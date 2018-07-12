React Responsive Spritesheet

React Responsive Spritesheet is a React component which helps you to easily apply responsive spritesheet animations on your project. See our basic example.

New version 2 available!

Now you can use horizontal, vertical or multi-row spritesheet image;

Orientation parameter is no longer required;

Spritesheet image is preloaded before initialization;

The animation can be rewinded with setDirection() method and/or with direction parameter;

method and/or with parameter; Direction information is provided by getInfo() method;

For previous versions, see our release history

Installation

$ npm install react-responsive-spritesheet --save

Usage

Basic usage with required parameters

import Spritesheet from 'react-responsive-spritesheet' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < Spritesheet image = { ` http: // www.example.com / assets / image.png `} widthFrame = {800} heightFrame = {648} steps = {46} fps = {12} /> ); } }

Complete usage with all parameters

import Spritesheet from 'react-responsive-spritesheet' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < Spritesheet className = { ` my-element__class--style `} style = {{ backgroundColor: ' red ' }} image = { ` http: // www.example.com / assets / image.png `} widthFrame = {800} heightFrame = {648} steps = {46} fps = {12} direction = { ` forward `} timeout = {1800} autoplay = {false} loop = {true} startAt = {10} endAt = {30} background = { ` http: // www.example.com / assets / image.png `} backgroundSize = { ` cover `} backgroundRepeat = { ` no-repeat `} backgroundPosition = { ` center center `} getInstance = {spritesheet => { this.spriteInstance = spritesheet; }} onClick={spritesheet => { spritesheet.play(); }} onDoubleClick={spritesheet => { console.log( spritesheet.getInfo('isPlaying') ); }} onMouseMove={spritesheet => { console.log( 'onMouseMove', spritesheet.getInfo('frame') ); }} onMouseEnter={spritesheet => { console.log('onMouseEnter'); }} onMouseLeave={spritesheet => { console.log('onMouseLeave'); }} onMouseOver={spritesheet => { console.log('onMouseOver'); }} onMouseOut={spritesheet => { console.log('onMouseOut'); }} onMouseDown={spritesheet => { console.log('onMouseDown'); }} onMouseUp={spritesheet => { console.log('onMouseUp'); }} onInit={spritesheet => { console.log('onInit'); }} onResize={spritesheet => { console.log( 'onResize', spritesheet.getInfo('frame') ); }} onPlay={spritesheet => { console.log('onPlay'); }} onPause={spritesheet => { console.log('onPause'); }} onLoopComplete={spritesheet => { console.log('onLoopComplete'); }} onEachFrame={spritesheet => { console.log('onEachFrame'); }} onEnterFrame={[ { frame: 2, callback: (() => { console.log('passed by frame 2') }) }, { frame: 7, callback: (() => { console.log('passed by frame 7') }) } ]} /> ); } }

Options

Required Parameter Type Example Description className string 'my-element__class--style' Applies a classname for spritehseet container style object { backgroundColor: 'red', display: 'flex' } Applies inline style for spritehseet container ✓ image string 'http://yyy.com/image.png' URL or path of image to animate ✓ widthFrame number 800 Original width of each frame, in pixels ✓ heightFrame number 800 Original height of each frame, in pixels ✓ steps number 47 Total frames / steps present on animation image ✓ fps number 12 Velocity / Animation frames per second ✓ direction string 'rewind' 'forward' or 'rewind' direction to display frames. It allows rewind the animation. Default: 'forward' timeout number 1200 *Delay for start animating. The 'autoplay' option must be true* autoplay boolean false Determines if animation starts automatically loop boolean false Determines if animation replay on end isResponsive boolean true Determines if animation resizes according window resize startAt number false Determines the first frame which will be displayed on start to animate endAt number false Determines the last frame which will be displayed on stop animation background string '/assets/background.png' URL or path of background image placed behind animation backgroundSize string 'cover' Style for background image backgroundRepeat string 'no-repeat' Style for background image backgroundPosition string 'center center' Style for background image getInstance callback Returns callback instance for spritesheet controls onClick function Provides onClick callback function for spritesheet container onDoubleClick function Provides onDoubleClick callback function for spritesheet container onMouseMove function Provides onMouseMove callback function for spritesheet container onMouseEnter function Provides onMouseEnter callback function for spritesheet container onMouseLeave function Provides onMouseLeave callback function for spritesheet container onMouseOver function Provides onMouseOver callback function for spritesheet container onMouseOut function Provides onMouseOut callback function for spritesheet container onMouseDown function Provides onMouseDown callback function for spritesheet container onMouseUp function Provides onMouseUp callback function for spritesheet container onInit function Provides callback function when the spritesheet initializes onResize function Provides callback function when the spritesheet resizes onPlay function Provides callback function when the spritesheet plays. spritesheet.goToAndPlay(x) method also fires this callback onPause function Provides callback function when the spritesheet pauses. spritesheet.goToAndPause(x) method also fires this callback onLoopComplete function Provides callback function when the animation completes a loop cicle onEachFrame function Provides callback function when each animation frame is changed onEnterFrame array Accepts an array of callback functions when the specific animation frame is displayed

