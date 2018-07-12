React Responsive Spritesheet is a React component which helps you to easily apply responsive spritesheet animations on your project. See our basic example.
New version 2 available!
For previous versions, see our release history
$ npm install react-responsive-spritesheet --save
Basic usage with required parameters
import Spritesheet from 'react-responsive-spritesheet';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Spritesheet
image={`http://www.example.com/assets/image.png`}
widthFrame={800}
heightFrame={648}
steps={46}
fps={12}
/>
);
}
}
Complete usage with all parameters
import Spritesheet from 'react-responsive-spritesheet';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Spritesheet
className={`my-element__class--style`}
style={{ backgroundColor: 'red' }}
image={`http://www.example.com/assets/image.png`}
widthFrame={800}
heightFrame={648}
steps={46}
fps={12}
direction={`forward`}
timeout={1800}
autoplay={false}
loop={true}
startAt={10}
endAt={30}
background={`http://www.example.com/assets/image.png`}
backgroundSize={`cover`}
backgroundRepeat={`no-repeat`}
backgroundPosition={`center center`}
getInstance={spritesheet => {
this.spriteInstance = spritesheet;
}}
onClick={spritesheet => {
spritesheet.play();
}}
onDoubleClick={spritesheet => {
console.log( spritesheet.getInfo('isPlaying') );
}}
onMouseMove={spritesheet => {
console.log( 'onMouseMove', spritesheet.getInfo('frame') );
}}
onMouseEnter={spritesheet => {
console.log('onMouseEnter');
}}
onMouseLeave={spritesheet => {
console.log('onMouseLeave');
}}
onMouseOver={spritesheet => {
console.log('onMouseOver');
}}
onMouseOut={spritesheet => {
console.log('onMouseOut');
}}
onMouseDown={spritesheet => {
console.log('onMouseDown');
}}
onMouseUp={spritesheet => {
console.log('onMouseUp');
}}
onInit={spritesheet => {
console.log('onInit');
}}
onResize={spritesheet => {
console.log( 'onResize', spritesheet.getInfo('frame') );
}}
onPlay={spritesheet => {
console.log('onPlay');
}}
onPause={spritesheet => {
console.log('onPause');
}}
onLoopComplete={spritesheet => {
console.log('onLoopComplete');
}}
onEachFrame={spritesheet => {
console.log('onEachFrame');
}}
onEnterFrame={[
{
frame: 2,
callback: (() => {
console.log('passed by frame 2')
})
},
{
frame: 7,
callback: (() => {
console.log('passed by frame 7')
})
}
]}
/>
);
}
}
|Required
|Parameter
|Type
|Example
|Description
|className
string
|'my-element__class--style'
|Applies a classname for spritehseet container
|style
object
|{ backgroundColor: 'red', display: 'flex' }
|Applies inline style for spritehseet container
|✓
|image
string
|'http://yyy.com/image.png'
|URL or path of image to animate
|✓
|widthFrame
number
|800
|Original width of each frame, in pixels
|✓
|heightFrame
number
|800
|Original height of each frame, in pixels
|✓
|steps
number
|47
|Total frames / steps present on animation image
|✓
|fps
number
|12
|Velocity / Animation frames per second
|✓
|direction
string
|'rewind'
|'forward' or 'rewind' direction to display frames. It allows rewind the animation. Default: 'forward'
|timeout
number
|1200
|*Delay for start animating. The 'autoplay' option must be true*
|autoplay
boolean
|false
|Determines if animation starts automatically
|loop
boolean
|false
|Determines if animation replay on end
|isResponsive
boolean
|true
|Determines if animation resizes according window resize
|startAt
number
|false
|Determines the first frame which will be displayed on start to animate
|endAt
number
|false
|Determines the last frame which will be displayed on stop animation
|background
string
|'/assets/background.png'
|URL or path of background image placed behind animation
|backgroundSize
string
|'cover'
|Style for background image
|backgroundRepeat
string
|'no-repeat'
|Style for background image
|backgroundPosition
string
|'center center'
|Style for background image
|getInstance
callback
|Returns callback instance for spritesheet controls
|onClick
function
|Provides onClick callback function for spritesheet container
|onDoubleClick
function
|Provides onDoubleClick callback function for spritesheet container
|onMouseMove
function
|Provides onMouseMove callback function for spritesheet container
|onMouseEnter
function
|Provides onMouseEnter callback function for spritesheet container
|onMouseLeave
function
|Provides onMouseLeave callback function for spritesheet container
|onMouseOver
function
|Provides onMouseOver callback function for spritesheet container
|onMouseOut
function
|Provides onMouseOut callback function for spritesheet container
|onMouseDown
function
|Provides onMouseDown callback function for spritesheet container
|onMouseUp
function
|Provides onMouseUp callback function for spritesheet container
|onInit
function
|Provides callback function when the spritesheet initializes
|onResize
function
|Provides callback function when the spritesheet resizes
|onPlay
function
|Provides callback function when the spritesheet plays. spritesheet.goToAndPlay(x) method also fires this callback
|onPause
function
|Provides callback function when the spritesheet pauses. spritesheet.goToAndPause(x) method also fires this callback
|onLoopComplete
function
|Provides callback function when the animation completes a loop cicle
|onEachFrame
function
|Provides callback function when each animation frame is changed
|onEnterFrame
array
|Accepts an array of callback functions when the specific animation frame is displayed
Using the instance provided on callback functions you can call some methods
Example
onMouseEnter={spritesheet => {
console.log( spritesheet.setStartAt(6) );
}}
|Method
|Call
|Description
|play
spritesheet.play()
|Plays the animation from current frame
|pause
spritesheet.pause()
|Pauses the animation on current frame
|goToAndPlay
spritesheet.goToAndPlay(frameNumber)
|Plays the animation from specified frame as argument
|goToAndPause
spritesheet.goToAndPause(frameNumber)
|Pauses the animation on specified frame
|setStartAt
spritesheet.setStartAt(frameNumber)
|Sets the first frame to be displayed on animation starts. It will be considered on loop cycles.
