React responsive tabs

Responsive

Hide tabs under the 'Show more' option when they don't fit into the screen

Transform tabs into the accordion when the wrapper width reaches the transformWidth value

Accessible

The component outputs HTML code that follows accessibility principles (aka WAI-ARIA) and uses ARIA attributes such as role , aria-selected , aria-controls , aria-labeledby etc.

Fast

We are using react-resize-detector . No timers. Just pure event-based element resize detection.

Installation

npm install react-responsive-tabs

Demo

Local demo

git clone https://github.com/maslianok/react-responsive-tabs.git cd react-responsive-tabs npm install cd examples npm install npm start

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Tabs from 'react-responsive-tabs' ; import 'react-responsive-tabs/styles.css' ; const presidents = [ { name : 'George Washington' , biography : '...' }, { name : 'Theodore Roosevelt' , biography : '...' }, ]; function getTabs ( ) { return presidents.map( ( president, index ) => ({ title : president.name, getContent : () => president.biography, key : index, tabClassName : 'tab' , panelClassName : 'panel' , })); } const App = () => < Tabs items = {getTabs()} /> ; render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

API

All entities listed below should be used as props to the Tabs component.

Prop Type Description Default items Array Tabs data Item[] beforeChange Function Fires right before a tab changes. Return false to prevent the tab change undefined onChange Function onChange callback undefined selectedTabKey Number/String Selected tab undefined showMore Bool Whether to show Show more or not true showMoreLabel String/Node Show more tab name ... transform Bool Transform to accordion when the wrapper width is less than transformWidth . true transformWidth Number Transform width. 800 unmountOnExit Bool Whether to unmount inactive tabs from DOM tree or not true tabsWrapperClass String Wrapper class undefined tabClassName String Tab class undefined panelClassName String Tab panel class undefined allowRemove Bool Allows tabs removal. false removeActiveOnly Bool Only active tab has removal option false showInkBar Bool Add MaterialUI InkBar effect false uid any An optional external id. The component rerenders when it changes undefined

Item

Prop Type Description title String Tab title getContent Function A function that returns data that will be rendered when tab become active content String Use this prop insted of getContent. This is a sync version of getContent . The data will be always rendered in a hidden div. Sometimes it may be useful for SEO key Number A uniq tab id tabClassName String Tab class name panelClassName String Panel class name

License

MIT