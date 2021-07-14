openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrs

react-responsive-select

by Ben Bowes
7.0.4 (see all)

A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Select, React Multi Select, React Dropdown

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-responsive-select

Build status

A customisable, touchable, React single-select / multi-select form control.

Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind.

Features

  • Single and Multi select modes
  • Accessible WAI ARIA compliance
  • Touch friendly
  • Keyboard friendly
  • Similar interaction experience across platforms
  • Custom label rendering
  • Custom option markup
  • Option headers
  • Mimics keyboard functionality where possible (sans multiselect)
  • Easy slot-in to your design system
  • It's about 25kb

Getting started

Install the dependency - https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-responsive-select

npm install react-responsive-select --save-dev

Example usage (Single Select):

import React from 'react';
import { Select, CaretIcon, ModalCloseButton } from 'react-responsive-select';

// for default styles...
import 'react-responsive-select/dist/react-responsive-select.css';

const Form = () => (
  <form>
    <Select
      name="carType1"
      modalCloseButton={<ModalCloseButton />}
      options={[
        { value: 'null', text: 'Any' },
        { value: 'alfa-romeo', text: 'Alfa Romeo' },
        { value: 'bmw', text: 'BMW' },
        { value: 'fiat', text: 'Fiat' },
        { value: 'subaru', text: 'Subaru' },
        { value: 'suzuki', text: 'Suzuki' },
        { value: 'tesla', text: 'Tesla' },
        { value: 'volvo', text: 'Volvo' },
        { value: 'zonda', text: 'Zonda' },
      ]}
      caretIcon={<CaretIcon />}
      prefix="Car1: "
      selectedValue="subaru"
      onChange={newValue => console.log('onChange', newValue)}
      onSubmit={() => console.log('onSubmit')}
    />
  </form>
);

Example usage (Multi Select):

import React from 'react';
import { Select, CaretIcon, MultiSelectOptionMarkup, ModalCloseButton } from 'react-responsive-select';

// for default styles...
import 'react-responsive-select/dist/react-responsive-select.css';

const Form = () => (
  <form>
    <Select
      multiselect={true}
      name="make6"
      selectedValues={['fiat']}
      modalCloseButton={<ModalCloseButton />}
      options={[
        {
          value: 'any',
          text: 'Any',
          markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Any" />,
        },
        {
          value: 'fiat',
          text: 'Fiat',
          markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Fiat" />,
        },
        {
          value: 'subaru',
          text: 'Subaru',
          markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Subaru" />,
        },
        {
          value: 'suzuki',
          text: 'Suzuki',
          markup: <MultiSelectOptionMarkup text="Suzuki" />,
        },
      ]}
      caretIcon={<CaretIcon />}
      onChange={(...rest) => console.log(rest)}
      onSubmit={() => console.log('onSubmit')}
    />
  </form>
);

Examples & Demo

https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/

API

https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/#/API

Screen Reader Demo

https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/#/Screen%20reader%20demo

Business Rules

Have a read of README_BUSINESS_RULES.md

Upgrade from v6 - v7

From version 7.0.0 on, you will need to use a key prop to update react-responsive-select's internal state. More on that here: https://reactjs.org/blog/2018/06/07/you-probably-dont-need-derived-state.html#recommendation-fully-uncontrolled-component-with-a-key

There are some examples in the recipe section here: https://benbowes.github.io/react-responsive-select/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial