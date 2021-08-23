react +
react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications.
hooks? If yes,
useLastLocation.
HOC? - If yes,
withLastLocation.
This library only returns the location that was active right before the recent location change, during the lifetime of the current window.
This means, it is not equal to the "location you were at before navigating to this history state".
In other words, the location this library provides is not necessarily the same as the one when you click the browser's back button.
Example 1
/: last location =
null, previous browser history state =
null
/a: last location =
/, previous browser history state =
/
/b: last location =
/a, previous browser history state =
/a
/b): last location =
null, previous browser history state =
/a
Example 2
/: last location =
null
/a: last location =
/
/b: last location =
/a
/b, previous browser history state =
/
Example 3
/: last location =
null
/a: last location =
/
/b: last location =
/a
/c: last location =
/b
/a (by selecting that state explicitly in "Go back" browser dropdown that is visible upon clicking it with right mouse button): last location =
/c, previous browser history state =
/
# Please remember that you should have installed react, prop-types and react-router-dom packages
# npm install react prop-types react-router-dom --save
npm install react-router-last-location --save
If you still use
v1.x.x and would like to use hook
useLastLocation, please upgrade to
v2.x.x version (don't worry, no breaking changes).
npm install react-router-last-location@^2.0.0
# or
npm install react-router-last-location@latest
<LastLocationProvider /> inside
<Router />.
index.js
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Link } from 'react-router-dom';
import { LastLocationProvider } from 'react-router-last-location';
import Home from './pages/Home';
import About from './pages/About';
import Contact from './pages/Contact';
import Logger from './components/Logger';
const App = () => (
<Router>
<LastLocationProvider>
<div>
<ul>
<li><Link to="/">Home</Link></li>
<li><Link to="/about">About</Link></li>
<li><Link to="/contact">Contact</Link></li>
</ul>
<hr />
<Route exact path="/" component={Home} />
<Route path="/about" component={About} />
<Route path="/contact" component={Contact} />
<hr />
<Logger />
</div>
</LastLocationProvider>
</Router>
);
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
useLastLocation to get
lastLocation.
./components/Logger, see example
import React from 'react';
import { useLastLocation } from 'react-router-last-location';
const Logger = () => {
const lastLocation = useLastLocation();
return (
<div>
<h2>Logger!</h2>
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(lastLocation)}
</pre>
</div>
);
};
export default LoggerHooks;
withLastLocation to get
lastLocation prop.
./components/Logger, see example
import React from 'react';
import { withLastLocation } from 'react-router-last-location';
const Logger = ({ lastLocation }) => (
<div>
<h2>Logger!</h2>
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(lastLocation)}
</pre>
</div>
);
export default withLastLocation(Logger);
RedirectWithoutLastLocation to not store redirects as last location
import React from 'react';
import { RedirectWithoutLastLocation } from 'react-router-last-location';
const MyPage = () => (
<RedirectWithoutLastLocation to="/" />
);
export default MyPage;
You can still use a regular
<Redirect /> component from
react-router.
If you do, you'll then you need to manually pass the
state: { preventLastLocation: true }, like below:
import React from 'react';
import { Redirect } from 'react-router-dom';
const MyPage = () => (
<Redirect
to={{
pathname: '/',
state: { preventLastLocation: true },
}}
/>
);
export default MyPage;
watchOnlyPathname, type:
boolean, default:
false
Stores the last route only when
pathname has changed.