React Reveal is an animation framework for React. It's MIT licensed, has a tiny footprint and written specifically for React in ES6. It can be used to create various cool reveal on scroll animations in your application. If you liked this package, don't forget to star the Github repository.
A number of simple effect examples:
Also, there are more complicated examples of animated form errors and a todo app.
react-reveal is regularly checked against googlebot in the Google Search Console to make sure that googlebot can see the content in the revealed elements.
For a full documentation please visit online docs.
In the command prompt run:
npm install react-reveal --save
Alternatively you may use
yarn:
yarn add react-reveal
Import effects from React Reveal to your project. Lets try
Zoom effect first:
import Zoom from 'react-reveal/Zoom';
Place the following code somewhere in your
render method:
<Zoom>
<p>Markup that will be revealed on scroll</p>
</Zoom>
You should see zooming animation that reveals text inside the tag. You can change this text to any JSX you want. If you place this code further down the page you'll see that it'd appear as you scroll down.
You may just wrap your custom React component with the effect of your choosing like so:
<Zoom>
<CustomComponent />
</Zoom>
In such case, in the resulting
<CustomComponent /> HTML markup will be wrapped in a
div tag. If you would rather have a different HTML tag then wrap
<CustomComponent /> in a tag of your choosing:
<Zoom>
<section>
<CustomComponent />
</section>
</Zoom>
or if you want to customize
div props:
<Zoom>
<div className="some-class">
<CustomComponent />
</div>
</Zoom>
If you want to reveal an image you can wrap
img tag with with the desired
react-reveal effect:
<Zoom>
<img height="300" width="400" src="https://source.unsplash.com/random/300x400" />
</Zoom>
It would be a very good idea to specify width and height of any image you wish to reveal.
react-reveal will attach a reveal effect to each child it gets. In other words,
<Zoom>
<div>First Child</div>
<div>Second Child</div>
</Zoom>
will be equivalent to:
<Zoom>
<div>First Child</div>
</Zoom>
<Zoom>
<div>Second Child</div>
</Zoom>
If you don't want this to happen, you should wrap multiple children in a
div tag:
<Zoom>
<div>
<div>First Child</div>
<div>Second Child</div>
</div>
</Zoom>
react-reveal supports server side rendering out of the box. In some cases, when the javascript bundle arrives much later than the HTML&CSS it might cause a flickering. To prevent this
react-reveal will not apply reveal effects on the initial load.
Another option is to apply gentle fadeout effect on the initial render. You can force it on all
react-reveal elements by placing the following code somewhere near the entry point of your app:
import config from 'react-reveal/globals';
config({ ssrFadeout: true });
Or you you can do it on a per element basis using
ssrFadeout prop:
<Zoom ssrFadeout><h1>Content</h1></Zoom>
One last option is to use
ssrReveal prop. If enabled, this option will suppress both flickering and
ssrFadeout effect. The unfortunate drawback of this option is that the revealed content will appear hidden to Googlebot and to anyone with javascript switched off. So it will makes sense for images and/or headings which are duplicated elsewhere on the page.
Clone the this repository using the following command:
git clone https://github.com/rnosov/react-reveal.git
In the cloned directory, you can run following commands:
npm install
Installs required node modules
npm run build
Builds the package for production to the
dist folder
npm test
Runs tests
Copyright © 2018 Roman Nosov. Project source code is licensed under the MIT license.
As the name says reveal it is best for react - revealing related animation or want to draw user attention to some part of the website then this best package. Its documentation has a wide range of implementation and yes yes they will give code also hehehe:)
Hands off to the light weight library. I've used scroll reveal for complex animations but this do the job better, View-port calculation seems a bit off at times, but it all comes down to the responsiveness of the website.
Does the job but it needs updating. The package hasn't been updated and some edge cases are not functioning correctly.