Call methods

Using the instance provided on callback functions you can call some methods

Example

onMouseEnter={spritesheet => { console .log( spritesheet.setStartAt( 6 ) ); }}

Method Call Description play spritesheet.play() Plays the animation from current frame pause spritesheet.pause() Pauses the animation on current frame goToAndPlay spritesheet.goToAndPlay(frameNumber) Plays the animation from specified frame as argument goToAndPause spritesheet.goToAndPause(frameNumber) Pauses the animation on specified frame setStartAt spritesheet.setStartAt(frameNumber) Sets the first frame to be displayed on animation starts. It will be considered on loop cycles. setEndAt spritesheet.setEndAt(frameNumber) Sets the last frame to be displayed on animation ends. It will be considered on loop cycles. setFps spritesheet.setFps(fpsNumber) Sets the fps (speed) of animation, even while is playing setDirection spritesheet.setDirection('rewind') Sets the direction of animation forward or rewind getInfo spritesheet.getInfo('stringInfoToRetrieve') Returns some real-time information about spritesheet. See below on Requesting infos section

Requesting infos

Using the instance.getInfo(x) method provided on callback functions you can request a real-time information about your spritesheet animation

Example

onMouseEnter={spritesheet => { console .log( spritesheet.getInfo( 'frame' ) ); }}

Parameter Type Returns frame number current frame of animation fps number current frames per second (speed) steps number total number of animation steps width number scaled animation width, in pixels height number scaled animation height, in pixels scale number scale of spritesheet, based on default sizes, note that scale=1 is relative to original size direction string direction 'forward' or 'rewind' playing isPlaying boolean if animation is currently playing, returns true isPaused boolean if animation is currently paused or stopped, returns true completeLoopCicles number total number of cycles (loops) the animation has completed

Examples

Example #1 A basic usage with minimal parameters for spritesheet animation loop starting automatically.

live demo / edit source code

<Spritesheet className={ `my-element__class--style` } image={ `https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-horizontal.png` } widthFrame={ 420 } heightFrame={ 500 } steps={ 14 } fps={ 10 } autoplay={ true } loop={ true } />

Example #2 Using parameters onMouseEnter and onMouseLeave for play and pause animation

live demo / edit source code

<Spritesheet className={ `my-element__class--style` } image={ `https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-horizontal.png` } widthFrame={ 420 } heightFrame={ 500 } steps={ 14 } fps={ 10 } autoplay={ false } loop={ true } onMouseEnter={spritesheet => { spritesheet.play(); }} onMouseLeave={spritesheet => { spritesheet.pause(); }} />

Example #3

Using spritesheet instance to controls outside parameters, on your own functions.

live demo / edit source code

First, we use getInstance parameter to get instance and set this.spritesheetInstance to be used on your whole component, see below:

<Spritesheet className={ `my-element__class--style` } image={ `https://raw.githubusercontent.com/danilosetra/react-responsive-spritesheet/master/assets/images/examples/sprite-image-horizontal.png` } widthFrame={ 420 } heightFrame={ 500 } steps={ 14 } fps={ 10 } autoplay={ false } loop={ true } getInstance={spritesheet => { this .spritesheeInstance = spritesheet; }} />

Then, we can create buttons or whatever and set their own functions:

<div> < button onClick = {this.myFunctionPlay.bind(this)} > play </ button > < button onClick = {this.myFunctionPause.bind(this)} > pause </ button > < button onClick = {this.myFunctionGetFrame.bind(this)} > alert current frame </ button > < button onClick = {this.myFunctionToggleDirection.bind(this)} > toggle direction </ button > </ div >

myFunctionPlay(){ this .spritesheeInstance.play(); } myFunctionPause(){ this .spritesheeInstance.pause(); } myFunctionGetFrame(){ alert( this .spritesheeInstance.getInfo( 'frame' )); } myFunctionToggleDirection(){ if ( this .spritesheeInstance.getInfo( 'direction' ) === 'forward' ){ this .spritesheeInstance.setDirection( 'rewind' ); } else if ( this .spritesheeInstance.getInfo( 'direction' ) === 'rewind' ){ this .spritesheeInstance.setDirection( 'forward' ); } }

Example #4 Using background image

live demo / edit source code