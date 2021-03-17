A simple component to create a typewriter effect where strings are typed out and then deleted. Simply pass in an array of strings and the component will rotate through all of them.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: adrianmcli.github.io/react-rotating-text

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-rotating-text is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, Brunch, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-rotating-text.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-rotating- text

Usage

Simply require the component and then pass in an array of strings into the items prop:

var ReactRotatingText = require ( 'react-rotating-text' ); < ReactRotatingText items = {[ ' first ', ' second ', ' third ']} />

In order to have a blinking cursor, you'll need to apply some CSS to the react-rotating-text-cursor class:

.react-rotating-text-cursor { animation : blinking-cursor 0.8s cubic-bezier (0.68, 0.01, 0.01, 0.99) 0s infinite; } @ keyframes blinking-cursor { 0% { opacity : 0 ; } 50% { opacity : 1 ; } 100% { opacity : 0 ; } }

Don't forget to put in vendor prefixes should you need them. A full example is available in example/dist/ReactRotatingText.css .

Properties

items (array)

(default: ['first', 'second', 'third'])

The array of strings to be cycled through.

color (string)

(default: 'inherit')

This specifies the color of the text.

cursor (boolean)

(default: true)

If set to true, it will display the cursor after the text.

pause (integer)

(default: 1500)

The number of milliseconds to pause after the text has just finished being typed out.

emptyPause (integer)

(default: 1000)

The number of milliseconds to pause while no text is being displayed (i.e. after deleting has just finished).

eraseMode (string)

(default: 'erase') This specifies the erasing mode. May be set to "erase" or "overwrite".

typingInterval (integer)

(default: 50)

The number of milliseconds between each typing action.

deletingInterval (integer)

(default: 50)

The number of milliseconds between each deleting action.

Events

onTypingStart

A callback function to call when typing starts for current item.

onTypingEnd

A callback function to call when typing ends for current item.

onDeletingStart

A callback function to call when deleting starts for current item.

onDeletingEnd

A callback function to call when deleting finishes for current item.

Example:

<ReactRotatingText items={[ `events` , `are` , `fun` ]} onTypingStart={ () => console .log( `Typing Started` )} />

Notes

Enhancements and pull requests are welcomed.

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Adrian Li.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.