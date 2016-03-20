openbase logo
rra

react-router-apply-middleware

by Ryan Florence
0.0.2

Composable middleware for React Router

CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Router Apply Middleware

Compose behavior in the render lifecycle of React Router apps.

A name other than "middleware" would be awesome, I just can't think of one. Please suggest.

Installation

npm install react-router-apply-middleware

Usage

import applyRouterMiddleware from 'react-router-apply-middleware'
import { useAsyncProps } from 'react-router-async-props'
import { useRelativeLinks } from 'react-router-relative-links'
import { useNamedRoutes } from 'react-router-named-routes'
import routes from './routes'

const renderWithMiddleware = applyRouterMiddleware(
  useAsyncProps(),
  useRelativeLinks(),
  useNamedRoutes(routes)
)

render(<Router render={renderWithMiddleware} routes={routes}/>, el)

Writing Middleware

For now you'll have to look at the tests, it's a little bit tricky. As soon as the middleware libs I'm working on are updated, I'll come add some notes here about how to do it.

Hopefully we'll end up with stuff like:

useRelay(rootId)
useAlt()
useTransit()
useGroundControl(store)
useScrollBehavior()

etc.

