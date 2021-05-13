This is a solution to React Router's issue of not scrolling to
#hash-fragments when using the
<Link> component to navigate.
When you click on a link created with
react-router-hash-link it will scroll to the element on the page with the
id that matches the
#hash-fragment in the link. This will also work for elements that are created after an asynchronous data load. Note that you must use React Router's
BrowserRouter for this to work.
Code is in the
/demo folder, or open the demo in CodeSandbox
npm install --save react-router-hash-link
react-router-dom is a peer dependency.
<HashLink>
import { HashLink } from 'react-router-hash-link';
...
// use it just like a RRv4/5 <Link>
// the `to` prop can be a string or an object, see RRv4/5 api for details
<HashLink to="/some/path#with-hash-fragment">Link to Hash Fragment</HashLink>
<NavHashLink>
import { NavHashLink } from 'react-router-hash-link';
...
// use it just like a RRv4/5 <NavLink> (see RRv4/5 api for details)
// it will be active only if both the path and hash fragment match
<NavHashLink
to="/some/path#with-hash-fragment"
activeClassName="selected"
activeStyle={{ color: 'red' }}
// etc...
>Link to Hash Fragment</NavHashLink>
smooth: boolean
element.scrollIntoView() for scrolling, and when the
smooth prop is present it will call it with the smooth option,
element.scrollIntoView({ behavior: 'smooth' })
scrollIntoView - see MDN and Can I Use - there is also a browser polyfill for smooth scrolling which you can install separately so
smooth will work in all browsers
import { HashLink } from 'react-router-hash-link';
...
<HashLink smooth to="/path#hash">
Link to Hash Fragment
</HashLink>;
scroll: function
const myScrollFn = element => {...}
scrollIntoView
import { HashLink } from 'react-router-hash-link';
...
<HashLink
to="/path#hash"
scroll={(el) => el.scrollIntoView({ behavior: 'auto', block: 'end' })}
>
Link to Hash Fragment
</HashLink>;
# (empty) or
#top
import { HashLink } from 'react-router-hash-link';
...
<HashLink to="/path#top">Link to Top of Page</HashLink>
// or
<HashLink to="#top">Link to Top of Page</HashLink>
elementId: string
to prop, if both are present then the
elementId will override the
to prop's hash fragment
to prop's hash fragment instead of the
elementId
Link
The exported components are wrapped versions of the
Link and
NavLink exports of react-router-dom. In some cases you may need to provide a custom
Link implementation.
For example, the gatsby static site generator requires you to use its implementation of
Link. You can wrap it with the
genericHashLink function of this package.
import { genericHashLink } from 'react-router-hash-link';
import GatsbyLink from 'gatsby-link';
const MyHashLink = genericHashLink(GatsbyLink);
const MyComponent = () => (
<div>
The default wont work for you?
<MyHashLink to="/faq#how-to-use-custom-link">No problem!</MyHashLink>
</div>
);
react-router-hash-link attempts to recreate the native browser focusing behavior as closely as possible.
The browser native behavior when clicking a hash link is:
tabindex), then the target element is focused.
To recreate this
react-router-hash-link does the following:
element.focus() followed by
element.blur() (using a temporary
tabindex to ensure that the element can be focused programmatically) so that focus moves to the target element but does not remain on it or trigger any style changes.
element.focus() and leaves focus on the target element.
Note that you may find it useful to leave focus on non-interactive elements (by adding a
tabindex of
-1) to augment the navigation action with a visual focus indicator.