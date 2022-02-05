openbase logo
react-router

by remix-run
6.1.1 (see all)

Declarative routing for React

Readme

Welcome to React Router · npm package build

React Router is a lightweight, fully-featured routing library for the React JavaScript library. React Router runs everywhere that React runs; on the web, on the server (using node.js), and on React Native.

If you're new to React Router, we recommend you start with the getting started guide.

If you're migrating to v6 from v5 (or v4, which is the same as v5), check out the migration guide. If you're migrating from Reach Router, check out the migration guide for Reach Router. If you need to find the code for v5, it is on the v5 branch.

When v6 is stable we will publish the docs on our website.

Contributing

There are many different ways to contribute to React Router's development. If you're interested, check out our contributing guidelines to learn how you can get involved.

Packages

This repository is a monorepo containing the following packages:

Changes

Detailed release notes for a given version can be found on our releases page.

Funding

You may provide financial support for this project by donating via Open Collective. Thank you for your support!

About

React Router is developed and maintained by Remix Software and many amazing contributors.

Ahmed-Emad11212Maldives57 Ratings28 Reviews
A mid level developer who likes tech and coding
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Routing though single page websites would be a problem for some people, that's where react router comes , just like the native back and forth browser, it manages the routing in a react project very well and is very easy to learn and use.

1
Ahmed-Elswerky
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

I have been using react router in all my react projects. I never had to look for any alternatives, I don’t even know whether there are any. I think this is the router almost everyone in react uses. One of the well updated and well maintained libraries in react. I think it is one of the first libraries made for react. They are also one of the first packages that migrated to hooks when react released hooks. I love it more when they released the hooks version. The package is also very easy to customise you switch from browser router to hash router very easily. The maintainers are amazing. I have seen a lot of talks from them. They are really inspiring.

0
Ghan LoharPune27 Ratings22 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat. JS guy, Open Source newbie.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

react-router is used in almost all of my react projects. Recently I have used it in one of the SPA in One Platform(https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform). difference between other routing library and this is that it provides dynamic routing along with static routing. Since the introduction of hooks, it has made it simpler and readable. Good community support and easy-to-use documentation with examples. A great companion to React.

0
Vladislav KnyshovRostov-on-Don, Russia56 Ratings46 Reviews
Hello, I am junior frontend developer with skills in JS, React and Node.js.
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Popular and handy routing library. I am glad that this package has a large community - I can easily find on the Internet why my application is not working. Moreover - react router has very cool documentation - everything is clear and with examples, so even beginners will figure it out. I have used this on a couple of projects, there were no bugs. It is very convenient that there are hooks through which you can control navigation

0
Saša PulHelsinki, Finland17 Ratings21 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

More or less standard router for react apps, and that is covered extensively on the web, but maybe a lesser known feature is its `MemoryRouter` component which allows you to use it in for example desktop apps with node-gui or electron with almost identical component-based API. It can also carry state over the routes, so it makes page switching in those kind of apps really easy.

0

