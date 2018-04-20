A react-component for creating breadcrumbs based on your current active route.

How to install

npm install react-router-breadcrumbs --save

How to use it

The component is written with customization and ease-of-use in mind. It therefore comes with some useful default which you can override if needed.

The most basic setup

Using just the default provided by the component.

<Breadcrumbs routes={routes} />

The default behaviour

The component takes five props in addition to routes .

PropName PropType Default Description className PropTypes.string breadcrumbs The className for the div wrapping your breadcrumbs params PropTypes.object {} Typically the params from react-router resolver PropTypes.func See below A text resolver for customized texts createLink PropTypes.func See below Hook for overriding how links are created createSeparator PT.oneOfType([PT.func, PT.string]) See below Hook for override how separators are created wrappingComponent PT.string div Determines the tagName for the wrapping component prefixElements PT.oneOfType([PT.arrayOf(PT.element), PT.element]) none Elements to be added infront of the breadcrumb suffixElements PT.oneOfType([PT.arrayOf(PT.element), PT.element]) none Elements to be added at the end of the breadcrumb

const defaultResolver = ( key, text, routePath, route ) => key;

const defaultLink = ( link, key, text, index, routes ) => < Link to = {link} key = {key} > {text} </ Link > ;

NB! Its also possible to just send a string as this props-value.

const defaultSeparator = ( crumbElement, index, array ) => < span key = { ` separator- ${ index }`}> > </ span > ;

A lot-of customization can be done through the props of the component, but in many cases it will be enough to add props to your Routes . The component looks for three specific props on the Route object.

breadcrumbIgnore , will remove the Route for any breadcrumb-path breadcrumbName , will override the Route.name and sent to the resolver breadcrumbLink , will override the Route.path and be subject to params replacement.

Which can be used to name your breadcrumbs exactly as you want.

BreadcrumbIgnore Example

NB. Theres is currently a bug where paths become wrong if this is used on a 'Route' with a path other then '/'

// The example allways show 'Example' as its first breadcrumb. // To remove this, add 'breadcrumbIgnore' as a prop <Route path ="/" name ="Examples" component={App} breadcrumbIgnore >

BreadcrumbName Example

<Route name= "UserDetails" path= "details" component={UserDetails} breadcrumbName= "Details" /> < Route name = "UserLocator" path = ":userId" component = {User} breadcrumbName = ":userId" >

BreadcrumbLink Example

// Overriding the path -prop // NB. Can break functionality if abused <Route path ="/" name ="Examples" component={App} breadcrumbLink="/my-application" >

Peer dependencies

This component has the newest react and react-router as peerdependenies, but will most likely work with lower version. If you test the component with lower versions of react and/or react-router please let me know so that the dependencies can be adjusted.

"react" : "^0.14.9 || ^15.3.0" , "react-dom" : "^0.14.9 || ^15.3.0" , "react-router" : "^2.0.1 || ^3.0.0"

In addition a polyfill for Array.includes is needed if you are targeting a browser which does not support this.

Undocumented / TODO

If a breadcrumbLink and the route.path is both falsy the component uses a empty string. Suggest adding a default message/invariant/console.error to warn the user

Example

The example can be seen at http://www.utgaard.xyz/react-router-breadcrumbs and is greatly inspired by https://github.com/svenanders/react-breadcrumbs which provides a similar breadcrumb component.