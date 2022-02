Based on react-router-proxy-loader and react-proxy-loader, adapted for react-router route handlers.

Installation

npm install react-router-loader --save-dev

Dependencies

Which version to use depends on your version of react-router

react-router react-router-loader 1.x 0.4.x 2.x and above 0.5.x

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

Use when requiring the component for a Route , and the component will only be loaded when the route is rendered.

<Route component={ require ( 'react-router!./Component' )} />

Named chunks

You can give the chunk a name with the name query parameter:

<Route component={ require ( 'react-router?name=chunkName!./Component' )} />

Default global named chunks (0.5.4 and above)

import ReactRouterLoader from 'react-router-loader' ; ReactRouterLoader.setDefaultQueryName( '[path][name]xyz' );

Named chunks with placeholders (0.5.4 and above)

You can also use the standard Webpack placeholders in the name of your chunks.

<Route path= "details" component={ require ( 'react-router?name=[name]!./UserDetails.jsx' )}> <Route path="settings" component={require('react-router?name=[name]!./UserSettings.jsx')}> <Route path="other" component={require('react-router?name=[name]!./UserOther.jsx')}>

Would generate three chunks, exported in userdetails.js , usersettings.js and so on. Using this approach allows you to setup your loader globally through an exclude/include rule in your webpack.config.js . To avoid conflicts it may be best to prefix your name with a subfolder name, such as routes/ :

loaders: [ { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /src\/Pages/ , loader : 'babel' , }, { test : /\.js$/ , include : /src\/Pages/ , loaders : [ 'react-router?name=routes/[name]' , 'babel' ], } ],

This has the advantage of making your router a lot leaner:

<Route path= "details" component={ require ( './UserDetails.jsx' )}> <Route path="settings" component={require('./UserSettings.jsx')}> <Route path="other" component={require('./UserOther.jsx')}>

The generated files would then go into routes/userdetails , routes/usersettings etc.

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)