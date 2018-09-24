Render realtime RethinkDB results in React

Get started

To get started immediately, follow the examples/tutorial/ project, or clone some of the other projects in examples/ .

What is this?

This library provides a React mixin for running RethinkDB queries in any React component directly from the browser. It wraps rethinkdb-websocket-client to connect to the database, and is intended to be used with rethinkdb-websocket-server running in the backend.

This is similar to solutions like Meteor, Parse, and Firebase. Rather than writing database queries in the backend and exposing API endpoints to the frontend, these solutions allow the frontend to directly access the data layer (secured by a permission system) using the same query API that backend services have access to.

React support Database Realtime Open-source react-rethinkdb ✓ RethinkDB ✓ ✓ Meteor react-meteor and react-packages MongoDB ✓ ✓ Parse ParseReact MongoDB Firebase ReactFire MongoDB ✓

What is React?

React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces. It's pretty cool.

This library only works with React by design. If you are interested in connecting to RethinkDB from the browser without React, you can use rethinkdb-websocket-client.

What is RethinkDB?

RethinkDB is an open-source NoSQL database with baked in realtime capabilities. It is quite popular, it is the second most starred database on GitHub after Redis.

Is this secure?

Although it seems quite insecure to run database queries directly from the frontend, all queries should be validated by rethinkdb-websocket-server before they are forwarded to RethinkDB. From its README:

As you are developing, incoming queries that don't validate against the whitelist will be logged to console in a format that you can copy and paste directly into your JavaScript source file. For dynamic queries, you'll likely want to generalize the pattern using RP.check() terms, RP.ref() terms, and the .validate() method.

See examples/chat/ for an example app that has user authentication and query validation in the backend.

Most of the query validation logic can be found in QueryValidator.js .

How do I use this?

Check out the examples/ folder in this repository for fully-working React applications. You will need to install RethinkDB version 2.2 or newer first if you haven't already.

The examples/tutorial/ project has in-depth instructions explaining how to create a simple app from scratch.

You can also peruse the comments in the source code in the src/ directory:

Session.js to create a new websocket connection to the backend/database

to create a new websocket connection to the backend/database Mixin.js to enable a React component to subscribe to RethinkDB queries

to enable a React component to subscribe to RethinkDB queries QueryRequest.js to configure queries in subscribed React components

to configure queries in subscribed React components QueryResult.js to use results from queries in render()

Below is a very simple React application to give an idea of the syntax:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var ReactRethinkdb = require ( 'react-rethinkdb' ); var r = ReactRethinkdb.r; ReactRethinkdb.DefaultSession.connect({ host : 'localhost' , port : 8015 , path : '/' , secure : false , db : 'test' , autoReconnectDelayMs : 2000 , }); var App = React.createClass({ mixins : [ReactRethinkdb.DefaultMixin], observe : function ( props, state ) { return { turtles : new ReactRethinkdb.QueryRequest({ query : r.table( 'turtles' ), changes : true , initial : [], }), }; }, handleSubmit : function ( event ) { event.preventDefault(); var nameInput = this .refs.firstName; var query = r.table( 'turtles' ).insert({ firstName : nameInput.value}); nameInput.value = '' ; ReactRethinkdb.DefaultSession.runQuery(query); }, render : function ( ) { var turtleDivs = this .data.turtles.value().map( function ( x ) { return < div key = {x.id} > {x.firstName} </ div > ; }); return <div> <form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}> <input type="text" ref="firstName" /> <input type="submit" /> </form> {turtleDivs} </div>; }, }); ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));

Features

Realtime queries with RethinkDB changefeed support

Share results of identical queries across React components

Limitations

RethinkDB changefeeds don't work on aggregations like .count() , but it will eventually be supported. https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/issues/3735 https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/issues/1118

, but it will eventually be supported. RethinkDB changefeed queries with .orderBy() may not be ordered correctly, but it will eventually be possible. https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/issues/3714

may not be ordered correctly, but it will eventually be possible.

Compatibility

So far, this library has been tested successfully in the following environments:

Chrome 43 (Linux)

Chrome 43 (Android 5.0)

Chrome 43 (Android 4.4)

Chrome 44 (OS X 10.10)

Firefox 38 (Linux)

Safari 7.1 (OS X 10.9)

Safari 8.0 (OS X 10.10)

Safari 8.0 (iOS 8.1)

IE11 (Win 7)

IE10 (Win 7)

Node.js 0.12 (Linux)

In IE10, your queries must use r.bracket instead of function-call shorthand. E.g. r.table('turtles').get(id)("name") must be written as r.table('turtles').get(id).bracket("name") . See rethinkdb#162 for more details.

IE9 and old android browsers are not supported because they don't have WebSockets, and rethinkdb-websocket-client currently requires WebSocket support.

Upgrade guide

Most new versions of react-rethinkdb are backwards compatible with previous versions. Below are exceptions with breaking changes:

Upgrading to 0.5 (from 0.4)

Version 0.5 of react-rethinkdb saw the introduction of atomic changefeeds, which is a new feature in RethinkDB 2.2. This simplifies the logic by sending one "atomic" changefeed query, rather than a static query for initial results followed by a changefeed query for realtime updates. This saves bandwidth and prevents the race condition where data changes in between the two queries.

Regular static queries will continue to work the same. But in order to use react-rethinkdb 0.5 with changefeed queries, you must both:

Upgrade to RethinkDB 2.2 in your backend.

Add the include_initial=true option to all changefeed queries in your rethinkdb-websocket-server query whitelist. Below is an example:

r.table( "tortoises" ) .changes({ includeStates : true , includeInitial : true , }) .opt( "db" , r.db( "test" )),

Or with the old syntax:

RQ( RQ.CHANGES( RQ.TABLE( "tortoises" ) ).opt( "include_states" , true ) .opt( "include_initial" , true ) ).opt( "db" , RQ.DB( "test" )),

Roadmap