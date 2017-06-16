A factory function for creating React components which get a special
className when a specified React Router route is active, and can also handle creating a link to the route.
The primary use case for this module is making it convenient to create components which contain a link to a route but put the active class name on the container rather than the link:
Using React Router's
Link component:
<ul> <ul>
<li> <li>
<Link to="/route" => <a href="/route" class="active">
activeClassName="active"> Link Text
Link Text
Using the
activeComponent() factory function:
var NavLink = activeComponent('li')
<ul> <ul>
<NavLink to="/route"> => <li class="active">
Link Text <a href="/route">
Link Text
The demo shows:
A
NavLink component which creates a navigation
<li> (including its
<a>)
which gets an
"active" class, as required by Bootstrap's CSS.
var NavLink = activeComponent('li')
An
ActivePara component which creates a
<p> which only gets a
"special"
class for a specific route.
var ActivePara = activeComponent('p', {link: false})
<ActivePara to="/path/to" activeClassName="special">...</ActivePara>
npm install react-router-active-component
import activeComponent from 'react-router-active-component'
// or
var activeComponent = require('react-router-active-component')
activeComponent(component[, options])
Creates a
ReactComponent which takes the same props as React Router's Link component to configure when it is considered active and which class it will be given when active.
The component's contents will be wrapped in the given tag name or component - by default, its children will be used as contents for a
<Link/>.
component:
String |
ReactComponent
This can be anything that can be passed as the first argument to
React.createElement() - a tag name string or a
ReactComponent which will be used to wrap the component's children.
var NavItem = activeComponent('li')
If a custom React component is given, the following additional props will be passed to it when rendering:
active:
Boolean -
true if the specified route is active,
false otherwise.
className:
String - contains any
className passed to the component plus its
activeClassName, if active.
style:
Object - the
activeStyle object passed to the component, if active.
options:
Object
An options object with the following properties:
link:
Boolean (default:
true)
If
true, the component's
props and
children be used to create a
<Link/>. Otherwise, its
children will just be wrapped in the specified
component.
var ActiveParagraph = activeComponent('p', {link: false})
linkClassName :
String
A default
className for the nested
<Link/>.
The component created by
activeComponent() takes the same props as React Router's
Link component. See the React Router Link API docs for details.
One difference is that
activeClassName will default to
active if not provided, since determining if a component is active is the whole point of using
activeComponent()!
Use the
onlyActiveOnIndex boolean prop to control when a component is considered active when its URL path matches part of a deeper path - for example, if you have a "Home" navigation link which you only want to display as active when the current path is
'/', you should use this prop:
<NavLink to="/" onlyActiveOnIndex>Home</NavLink>
<NavLink to="/tasks">Tasks</NavLink>
Pass a
linkProps object to provide additional props when rendering a nested
<Link/>:
<NavLink to="/special" linkProps={{className: 'special', onClick: this.handleSpecial}}>
Special Link
</NavLink>