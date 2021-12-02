This is a React wrapper for RoughNotation, a small JavaScript library to create and animate annotations on a web page.
You can add rough-notation to your project via npm.
npm install --save react-rough-notation
Then just import the components you need.
import { RoughNotation, RoughNotationGroup } from "react-rough-notation";
This is the main component, is a span element by default but you can change the tag name by anything you want using the
customElement prop.
<RoughNotation type="underline" show={state.show}>
Hello RoughNotation
</RoughNotation>
Any unlisted prop will be pass to the component so you can use any react prop to handle interactions or styling.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|animate
boolean
true
|Turn on/off animation when annotating
|animationDelay
number
0
|Delay in animation in milliseconds
|animationDuration
number
800
|Duration of the animation in milliseconds
|brackets
enum or [
enum] from
left,
right,
top,
bottom
right
|Value could be a string or an array of strings, each string being one of these values:
left,
right,
top,
bottom. When drawing a bracket, this configures which side(s) of the element to bracket.
|color
string
|String value representing the color of the annotation sketch
|customElement
string
span
|Element wrapper tagName
|getAnnotationObject
function
(annotation) => {}
|Callback function called after annotation init, it will receive the javascript annotation object as a param
|iterations
number
2
|By default annotations are drawn in two iterations, e.g. when underlining, drawing from left to right and then back from right to left. Setting this property can let you configure the number of iterations.
|multiline
boolean
false
|This property only applies to inline text. To annotate multiline text (each line separately), set this property to true.
|order
number,
string
|Annotation order to animate if is inside an Annotation Group
|padding
number,
[top, right, bottom, left],
[vertical, horizontal]
5
|Padding in pixels between the element and roughly where the annotation is drawn. If you wish to specify different
top,
left,
right,
bottom paddings, you can set the value to an array akin to CSS style padding
[top, right, bottom, left] or just
[top & bottom, left & right]
|show
boolean
false
|Show/hide the annotation
|strokeWidth
number
1
|Width of the annotation strokes
|type
enum from (Type values)[#type-values]
underline
|It sets the annotation style
|value
|description
|underline
|Create a sketchy underline below an element
|box
|This style draws a box around the element
|circle
|Draw a circle around the element
|highlight
|Creates a highlight effect as if maked by a highlighter
|strike-through
|This style draws a box around the element
|crossed-off
|This style draws a box around the element
Some props can be changed after the initialization without re-rendering the annotation. i.e: if you like to change the color, just change the
color prop, here is the complete list:
|Prop
|animated
|animationDuration
|color
|padding
|strokeWidth
Note: the type of the annotation cannot be changed. Create a new annotation for that.
This is a wrapper for multiple annotations, it will trigger the
show() method on every child annotation after the prev annotation animation is complete. It does not render any HTML element.
<RoughNotationGroup show={state.show}>
<RoughNotation type="underline">Hello,</RoughNotation>
<RoughNotation type="underline">This is</RoughNotation>
<RoughNotation type="underline">a Test</RoughNotation>
</RoughNotationGroup>
|name
|type
|default
|description
|show
|boolean
|show/hides the annotations
If you need to trigger annotations in a specific order, use the
order prop in each
RoughAnnotation component.
i.e: Reverse order
<RoughNotationGroup show={state.show}>
<RoughNotation type="underline" order="3">
Hello,
</RoughNotation>
<RoughNotation type="underline" order="2">
This is
</RoughNotation>
<RoughNotation type="underline" order="1">
a Test
</RoughNotation>
</RoughNotationGroup>
Note: It will annotate first the components with the
order prop, and then the ones without it.
You can find a CodeSandbox demo here