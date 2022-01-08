A resizable and draggable component for React.

Table of Contents

Screenshot

https://codesandbox.io/s/xpm699v4lp

Live Demo

Storybook

Storybook

CodeSandbox



CodeSandbox(with default)

CodeSandbox(with size and position)

CodeSandbox(with typescript)

Install

use npm

npm i -S react-rnd

use yarn

yarn add react-rnd

Usage

Example with default

<Rnd default ={{ x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 320 , height : 200 , }} > Rnd < /Rnd>

Example with position and size

<Rnd size={{ width : this .state.width, height : this .state.height }} position={{ x : this .state.x, y : this .state.y }} onDragStop={(e, d) => { this .setState({ x : d.x, y : d.y }) }} onResizeStop={(e, direction, ref, delta, position) => { this .setState({ width : ref.style.width, height : ref.style.height, ...position, }); }} > 001 < /Rnd>

Props

default: { x: number; y: number; width?: number | string; height?: number | string; };

The width and height property is used to set the default size of the component. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% . If omitted, set 'auto' .

The x and y property is used to set the default position of the component.

The size property is used to set size of the component. For example, you can set 300, '300px', 50%.

Use size if you need to control size state by yourself.

position?: { x: number, y: number };

The position property is used to set position of the component. Use position if you need to control size state by yourself.

see, following example.

<Rnd size={{ width : this .state.width, height : this .state.height }} position={{ x : this .state.x, y : this .state.y }} onDragStop={(e, d) => { this .setState({ x : d.x, y : d.y }) }} onResize={(e, direction, ref, delta, position) => { this .setState({ width : ref.offsetWidth, height : ref.offsetHeight, ...position, }); }} > 001 < /Rnd>

The className property is used to set the custom className of the component.

style?: { [key: string]: string };

The style property is used to set the custom style of the component.

minWidth?: number | string;

The minWidth property is used to set the minimum width of the component. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% .

minHeight?: number | string;

The minHeight property is used to set the minimum height of the component. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% .

maxWidth?: number | string;

The maxWidth property is used to set the maximum width of the component. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% .

maxHeight?: number | string ;

The maxHeight property is used to set the maximum height of the component. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% .

The resizeGrid property is used to specify the increments that resizing should snap to. Defaults to [1, 1] .

The dragGrid property is used to specify the increments that moving should snap to. Defaults to [1, 1] .

lockAspectRatio?: boolean | number;

The lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio. Set to true to lock the aspect ratio based on the initial size. Set to a numeric value to lock a specific aspect ratio (such as 16/9 ). If set to numeric, make sure to set initial height/width to values with correct aspect ratio. If omitted, set false .

The lockAspectRatioExtraWidth property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra width. For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px side bar. If omitted, set 0 .

Specifies the scale of the canvas you are dragging or resizing this element on. This allows you to, for example, get the correct drag / resize deltas while you are zoomed in or out via a transform or matrix in the parent of this element. If omitted, set 1 .

The lockAspectRatioExtraHeight property enables a resizable component to maintain an aspect ratio plus extra height. For instance, a video could be displayed 16:9 with a 50px header bar. If omitted, set 0 .

Specifies a selector to be used as the handle that initiates drag. Example: handle .

The resizeHandleStyles property is used to override the style of one or more resize handles. Only the axis you specify will have its handle style replaced. If you specify a value for right it will completely replace the styles for the right resize handle, but other handle will still use the default styles.

export type HandleStyles = { bottom?: React.CSSProperties, bottomLeft?: React.CSSProperties, bottomRight?: React.CSSProperties, left?: React.CSSProperties, right?: React.CSSProperties, top?: React.CSSProperties, topLeft?: React.CSSProperties, topRight?: React.CSSProperties }

The resizeHandleClasses property is used to set the className of one or more resize handles.

type HandleClasses = { bottom?: string; bottomLeft?: string; bottomRight?: string; left?: string; right?: string; top?: string; topLeft?: string; topRight?: string; }

The resizeHandleComponent allows you to pass a custom React component as the resize handle.

type HandleComponent = { top?: React.ReactElement<any>; right?: React.ReactElement<any>; bottom?: React.ReactElement<any>; left?: React.ReactElement<any>; topRight?: React.ReactElement<any>; bottomRight?: React.ReactElement<any>; bottomLeft?: React.ReactElement<any>; topLeft?: React.ReactElement<any>; }

The resizeHandleWrapperClass property is used to set css class name of resize handle wrapper( span ) element.

The resizeHandleWrapperStyle property is used to set css class name of resize handle wrapper( span ) element.

The enableResizing property is used to set the resizable permission of the component.

