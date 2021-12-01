openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-router-bootstrap

by react-bootstrap
0.26.0 (see all)

Integration between React Router and React-Bootstrap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69.9K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-router-bootstrap npm

Integration between React Router v6 and React Bootstrap.

Installation

For React Router v6:

npm install -S react-router-bootstrap

For React Router v4 or v5 (see rr-v4 branch):

npm install -S react-router-bootstrap@rr-v4

For React Router v3 or lower (see rr-v3 branch):

npm install -S react-router-bootstrap@rr-v3

Usage

Wrap your React Bootstrap element in a <LinkContainer> to make it behave like a React Router <Link>

<LinkContainer> accepts same parameters as React Router's <NavLink>

Example

Following plain React Bootstrap component

<Button href="/foo/bar">Foo</Button>

becomes

import { LinkContainer } from 'react-router-bootstrap'
<LinkContainer to="/foo/bar">
  <Button>Foo</Button>
</LinkContainer>

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial