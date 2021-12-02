Rough Notation React (Wrapper)

This is a React wrapper for RoughNotation, a small JavaScript library to create and animate annotations on a web page.

Installation

You can add rough-notation to your project via npm.

npm install --save react-rough-notation

Then just import the components you need.

import { RoughNotation, RoughNotationGroup } from "react-rough-notation" ;

RoughNotation Component

This is the main component, is a span element by default but you can change the tag name by anything you want using the customElement prop.

Usage

<RoughNotation type= "underline" show={state.show}> Hello RoughNotation < /RoughNotation>

Props

Any unlisted prop will be pass to the component so you can use any react prop to handle interactions or styling.

name type default description animate boolean true Turn on/off animation when annotating animationDelay number 0 Delay in animation in milliseconds animationDuration number 800 Duration of the animation in milliseconds brackets enum or [ enum ] from left , right , top , bottom right Value could be a string or an array of strings, each string being one of these values: left , right , top , bottom . When drawing a bracket, this configures which side(s) of the element to bracket. color string String value representing the color of the annotation sketch customElement string span Element wrapper tagName getAnnotationObject function (annotation) => {} Callback function called after annotation init, it will receive the javascript annotation object as a param iterations number 2 By default annotations are drawn in two iterations, e.g. when underlining, drawing from left to right and then back from right to left. Setting this property can let you configure the number of iterations. multiline boolean false This property only applies to inline text. To annotate multiline text (each line separately), set this property to true. order number , string Annotation order to animate if is inside an Annotation Group padding number , [top, right, bottom, left] , [vertical, horizontal] 5 Padding in pixels between the element and roughly where the annotation is drawn. If you wish to specify different top , left , right , bottom paddings, you can set the value to an array akin to CSS style padding [top, right, bottom, left] or just [top & bottom, left & right] show boolean false Show/hide the annotation strokeWidth number 1 Width of the annotation strokes type enum from (Type values)[#type-values] underline It sets the annotation style

Type values

value description underline Create a sketchy underline below an element box This style draws a box around the element circle Draw a circle around the element highlight Creates a highlight effect as if maked by a highlighter strike-through This style draws a box around the element crossed-off This style draws a box around the element

Updating Styles

Some props can be changed after the initialization without re-rendering the annotation. i.e: if you like to change the color, just change the color prop, here is the complete list:

Prop animated animationDuration color padding strokeWidth

Note: the type of the annotation cannot be changed. Create a new annotation for that.

RoughNotationGroup Component

This is a wrapper for multiple annotations, it will trigger the show() method on every child annotation after the prev annotation animation is complete. It does not render any HTML element.

Usage

<RoughNotationGroup show={state.show}> < RoughNotation type = "underline" > Hello, </ RoughNotation > < RoughNotation type = "underline" > This is </ RoughNotation > < RoughNotation type = "underline" > a Test </ RoughNotation > </ RoughNotationGroup >

Props

name type default description show boolean show/hides the annotations

Custom order

If you need to trigger annotations in a specific order, use the order prop in each RoughAnnotation component.

i.e: Reverse order

<RoughNotationGroup show={state.show}> < RoughNotation type = "underline" order = "3" > Hello, </ RoughNotation > < RoughNotation type = "underline" order = "2" > This is </ RoughNotation > < RoughNotation type = "underline" order = "1" > a Test </ RoughNotation > </ RoughNotationGroup >

Note: It will annotate first the components with the order prop, and then the ones without it.

Playground

You can find a CodeSandbox demo here