The permission of top , right , bottom , left , topRight , bottomRight , bottomLeft , topLeft direction resizing. If omitted, all resizer are enabled. If you want to permit only right direction resizing, set { top:false, right:true, bottom:false, left:false, topRight:false, bottomRight:false, bottomLeft:false, topLeft:false } .

export type Enable = { bottom?: boolean; bottomLeft?: boolean; bottomRight?: boolean; left?: boolean; right?: boolean; top?: boolean; topLeft?: boolean; topRight?: boolean; } | boolean

The disableDragging property disables dragging completely.

The cancel property disables specifies a selector to be used to prevent drag initialization (e.g. .body ).

The direction of allowed movement (dragging) allowed ('x','y','both','none').

Specifies movement boundaries. Accepted values:

parent restricts movement within the node's offsetParent (nearest node with position relative or absolute)

restricts movement within the node's offsetParent (nearest node with position relative or absolute) window , body , or

, , or Selector, like .fooClassName .

By default, we add 'user-select:none' attributes to the document body

to prevent ugly text selection during drag. If this is causing problems

for your app, set this to false .

Specifies the scale of the canvas your are resizing and dragging this element on. This allows you to, for example, get the correct resize and drag deltas while you are zoomed in or out via a transform or matrix in the parent of this element. If omitted, set 1 .

Callback

RndResizeStartCallback type is below.

export type RndResizeStartCallback = ( e: SyntheticMouseEvent<HTMLDivElement> | SyntheticTouchEvent<HTMLDivElement>, dir : ResizeDirection, refToElement : React.ElementRef< 'div' >, ) => void ;

Calls when resizable component resize start.

RndResizeCallback type is below.

export type RndResizeCallback = ( e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, dir : ResizeDirection, refToElement : React.ElementRef< 'div' >, delta : ResizableDelta, position : Position, ) => void ;

Calls when resizable component resizing.

RndResizeCallback type is below.

export type RndResizeCallback = ( e: MouseEvent | TouchEvent, dir : ResizeDirection, refToElement : React.ElementRef< 'div' >, delta : ResizableDelta, position : Position, ) => void ;

Calls when resizable component resize stop.

Callback called on dragging start.

type DraggableData = { node : HTMLElement, x : number, y : number, deltaX : number, deltaY : number, lastX : number, lastY : number }; type DraggableEventHandler = ( e: SyntheticMouseEvent | SyntheticTouchEvent, data : DraggableData, ) => void | false ;

onDrag called with the following parameters:

type DraggableData = { node : HTMLElement, x : number, y : number, deltaX : number, deltaY : number, lastX : number, lastY : number }; type DraggableEventHandler = ( e: SyntheticMouseEvent | SyntheticTouchEvent, data : DraggableData, ) => void | false ;

onDragStop called on dragging stop.

type DraggableData = { node : HTMLElement, x : number, y : number, deltaX : number, deltaY : number, lastX : number, lastY : number }; type DraggableEventHandler = ( e: SyntheticMouseEvent | SyntheticTouchEvent, data : DraggableData, ) => void | false ;

Instance API

Update component size. For example, you can set 300 , '300px' , 50% .

for example

class YourComponent extends Component { ... update() { this .rnd.updateSize({ width : 200 , height : 300 }); } render() { return ( < Rnd ref = {c => { this.rnd = c; }} ...rest > example </ Rnd > ); } ... }

Update component position. grid bounds props is ignored, when this method called.

for example

class YourComponent extends Component { ... update() { this .rnd.updatePosition({ x : 200 , y : 300 }); } render() { return ( < Rnd ref = {c => { this.rnd = c; }} ...rest > example </ Rnd > ); } ... }

allowAnyClick?: boolean

If set to true , will allow dragging on non left-button clicks.

Test

npm t

Contribute

If you have a feature request, please add it as an issue or make a pull request.

If you have a bug to report, please reproduce the bug in CodeSandbox to help us easily isolate it.

Changelog

Upgrade re-resizable to 6.9.1

Fixed a bound check with locked aspect ratio (fully fixes #209)

Fixed a bug, top and left resize issue, caused by "position" #792

Fixed a callback position when dragAxis specified

Fixed a glitch when dragAxis is enabled and component is being resized #780

Fixed a bug, if set minWidth or minHeight with px , reize dowes not work. #739

Upgrade react-draggable to v4.4.3

to v4.4.3 Add allowAnyClick props.

props. Add nodeRef props.

Downgrade react-draggable to v4.2.0 #690

Update react-draggable to v4.3.1

Update re-resizable to v6.3.2

A minor fix for a bug with forwarding of cancelling indication of an onDrag event. (#667)

Fixes #641 without causing other issues with typing.

