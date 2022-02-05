openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-router-dom

by remix-run
6.1.1 (see all)

Declarative routing for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1M

GitHub Stars

46K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

792

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Browser History, React Routing

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5467
Read All Reviews
preveenrajashikmeerankuttytristanmarshVibhuGautamabhijithvijayanakjha9721akshayDatacode

Top Feedback

28Great Documentation
28Easy to Use
23Performant
9Bleeding Edge
7Responsive Maintainers
4Highly Customizable

Readme

Welcome to React Router · npm package build

React Router is a lightweight, fully-featured routing library for the React JavaScript library. React Router runs everywhere that React runs; on the web, on the server (using node.js), and on React Native.

If you're new to React Router, we recommend you start with the getting started guide.

If you're migrating to v6 from v5 (or v4, which is the same as v5), check out the migration guide. If you're migrating from Reach Router, check out the migration guide for Reach Router. If you need to find the code for v5, it is on the v5 branch.

When v6 is stable we will publish the docs on our website.

Contributing

There are many different ways to contribute to React Router's development. If you're interested, check out our contributing guidelines to learn how you can get involved.

Packages

This repository is a monorepo containing the following packages:

Changes

Detailed release notes for a given version can be found on our releases page.

Funding

You may provide financial support for this project by donating via Open Collective. Thank you for your support!

About

React Router is developed and maintained by Remix Software and many amazing contributors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation28
Easy to Use28
Performant23
Highly Customizable4
Bleeding Edge9
Responsive Maintainers7
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use2
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago

Client side routing in react is not a built in thing as we all know. The power of react-router-dom brings very much flexibility to react to route itself without losing the behaviour of a single page application.

3
NastuzziSamyGurubasarajajayesivan
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

The one thing I don't like about React is It doesn’t have routing support by default. react-router-dom helps in solving this routing issue completely. This is very easy to use and I am using it in almost all my react projects. One thing that is very helpful is the new hooks introduced in react-router-dom. It helps me to get params and query strings from the urls very easily. Also I am using react lazy to lazy load components specific to some route which helps in decreasing bundle size per route. The documentation is not so great. It is hard to understand things. But it is very easy to use if you get a basic understanding.

0
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Hard to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

@reactTraining have continued to publish high-quality software while exploring the options for best practices in terms of accessibility, information architecture and developer experience. While the burden of upgrading and re-learning their API's as they introduce new paradigms is significant, I've found their progression to newer ways of thinking to be well worth the investment. React router dom has become the de-facto library for routing within react for good reason. Their documentation is a little different and can take some getting used to, but is quite exhaustive.

0
Vibhu GautamBokaro Steel City47 Ratings47 Reviews
MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript
9 months ago

it plays a very important role to render multiple views in a single page in a React Web application. it's a very simple and easy to understand package. Great documentation and also a great community also if you look into any tutorials they all are using this and I can’t think any React projects which I made and I haven’t used React-Router-Dom in that. Heavily recommended as it does not have any alternatives.

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

As react doesn’t have routing by default, this is the best 3rd party solution out there. The documentation needs a bit of rework but if you know the basics it is pretty simple to get started. It supports global routing as well as local routing within specific components. The new hooks provide a consistent solution when using new version of react. This package is very helpful if you are not using nextjs.

0

Alternatives

react-routerDeclarative routing for React
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
rrl
react-router-last-locationProvides access to the last location in react + react-router (v4.x, v5.x) applications. ❤️ Using hooks? useLastLocation | 💉 Using HOC? withLastLocation
GitHub Stars
282
Weekly Downloads
43K
rfh
redux-first-historyRedux history binding support react-router - @reach/router - wouter
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
8K
react-router5Flexible and powerful universal routing solution
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
prr
piwik-react-routerPiwik analytics component for react-router
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

Complete Tutorial React Router Dom For Beginners (Easy-To-Understand) - Seegatesite.com
seegatesite.com2 years agoComplete Tutorial React Router Dom For Beginners (Easy-To-Understand) - Seegatesite.comReact has a well-known router module such as React-router-dom. In this article, we learn all the components of a react router and solve common problems. let’s begin
React Router DOM: Setup, essential components, and parameterized routes - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com2 years agoReact Router DOM: Setup, essential components, and parameterized routes - LogRocket BlogReact Router DOM is one of the most popular router libraries for React. Learn its most important components and how to build routes with parameters.