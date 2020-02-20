openbase logo
rrc

react-router-component

by Samuel Reed
0.40.0

Declarative router component for React.

Readme

React Router Component

TravisCI Build Status

VersionCompatibility
>= 0.39.0React v15,16
>= 0.32.0React v15
>= 0.27.0React 0.14
0.24 - 0.26.0React 0.13
0.23 - 0.26.0React 0.12
0.20 - 0.22.2React 0.11
< 0.20React 0.10

React router component allows you to define routes in your React application in a declarative manner, directly as a part of your component hierarchy.

Project Overview

Usage is as simple as just returning a configured router component from your component's render() method:

<Locations>
  <Location path="/" handler={MainPage} />
  <Location path="/users/:username" handler={UserPage} />
  <Location path="/search/*" handler={SearchPage} />
  <Location path={/\/product\/([0-9]*)/} handler={ProductPage} />
</Locations>

Having routes defined as a part of your component hierarchy allows to dynamically reconfigure routing based on your application state. For example you can return a different set of allowed locations for anonymous and signed-in users.

React router component can dispatch based on location.pathname or location.hash if browser doesn't support History API (see hash routing).

Props can be passed through the router by setting them directly on each <Location>, or to all possible routes via a childProps hash.

Furthermore it provides advanced features like support for regex matching, full page server side rendering, multiple routers on the same page, querystring parsing, and contextual routers.

Its functionality is tested using Saucelabs on all modern browsers (IE >= 9, Chrome >= 27, Firefox >= 25, Safari >= 6 and Mobile Safari on iPhone and iPad >= 6).

Its size is about 3.5kb gzipped.

Installation

React router component is packaged on npm:

% npm install react-router-component

Docs

