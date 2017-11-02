React component for serving high-resolution images to devices with retina displays
http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-retina-image/
npm install react-retina-image
Available props:
checkIfRetinaImgExists — test if retina image exists before swapping
it in. If you're sure there's a retina image available, it's safe to
set this to false. Defaults to true.
forceOriginalDimensions — sets width/height of retina image to
original image. Note, this doesn't work if
checkIfRetinaImgExists is set to
false as then the original image is never loaded. In this case you'll
need to set the width manually either as a prop or using css. Defaults to true.
retinaImageSuffix — defaults to
@2x but you can change this if you
use a different naming convention.
onLoad — handle the image onLoad event.
onError — handle the image onError event.
src — string or array for the image srcs. See the
demo for examples
of how to format your src string or array.
var React = require('react');
var RetinaImage = require('react-retina-image');
React.createClass({
render: function () {
<RetinaImage src="./images/balloon.jpg" checkIfRetinaImgExists=false />
}
});
// Can also pass in array of srcs.
React.createClass({
render: function () {
<RetinaImage
src={["./images/balloon.jpg", "./images/bigger-balloon.jpg"]} />
}
});
This component is largely a port of retina.js to React.js