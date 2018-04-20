A react-component for creating breadcrumbs based on your current active route.
npm install react-router-breadcrumbs --save
The component is written with customization and ease-of-use in mind. It therefore comes with some useful default which you can override if needed.
Using just the default provided by the component.
<Breadcrumbs routes={routes} />
The component takes five props in addition to
routes.
|PropName
|PropType
|Default
|Description
className
PropTypes.string
breadcrumbs
|The className for the
div wrapping your breadcrumbs
params
PropTypes.object
{}
|Typically the params from react-router
resolver
PropTypes.func
|See below
|A text resolver for customized texts
createLink
PropTypes.func
|See below
|Hook for overriding how links are created
createSeparator
PT.oneOfType([PT.func, PT.string])
|See below
|Hook for override how separators are created
wrappingComponent
PT.string
div
|Determines the tagName for the wrapping component
prefixElements
PT.oneOfType([PT.arrayOf(PT.element), PT.element])
|none
|Elements to be added infront of the breadcrumb
suffixElements
PT.oneOfType([PT.arrayOf(PT.element), PT.element])
|none
|Elements to be added at the end of the breadcrumb
// Default for `resolver` prop
const defaultResolver = (key, text, routePath, route) => key;
// Inputs and how they are determined:
// key: route.breadcrumbName || route.name || route.component.name
// text: paramsReplaced(key) (based on the `params` props)
// routePath: All current routes, except the last one
// route: Your current <Route /> (last in <Route>-chain
// Default for `createLink` prop
const defaultLink = (link, key, text, index, routes) => <Link to={link} key={key}>{text}</Link>;
// Inputs and how they are determined:
// link: The suggested href for this crumbs
// key: The suggested react-key <Component key={key} />
// text: The resulting text, either from the defaultResolver or your custom resolver
// routes: All current routes, including the last one
NB! Its also possible to just send a
string as this props-value.
// Default for `createSeparator` prop
const defaultSeparator = (crumbElement, index, array) => <span key={`separator-${index}`}> > </span>;
// Inputs and how they are determined:
// crumb: The react-element (crumb) you are creating a separator after.
// index: The index of the current crumb
// array: All crumbs that a being generated
A lot-of customization can be done through the props of the component, but in many cases it will be enough to add props to your
Routes.
The component looks for three specific props on the
Route object.
breadcrumbIgnore, will remove the
Route for any breadcrumb-path
breadcrumbName, will override the
Route.name and sent to the
resolver
breadcrumbLink, will override the
Route.path and be subject to
params replacement.
Which can be used to name your breadcrumbs exactly as you want.
NB. Theres is currently a bug where paths become wrong if this is used on a 'Route' with a path other then '/'
// The example allways show 'Example' as its first breadcrumb.
// To remove this, add 'breadcrumbIgnore' as a prop
<Route path="/" name="Examples" component={App} breadcrumbIgnore >
// To over the name-prop, we've added the breadcrumbName-prop.
<Route name="UserDetails" path="details" component={UserDetails} breadcrumbName="Details" />
// The resulting name will be sent to the resolver as the 'key' and i param-replaced form as 'text' (see resolver)
<Route name="UserLocator" path=":userId" component={User} breadcrumbName=":userId">
// Overriding the path-prop
// NB. Can break functionality if abused
<Route path="/" name="Examples" component={App} breadcrumbLink="/my-application" >
This component has the newest react and react-router as peerdependenies, but will most likely work with lower version. If you test the component with lower versions of react and/or react-router please let me know so that the dependencies can be adjusted.
"react": "^0.14.9 || ^15.3.0",
"react-dom": "^0.14.9 || ^15.3.0",
"react-router": "^2.0.1 || ^3.0.0"
In addition a polyfill for
Array.includes is needed if you are targeting a browser which does not support this.
The example can be seen at http://www.utgaard.xyz/react-router-breadcrumbs and is greatly inspired by https://github.com/svenanders/react-breadcrumbs which provides a similar breadcrumb component.