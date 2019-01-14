Breadcrumbs react component for react-router-v4 with dynamic routing parameters

Installing

npm install react-router-dynamic-breadcrumbs

or

yarn add react-router-dynamic-breadcrumbs

Usage example

By default react-router-dynamic-breadcrumbs use bootstrap.css breadcrumbs html markup. You need add bootstrap.css to your project for apply styling.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { BrowserRouter as Router, } from 'react-router-dom' import Breadcrumbs from 'react-router-dynamic-breadcrumbs' ; const routes = { '/' : 'Home' , '/blog' : 'Blog' , '/users' : 'Users' , '/users/:id/info' : 'User Info' , '/users/:id/posts/:p_id' : 'Post :p_id by :id' , '/users/:id/posts/:page' : ( url, match ) => `Page ${match[ ':page' ]} of ${Pagination.total()} ` , '/settings' : MyBreadcrumbsResolver.resolve, '/users/:id/posts' : null , '/users/:id/friends/' : ( url,match ) => match.id==User.getId()? null :match.id, }; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < Router > < Breadcrumbs mappedRoutes = {routes} /> </ Router > ); } }

Match precedence order

The routes definition object is not traversed in default object iteration order. Instead there's a stable sort applied to routes based on several considerations:

Routes without any placeholders like " :id " will always have top priority when resolving link name

" will always have top priority when resolving link name Routes with placeholders are sorted by amount of placeholders in the route, so the route with less placeholders will have priority over more "dynamic" route when resolving. For example, if you have both " /user/new " and " /user/:id " routes, the first one with always be resolved correctly despite in which order you put them into the definition object

" and " " routes, the first one with always be resolved correctly despite in which order you put them into the definition object Routes having the same number of placeholders will be sorted by length, so that shorter routes will take precedence over longer routes.

The basic idea to understand about the order in which routes are resolved to link names is to think that, if current url can be resolved to several routes, the least ambiguous definition will always be used. A constant is always prefered to a wildcard, and less wildcards are prefered to more of them.

Custom html markup

class App extends Component { render() { return ( < Router > < Breadcrumbs WrapperComponent = {(props) => < ol className = "breadcrumb" > {props.children} </ ol > } ActiveLinkComponent={(props) => < li className = "active" > {props.children} </ li > } LinkComponent={(props) => < li > {props.children} </ li > } // Don't create link tag or < Link /> . Component will wrapp props.children with < Link /> mappedRoutes={routes} routeMatcherRegex="([\w-]+)" /> </ Router > ); } }

Properties

Property Type Description mappedRoutes object (required) Plain javascript object with routes paths and names/resolver callbacks. Expected signature: (Object): PropTypes.shape({}).isRequired WrapperComponent function Function responsible for creating wrapper html structure. Expected signature: (props) => <JSX>{props.children}</JSX> PropTypes.func ActiveLinkComponent function Function responsible for creating active link html structure. Expected signature: (props) => <JSX>{props.children}</JSX> PropTypes.func LinkComponent function Function responsible for creating link html structure. Expected signature: (props) => <JSX>{props.children}</JSX> PropTypes.func rootName string | function If set, root breadcrumb will always be displayed with given caption.

If function is provided, it's resolved at display time, as with any other breadcrumbs, but it receives a full location path as url and null as match

Empty string, false or null will hide it (default) routeMatcherRegex string Customize routeMatcher by regular expression.

e.g. If you want to accept the pipe character "|", you can pass in "([\w-|]+)"

By default routeMatcherRegex is set to '([\\w-]+)'

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details