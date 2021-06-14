openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rr

react-rewards

by Jakub Szewczyk
1.1.2 (see all)

Package containing a few microinteractions you can use to reward your users for little things and make them smile!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

985

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-rewards logo

npm version forthebadge

Demo available here!

Usage

This package was built using React-Pose, react-dom-confetti and Lottie-web.

Why should I use that? Read my blog post and you will know – https://www.thedevelobear.com/post/microinteractions/

Install from npm by typing npm install react-rewards or yarn add react-rewards while in your package.json directory.

This package lets you add microinteractions to your app, and rewards users with the rain of confettis, flying emoji or memphis design particles in seconds. In order to make it rain, you need to wrap your button of choice with the \<Reward> component, fire the rewardMe() method from the refs and voilà. You can also "punish" the user by calling the punishMe() method and showing them that something went wrong.

react-rewards demo 

import Reward from 'react-rewards';

// in render
<Reward
  ref={(ref) => { this.reward = ref }}
  type='emoji'
>
  <button onClick={this.fetchSomeData} />
</Reward>

// in fetchSomeData:
// to reward a user with confetti/emoji/memphis rain:
this.reward.rewardMe();
// to "punish" user :
this.reward.punishMe();

Props & config

Basic props:

nametypedescriptionrequireddefault
reffuncfunction that creates a ref of the reward componentyes
typestring'confetti', 'emoji' or 'memphis'no'confetti'
configobjecta configuration object described belownosee below

Config object:

nametypedescriptiondefault (confetti / emoji)
lifetimenumbertime of life of each particle in ms200 / 200
anglenumberinitial direction of particles in degrees90 / 90
decaynumberhow much the velocity decreases with each frame0.91 / 0.91
spreadnumberspread of particles in degrees45 / 100
startVelocitynumberinitial velocity of particles35 / 20
elementCountnumberparticles quantity40 / 15
elementSizenumberparticle size in px8 / 20
zIndexnumberz-index of particles10 / 10
springAnimationboolwhether the button should be animatedtrue
colorsarrayAn array of colors used when generating confettis
emojiarrayAn array of emoji used when generating emoji particles

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial