A utility library for React Router v4 for managing authentication based routing

This library is based off of the code from the React Router v4 Docs. The purpose of this library is to make it easy to handle redirecting users for routes that require the user to either be authenticated or unauthenticated.

Install

npm install --save react-router-auth OR yarn add react-router-auth

Usage

AuthRoute

Use this component if you have a route that requires the user to be authenticated for them to be able to access it.

e.g. to access user profile page

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { AuthRoute } from 'react-router-auth' import UserProfile from './UserProfile' class Example extends Component { render () { return ( < AuthRoute path = "/profile" component = {UserProfile} redirectTo = "/login" authenticated = {this.props.authenticated} /> ) } }

In this example, if the user is authenticated while they try to access the /profile route, then the UserProfile component will be rendered. If the user is not authenticated then it will redirect them to the /login route.

Props

Name Type Description authenticated boolean Whether the user is authenticated or not redirectTo string The route to redirect the user to if not authenticated component React Component The component that requires authentication

UnauthRoute

Use this component if you have a route that a user should only be able to access if they aren't already authenticated.

e.g. to access the login / signup pages

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { UnauthRoute } from 'react-router-auth' import Login from './Login' class Example extends Component { render () { return ( < UnauthRoute path = "/login" component = {Login} redirectTo = "/feed" authenticated = {this.props.authenticated} /> ) } }

In this example, if the user is authenticated while they try to access the login route, they will be redirected to the /feed route. If the user is not authenticated, then the Login component will be rendered.

Props

Name Type Description authenticated boolean Whether the user is authenticated or not redirectTo string The route to redirect the user to if authenticated component React Component The component that requires authentication

Usage with Redux

The easiest way to use these components with Redux is by creating your own components to wrap the components from this library with Redux's connect HOC and passing in authenticated as a prop.

Example:

import { connect } from 'react-redux' import { AuthRoute } from 'react-router-auth' const mapStateToProps = state => ({ authenticated : state.auth.authenticated, }) export default connect(mapStateToProps)(AuthRoute)

Now if you want to use this in any of your components, you don't need to pass in the authenticated prop as the component is already hooked up to determine the authenticated state from the Redux store.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import UserProfile from './UserProfile' import ConnectedAuthRoute from './ConnectedAuthRoute' class Example extends Component { render () { return ( { } <ConnectedAuthRoute path= "/profile" component={UserProfile} redirectTo= "/login" /> ) } }

License

MIT © joelseq