Guard middleware for React Router navigation

React Router Guards provides a middleware API for React Router, allowing you to perform complex logic between the call for navigation and the final render of a route.

Requirements

This package has the following peer dependencies:

Installation

With npm:

npm install react-router-guards

With yarn:

yarn add react-router-guards

Then with a module bundler like webpack, use as you would anything else:

import { GuardProvider, GuardedRoute } from 'react-router-guards' ; const GuardProvider = require ( 'react-router-guards' ).GuardProvider; const GuardedRoute = require ( 'react-router-guards' ).GuardedRoute;

Basic usage

Here is a very basic example of how to use React Router Guards.

import React from 'react' ; import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom' ; import { GuardProvider, GuardedRoute } from 'react-router-guards' ; import { About, Home, Loading, Login, NotFound } from 'pages' ; import { getIsLoggedIn } from 'utils' ; const requireLogin = ( to, from , next ) => { if (to.meta.auth) { if (getIsLoggedIn()) { next(); } next.redirect( '/login' ); } else { next(); } }; const App = () => ( <BrowserRouter> <GuardProvider guards={[requireLogin]} loading={Loading} error={NotFound}> <Switch> <GuardedRoute path="/login" exact component={Login} /> <GuardedRoute path="/" exact component={Home} meta={{ auth: true }} /> <GuardedRoute path="/about" exact component={About} meta={{ auth: true }} /> <GuardedRoute path="*" component={NotFound} /> </Switch> </GuardProvider> </BrowserRouter> );

Check out our demos for more examples!

Concepts

With the addition of guard middleware, the navigation lifecycle has changed.

Guard functions are the middleware between navigation and rendering.

Page components are used for setting loading and error pages.

The GuardProvider component is a high-level wrapper for your entire routing solution.

The GuardedRoute component acts as a replacement for the default Route component provided by React Router, allowing for routes to use guard middleware.

Demos

We've included some demos below to help provide more context on how to use this package!

Basic

Demo + Source

The basic demo showcases some basic functionality of route guard API with an auth example.

Intermediate

Demo | Source

The intermediate demo uses the PokéAPI to showcase how to use route guards for fetching data from an API.

Contributing

We welcome all contributions to our projects! Filing bugs, feature requests, code changes, docs changes, or anything else you'd like to contribute are all more than welcome! More information about contributing can be found in the contributing guidelines.

Code of Conduct

Upstatement strives to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment for all users. To hold ourselves accountable to that mission, we have a strictly-enforced code of conduct.

