Usage

This package was built using React-Pose, react-dom-confetti and Lottie-web.

Why should I use that? Read my blog post and you will know – https://www.thedevelobear.com/post/microinteractions/

Install from npm by typing npm install react-rewards or yarn add react-rewards while in your package.json directory.

This package lets you add microinteractions to your app, and rewards users with the rain of confettis, flying emoji or memphis design particles in seconds. In order to make it rain, you need to wrap your button of choice with the \<Reward> component, fire the rewardMe() method from the refs and voilà. You can also "punish" the user by calling the punishMe() method and showing them that something went wrong.

import Reward from 'react-rewards' ; < Reward ref = {(ref) => { this.reward = ref }} type='emoji' > < button onClick = {this.fetchSomeData} /> </ Reward > // in fetchSomeData: // to reward a user with confetti/emoji/memphis rain: this.reward.rewardMe(); // to "punish" user : this.reward.punishMe();

Props & config

Basic props:

name type description required default ref func function that creates a ref of the reward component yes type string 'confetti', 'emoji' or 'memphis' no 'confetti' config object a configuration object described below no see below

Config object: