals and their backdrops?

I see my modal content but the component "behind" it is not rendering.

To display a modal component "on top" of another component, both routes (the ModalRoute and the Route that renders the other component) must match.

If you are seeing modal content but the component that you expect to see "behind" the modal is not rendering, you should check for the following:

Did you put both routes inside a <Switch /> , so only one of them matches? Did you use exact on the <Route /> that contains the component that is meant to render "under" the modal?

Accessibility

Modals are rendered with the following attributes:

role="dialog"

aria-modal="true"

The role of modals defaults to dialog . You can specify a different role , for example alertdialog :

<Modal role='alertdialog' aria-label='Important Notice!> Something important here! </Modal>`

The role can also be set on <ModalRoute /> and <ModalLink /> .

You should use the following props to describe your modal content:

Any props set on <Modal /> , <ModalRoute /> , or <ModalLink /> that start with aria- will be rendered on the modal element.

For example:

< Modal aria-labelledby = "modal-title" aria-describedby = "modal-description" > < h3 id = "modal-title" > Important Information </ h3 > < p id = "modal-description" > A description of the purpose of this modal. </ p > ... additional modal content here ... </ Modal >

Examples

TL;DR Example

import { ModalContainer, ModalRoute } from 'react-router-modal' ; import { BrowserRouter, Link } from 'react-router-dom' ; import 'react-router-modal/css/react-router-modal.css' function FooModal ( ) { return < div > FOO </ div > ; } function BarModal ( ) { return < div > BAR </ div > ; } function Example ( ) { return ( <BrowserRouter> <div> <Link to='/foo'>show foo</Link> <Link to='/bar'>show bar</Link> <ModalRoute component={FooModal} path='/foo' className='test-modal test-modal-foo'/> <ModalRoute component={BarModal} path='/bar' className='test-modal test-modal-bar'/> <ModalContainer /> </div> </BrowserRouter> ); }

ModalContainer

Container for rendered modals.

This should be included in your react app as one of the last elements before the closing body tag. When modals are rendered, they live inside this container. When no modals are shown, nothing is rendered into the DOM.

Parameters

props Props props.modalClassName String class name to apply to modals (optional, default react-router-modal__modal ) props.backdropClassName String class name to apply to modal backdrops (optional, default react-router-modal__backdrop ) props.containerClassName String class name to apply to the container itself (optional, default react-router-modal__container ) props.bodyModalOpenClassName String class name to apply to the when any modals are shown (optional, default react-router-modal__modal-open ) props.onFirstModalMounted Function? handler invoked when first modal is shown props.onLastModalUnmounted Function? handler invoked when last modal is hidden props.autoRestoreScrollPosition boolean Automatically restore the window scroll position when the last modal is unmounted. This is useful in cases where you have made the body position fixed on small screen widths, usually to work around mobaile browser scrolling behavior. Set this to false if you do not want this behavior. (optional, default true ) props.modalInClassName String class name applied to modal immediately after it is shown to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__modal--in ) props.modalOutClassName String class name applied to modal before modal is hidden to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__modal--out ) props.backdropInClassName String class name applied to backdrop immediately after it is shown to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__backdrop--in ) props.backdropOutClassName String class name applied to backdrop before modal is hidden to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__backdrop--out ) props.modalWrapperClassName String class name applied to backdrop before modal is hidden to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__wrapper ) props.outDelay String delay, in milliseconds to wait when closing modal, to allow for css transitions to complete before ripping it out of the DOM (optional, default 0 )



Examples

Using default class names

<ModalContainer />

Overriding the default class names

<ModalContainer bodyModalOpenClassName= 'modal-open' containerClassName= 'modal-container' backdropClassName= 'modal-backdrop' modalClassName= 'modal' />

DOM structure

<div className={containerClassName}> < div > < div className = {backdropClassName} /> < div className = {modalClassName} > .. bottom-most modal contents .. </ div > </ div > < div > < div className = {backdropClassName} /> < div className = {modalClassName} > .. top-most modal contents .. </ div > </ div > </ div >

ModalRoute

A react-router Route that shows a modal when the location pathname matches.

