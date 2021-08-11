Please, file an issue if something went wrong or let me know via Twitter @maslianok
transformWidth value
The component outputs HTML code that follows accessibility principles (aka WAI-ARIA) and uses ARIA attributes such as
role,
aria-selected,
aria-controls,
aria-labeledby etc.
We are using
react-resize-detector. No timers. Just pure event-based element resize detection.
npm install react-responsive-tabs
Local demo
# 1. clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/maslianok/react-responsive-tabs.git
# 2. Install react-responsive-tabs dependencies. You must do it because we use raw library code in the example
cd react-responsive-tabs
npm install
# 3. Install dependencies to run the example
cd examples
npm install
# 4. Finally run the example
npm start
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Tabs from 'react-responsive-tabs';
// IMPORTANT you need to include the default styles
import 'react-responsive-tabs/styles.css';
const presidents = [
{ name: 'George Washington', biography: '...' },
{ name: 'Theodore Roosevelt', biography: '...' },
];
function getTabs() {
return presidents.map((president, index) => ({
title: president.name,
getContent: () => president.biography,
/* Optional parameters */
key: index,
tabClassName: 'tab',
panelClassName: 'panel',
}));
}
const App = () => <Tabs items={getTabs()} />;
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
All entities listed below should be used as props to the
Tabs component.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|items
|Array
|Tabs data
|Item[]
|beforeChange
|Function
|Fires right before a tab changes. Return
false to prevent the tab change
|undefined
|onChange
|Function
|onChange callback
|undefined
|selectedTabKey
|Number/String
|Selected tab
|undefined
|showMore
|Bool
|Whether to show
Show more or not
true
|showMoreLabel
|String/Node
Show more tab name
...
|transform
|Bool
|Transform to accordion when the wrapper width is less than
transformWidth.
true
|transformWidth
|Number
|Transform width.
|800
|unmountOnExit
|Bool
|Whether to unmount inactive tabs from DOM tree or not
true
|tabsWrapperClass
|String
|Wrapper class
|undefined
|tabClassName
|String
|Tab class
|undefined
|panelClassName
|String
|Tab panel class
|undefined
|allowRemove
|Bool
|Allows tabs removal.
false
|removeActiveOnly
|Bool
|Only active tab has removal option
false
|showInkBar
|Bool
|Add MaterialUI InkBar effect
false
|uid
|any
|An optional external id. The component rerenders when it changes
|undefined
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|title
|String
|Tab title
|getContent
|Function
|A function that returns data that will be rendered when tab become active
|content
|String
|Use this prop insted of getContent. This is a sync version of
getContent. The data will be always rendered in a hidden div. Sometimes it may be useful for SEO
|key
|Number
|A uniq tab id
|tabClassName
|String
|Tab class name
|panelClassName
|String
|Panel class name
MIT