Fixed a bug, react-draggable not bundling with rollup #641

Fixed a bug, box moves when resized #622

Fixed a bug, position is wrong when onResize #618

Upgrade re-resizable to 6.1.1

Upgrade react-draggable to 4.1.0

Upgrade re-resizable to 6.1.0

Implement resizeHandleComponent #591

Update dependency react-draggable to v4

Fix: Fix #526

Feat: Add onMouseUp callback.

callback. Feat: Use React.pureComponent

Chore: Use re-resizablev5

Fix: Fixes memory leak #499

Fix: Add scale props to index.js.flow.

Feat: Add scale props. #482

props. #482 Feat: Upgrade deps.

Fix: cursor style #469

update dependency re-resizable to v4.9.3 #444

fix: resizeHandleWrapperClass warning shown in console #428

fix: Allow additional props in typescript.

fix: change default export to export #405

fix: fixed a bug, bounds is ignored when lock aspect ratio set.

is ignored when lock aspect ratio set. feat: add body to bounds props.

fix: [#221] fixed a bug, maxwidth / height not applied.

fix: fixed some position and resizing bug.

fix: [#209] bounds window . you can check here.

. you can check here. fix: [#317] add onMouseDown. i.e) <Rnd onMouseDown={...} />

[BREAKING] fix: [#335] add . to dragHandleClassName automatically, Please pass string (i.e handle .

automatically, Please pass string (i.e . [BREAKING] fix: remove extendsProps . Please add extends props directly. i.e) <Rnd data-foo="42" />

. Please add extends props directly. i.e) [BREAKING] fix: remove z props. Please add zIndex via style props. i.e) <Rnd style={{ zIndex: 9 }} />

fix: Upgrade re-resizable to fix percentage size and bare behavior.

fix: Fixed a bug, controlled position does not work correctly.

feat: Use typescript instead of flowype .

fix: Remove dummy <div /> , isMounted state and setParentPosition() .

fix: Add props,children to dummy <div> to render children in first.

fix: isMounted and (!this.state.isMounted) return <div /> line #356

fix: Fixed Array.from error in IE11

fix: add enableUserSelectHack?: boolean; .

chore(deps): upgrade deps

chore(deps): upgrade lint and remove unused state

chore(deps): install prettier

chore(deps): upgrade re-resizable

Support for cancel feature of react-draggable #206

Fixed a issue #199 Add enableUserSelectHack props to react-draggable

Fixed a issue #188 maxWidth and maxHeight props don't respect after resize

Fixed a bug, extendProps is not passed correctly.

is not passed correctly. Fixed a bug, bounds is not work correctly. (#162)

Add internal props.

Add size .

. Add position .

Add default instead of x , y , width , height .

instead of , , , . Add resizeHandleWrapperClass and resizeHandleWrapperStyle .

Remove unnecessary types.

Use rollup.

Support % min/max size.

Change props, remove default and add x , y , width , height .

and add , , , . Rename dragHandlersXXXX and resizeHandlersXXXX props to dragHandleXXXX and resizeHandleXXXX .

Fix cursor style, set normal to cursor style when dragHandlerClassName is not empty.

Add position relative when component will update.

Add top: 0 , left: 0 .

, . Add position relative when parent position equals static .

Update dependencies( react-draggable v3 , flow-bin v0.53 , and other...)

Fix bug new z props is not applied to state.

Add extendsProps . #129

Add disableDragging props.

Fix flow error.

Add index.js.flow

Fix Issue #117.

Fix updateZIndex .

. Fix updateSize .

. Fix left and top bounds.

Fix argument events #100

Fix example

Update README

Fix resize bounds.

Modify API.

Use original react-draggable .

Added updateZIndex , method to updated component zIndex state.

Pass the new position in the onResizeStop callback #60

Pass the new position along in the resize callback #55

Fix style props to applt zIndex chaned.

Rename react-rnd .

. Remove canUpdatePositionByParent property.

property. Remove canUpdateSizeByParent property.

property. Remove initiAsResizing property.

property. Change x , y , width and height property to initial .

, , and property to . Add updateSize , updatePosition , method to updated conponent state.

, , method to updated conponent state. Add lockAspectRatio property to lock aspect ratio when resizing.

Add canUpdatePositionByParent property.

Fix bug, resize and grid not work properly.

Add grid props to snap grid. (thanks @paulyoung)

props to snap grid. (thanks @paulyoung) Fix bug, moveAxis not work properly.

Fix situations when on dragStop you wanted to revert to 0,0 position #39

Add canUpdateSizeByParent props #38

Add object.assign transform

Add add module exports plugin for require

Bug fix

Support react v15.x

Support left, top resizer

Remove start props, use width, height, x, and y.

Add handle selector

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 bokuweb

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.