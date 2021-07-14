A customisable, touchable, React single-select / multi-select form control.

Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind.

Features

Single and Multi select modes

Accessible WAI ARIA compliance

Touch friendly

Keyboard friendly

Similar interaction experience across platforms

Custom label rendering

Custom option markup

Option headers

Mimics keyboard functionality where possible (sans multiselect)

Easy slot-in to your design system

It's about 25kb

Getting started

Install the dependency - https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-responsive-select

npm install react-responsive-select --save-dev

Example usage (Single Select):

import React from 'react' ; import { Select, CaretIcon, ModalCloseButton } from 'react-responsive-select' ; import 'react-responsive-select/dist/react-responsive-select.css' ; const Form = () => ( < form > < Select name = "carType1" modalCloseButton = { < ModalCloseButton /> } options={[ { value: 'null', text: 'Any' }, { value: 'alfa-romeo', text: 'Alfa Romeo' }, { value: 'bmw', text: 'BMW' }, { value: 'fiat', text: 'Fiat' }, { value: 'subaru', text: 'Subaru' }, { value: 'suzuki', text: 'Suzuki' }, { value: 'tesla', text: 'Tesla' }, { value: 'volvo', text: 'Volvo' }, { value: 'zonda', text: 'Zonda' }, ]} caretIcon={ < CaretIcon /> } prefix="Car1: " selectedValue="subaru" onChange={newValue => console.log('onChange', newValue)} onSubmit={() => console.log('onSubmit')} /> </ form > );

Example usage (Multi Select):

import React from 'react' ; import { Select, CaretIcon, MultiSelectOptionMarkup, ModalCloseButton } from 'react-responsive-select' ; import 'react-responsive-select/dist/react-responsive-select.css' ; const Form = () => ( <form> <Select multiselect={true} name="make6" selectedValues={['fiat']} modalCloseButton={<ModalCloseButton />} options={[ { value: 'any', text: 'Any', markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Any" />, }, { value: 'fiat', text: 'Fiat', markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Fiat" />, }, { value: 'subaru', text: 'Subaru', markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Subaru" />, }, { value: 'suzuki', text: 'Suzuki', markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Suzuki" />, }, ]} caretIcon={<CaretIcon />} onChange={(...rest) => console.log(rest)} onSubmit={() => console.log('onSubmit')} /> </form> );

Examples & Demo

https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/

API

https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/#/API

Screen Reader Demo

https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/#/Screen%20reader%20demo

Business Rules

Have a read of README_BUSINESS_RULES.md

Upgrade from v6 - v7

From version 7.0.0 on, you will need to use a key prop to update react-responsive-select's internal state. More on that here: https://reactjs.org/blog/2018/06/07/you-probably-dont-need-derived-state.html#recommendation-fully-uncontrolled-component-with-a-key

There are some examples in the recipe section here: https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/