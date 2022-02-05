React Router is a lightweight, fully-featured routing library for the React JavaScript library. React Router runs everywhere that React runs; on the web, on the server (using node.js), and on React Native.
If you're new to React Router, we recommend you start with the getting started guide.
If you're migrating to v6 from v5 (or v4, which is the same as v5), check out the migration guide. If you're migrating from Reach Router, check out the migration guide for Reach Router. If you need to find the code for v5, it is on the
v5 branch.
When v6 is stable we will publish the docs on our website.
Routing though single page websites would be a problem for some people, that's where react router comes , just like the native back and forth browser, it manages the routing in a react project very well and is very easy to learn and use.
I have been using react router in all my react projects. I never had to look for any alternatives, I don’t even know whether there are any. I think this is the router almost everyone in react uses. One of the well updated and well maintained libraries in react. I think it is one of the first libraries made for react. They are also one of the first packages that migrated to hooks when react released hooks. I love it more when they released the hooks version. The package is also very easy to customise you switch from browser router to hash router very easily. The maintainers are amazing. I have seen a lot of talks from them. They are really inspiring.
react-router is used in almost all of my react projects. Recently I have used it in one of the SPA in One Platform(https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform). difference between other routing library and this is that it provides dynamic routing along with static routing. Since the introduction of hooks, it has made it simpler and readable. Good community support and easy-to-use documentation with examples. A great companion to React.
Popular and handy routing library. I am glad that this package has a large community - I can easily find on the Internet why my application is not working. Moreover - react router has very cool documentation - everything is clear and with examples, so even beginners will figure it out. I have used this on a couple of projects, there were no bugs. It is very convenient that there are hooks through which you can control navigation
More or less standard router for react apps, and that is covered extensively on the web, but maybe a lesser known feature is its `MemoryRouter` component which allows you to use it in for example desktop apps with node-gui or electron with almost identical component-based API. It can also carry state over the routes, so it makes page switching in those kind of apps really easy.