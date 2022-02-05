React Router is a lightweight, fully-featured routing library for the React JavaScript library. React Router runs everywhere that React runs; on the web, on the server (using node.js), and on React Native.
If you're new to React Router, we recommend you start with the getting started guide.
If you're migrating to v6 from v5 (or v4, which is the same as v5), check out the migration guide. If you're migrating from Reach Router, check out the migration guide for Reach Router. If you need to find the code for v5, it is on the
v5 branch.
When v6 is stable we will publish the docs on our website.
Client side routing in react is not a built in thing as we all know. The power of react-router-dom brings very much flexibility to react to route itself without losing the behaviour of a single page application.
The one thing I don't like about React is It doesn’t have routing support by default. react-router-dom helps in solving this routing issue completely. This is very easy to use and I am using it in almost all my react projects. One thing that is very helpful is the new hooks introduced in react-router-dom. It helps me to get params and query strings from the urls very easily. Also I am using react lazy to lazy load components specific to some route which helps in decreasing bundle size per route. The documentation is not so great. It is hard to understand things. But it is very easy to use if you get a basic understanding.
@reactTraining have continued to publish high-quality software while exploring the options for best practices in terms of accessibility, information architecture and developer experience. While the burden of upgrading and re-learning their API's as they introduce new paradigms is significant, I've found their progression to newer ways of thinking to be well worth the investment. React router dom has become the de-facto library for routing within react for good reason. Their documentation is a little different and can take some getting used to, but is quite exhaustive.
it plays a very important role to render multiple views in a single page in a React Web application. it's a very simple and easy to understand package. Great documentation and also a great community also if you look into any tutorials they all are using this and I can’t think any React projects which I made and I haven’t used React-Router-Dom in that. Heavily recommended as it does not have any alternatives.
As react doesn’t have routing by default, this is the best 3rd party solution out there. The documentation needs a bit of rework but if you know the basics it is pretty simple to get started. It supports global routing as well as local routing within specific components. The new hooks provide a consistent solution when using new version of react. This package is very helpful if you are not using nextjs.