|setEndAt
spritesheet.setEndAt(frameNumber)
|Sets the last frame to be displayed on animation ends. It will be considered on loop cycles.
|setFps
spritesheet.setFps(fpsNumber)
|Sets the fps (speed) of animation, even while is playing
|setDirection
spritesheet.setDirection('rewind')
|Sets the direction of animation forward or rewind
|getInfo
spritesheet.getInfo('stringInfoToRetrieve')
|Returns some real-time information about spritesheet. See below on Requesting infos section
Using the instance.getInfo(x) method provided on callback functions you can request a real-time information about your spritesheet animation
Example
onMouseEnter={spritesheet => {
console.log( spritesheet.getInfo('frame') );
}}
|Parameter
|Type
|Returns
|frame
number
|current frame of animation
|fps
number
|current frames per second (speed)
|steps
number
|total number of animation steps
|width
number
|scaled animation width, in pixels
|height
number
|scaled animation height, in pixels
|scale
number
|scale of spritesheet, based on default sizes, note that scale=1 is relative to original size
|direction
string
|direction 'forward' or 'rewind' playing
|isPlaying
boolean
|if animation is currently playing, returns true
|isPaused
boolean
|if animation is currently paused or stopped, returns true
|completeLoopCicles
number
|total number of cycles (loops) the animation has completed
Example #1 A basic usage with minimal parameters for spritesheet animation loop starting automatically.
<Spritesheet
className={`my-element__class--style`}
image={`https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-horizontal.png`}
widthFrame={420}
heightFrame={500}
steps={14}
fps={10}
autoplay={true}
loop={true}
/>
Example #2 Using parameters onMouseEnter and onMouseLeave for play and pause animation
<Spritesheet
className={`my-element__class--style`}
image={`https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-horizontal.png`}
widthFrame={420}
heightFrame={500}
steps={14}
fps={10}
autoplay={false}
loop={true}
onMouseEnter={spritesheet => {
spritesheet.play();
}}
onMouseLeave={spritesheet => {
spritesheet.pause();
}}
/>
Example #3
Using spritesheet instance to controls outside parameters, on your own functions.
First, we use getInstance parameter to get instance and set this.spritesheetInstance to be used on your whole component, see below:
<Spritesheet
className={`my-element__class--style`}
image={`https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-horizontal.png`}
widthFrame={420}
heightFrame={500}
steps={14}
fps={10}
autoplay={false}
loop={true}
getInstance={spritesheet => {
this.spritesheeInstance = spritesheet;
}}
/>
Then, we can create buttons or whatever and set their own functions:
<div>
<button onClick={this.myFunctionPlay.bind(this)}>play</button>
<button onClick={this.myFunctionPause.bind(this)}>pause</button>
<button onClick={this.myFunctionGetFrame.bind(this)}>alert current frame</button>
<button onClick={this.myFunctionToggleDirection.bind(this)}>toggle direction</button>
</div>
myFunctionPlay(){
this.spritesheeInstance.play();
}
myFunctionPause(){
this.spritesheeInstance.pause();
}
myFunctionGetFrame(){
alert(this.spritesheeInstance.getInfo('frame'));
}
myFunctionToggleDirection(){
if(this.spritesheeInstance.getInfo('direction') === 'forward'){
this.spritesheeInstance.setDirection('rewind');
} else if(this.spritesheeInstance.getInfo('direction') === 'rewind'){
this.spritesheeInstance.setDirection('forward');
}
}
Example #4 Using background image
<Spritesheet
className={`my-element__class--style`}
image={`https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-horizontal.png`}
widthFrame={420}
heightFrame={500}
steps={14}
fps={10}
autoplay={true}
loop={true}
background={`https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-background.png`}
backgroundSize={`cover`}
backgroundRepeat={`no-repeat`}
backgroundPosition={`center center`}
/>