Parameters

routeProps

props Object props.path String path to match props.exact Boolean If set, only show modal if route exactly matches path. props.parentPath String path to navigate to when backdrop is clicked props.onBackdropClick String Handler to invoke when backdrop is clicked. If set, overrides the navigation to parentPath, so you need to handle that yourself. props.className String class name to apply to modal container props.children Children modal content can be specified as chld elements props.component ReactComponent modal content can be specified as a component type. The component will be passed parentPath and closeModal props, in addition to the specified props, and the withRouter props. props.props Object Props to be passed to the react component specified by the component property. props.inClassName String class name applied to modal immediately after it is shown to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__modal--in ) props.outClassName String class name applied to modal before modal is hidden to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__modal--out ) props.backdropClassName String class name applied to backdrop (optional, default react-router-modal__backdrop ) props.backdropInClassName String class name applied to backdrop immediately after it is shown to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__backdrop--in ) props.backdropOutClassName String class name applied to backdrop before modal is hidden to allow for css transitions (optional, default react-router-modal__backdrop--out ) props.outDelay String delay, in milliseconds to wait when closing modal, to allow for css transitions to complete before ripping it out of the DOMWhen the route matches, the modal is shown. If multiple routes match, the modals will be stacked based on the length of the path that is matched.The component rendered in the modal will receive the following props: (optional, default 0 )

parentPath string Either the parentPath specified in the ModalRoute, or a calculated value based on matched url

Either the parentPath specified in the ModalRoute, or a calculated value based on matched url closeModal string A convenience method to close the modal by navigating to the parentPath

Modal

Renders its contents in a modal div with a backdrop. Use Modal if you want to show a modal without changing the route.

The content that is shown is specified by either the "component" prop, or by child elements of the Modal.

Parameters

props Object props.stackOrder Number order to stack modals, higher number means "on top" props.children Children Modal content can be specified as chld elements props.component Component React component to render in the modal. props.props Object props to pass to the react component specified by the component property props.onBackdropClick Function handler to be invoked when the modal backdrop is clicked props.className String class name to apply to modal container props.inClassName String class name applied to modal immediately after it is shown to allow for css transitions props.outClassName String class name applied to modal before modal is hidden to allow for css transitions props.backdropInClassName String class name applied to backdrop immediately after it is shown to allow for css transitions props.backdropOutClassName String class name applied to backdrop before modal is hidden to allow for css transitions props.outDelay String delay, in milliseconds to wait when closing modal, to allow for css transitions to complete before ripping it out of the DOM



Examples

Modals using a component and props, vs. child elements

const Hello = ( { who } ) => ( < div > Hello {who}! </ div > ); const ComponentExample = () => ( <Modal component={Hello} props={{ who: 'World' }} /> ); // using child elements const ChildrenExample = () => ( <Modal> <Hello who='World' /> </Modal> );

Specifying stack order

<div> < Modal className = 'top-component-modal' component = {MyTopComponent} props = { { foo: ' bar '} } stackOrder = {2} /> < Modal component = {MyBottomComponent} props = { { bar: ' baz '} } stackOrder = {1} /> </ div >

ModalLink

Link and ModalRoute in one convenient component Renders a link that, when clicked, will navigate to the route that shows the modal.

Parameters

props Object props.path String path to match props.exact Boolean If set, only show modal if route exactly matches path. props.parentPath String path to navigate to when backdrop is clicked props.linkClassName String class name to apply to props.modalClassName String class name to apply to modal container props.children Children Link contents. Note that Modal content must be specified by the component property. props.component ReactComponent Component to render in the modal. props.props Object Props to be passed to the react component specified by the component property.



Examples

Example ModalLink