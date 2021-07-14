A customisable, touchable, React single-select / multi-select form control.
Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind.
Install the dependency - https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-responsive-select
npm install react-responsive-select --save-dev
Example usage (Single Select):
import React from 'react';
import { Select, CaretIcon, ModalCloseButton } from 'react-responsive-select';
// for default styles...
import 'react-responsive-select/dist/react-responsive-select.css';
const Form = () => (
<form>
<Select
name="carType1"
modalCloseButton={<ModalCloseButton />}
options={[
{ value: 'null', text: 'Any' },
{ value: 'alfa-romeo', text: 'Alfa Romeo' },
{ value: 'bmw', text: 'BMW' },
{ value: 'fiat', text: 'Fiat' },
{ value: 'subaru', text: 'Subaru' },
{ value: 'suzuki', text: 'Suzuki' },
{ value: 'tesla', text: 'Tesla' },
{ value: 'volvo', text: 'Volvo' },
{ value: 'zonda', text: 'Zonda' },
]}
caretIcon={<CaretIcon />}
prefix="Car1: "
selectedValue="subaru"
onChange={newValue => console.log('onChange', newValue)}
onSubmit={() => console.log('onSubmit')}
/>
</form>
);
Example usage (Multi Select):
import React from 'react';
import { Select, CaretIcon, MultiSelectOptionMarkup, ModalCloseButton } from 'react-responsive-select';
// for default styles...
import 'react-responsive-select/dist/react-responsive-select.css';
const Form = () => (
<form>
<Select
multiselect={true}
name="make6"
selectedValues={['fiat']}
modalCloseButton={<ModalCloseButton />}
options={[
{
value: 'any',
text: 'Any',
markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Any" />,
},
{
value: 'fiat',
text: 'Fiat',
markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Fiat" />,
},
{
value: 'subaru',
text: 'Subaru',
markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Subaru" />,
},
{
value: 'suzuki',
text: 'Suzuki',
markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Suzuki" />,
},
]}
caretIcon={<CaretIcon />}
onChange={(...rest) => console.log(rest)}
onSubmit={() => console.log('onSubmit')}
/>
</form>
);
https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/
https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/#/API
https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/#/Screen%20reader%20demo
Have a read of README_BUSINESS_RULES.md
From version 7.0.0 on, you will need to use a
key prop to update react-responsive-select's internal state. More on that here: https://reactjs.org/blog/2018/06/07/you-probably-dont-need-derived-state.html#recommendation-fully-uncontrolled-component-with-a-key
There are some examples in the recipe section here: https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/